HS Analysis | The stock market rocket of electric cars became a trailblazer, which now has a big problem

Rivian, predicted to be the next Tesla, presented new cars, but it has one big problem, writes HS car producer Esa Juntunen.

Man went into the forest, and he felt bad.

Field camping was a lifesaver for the man, but the trip always required a car. The contradiction caused by the fuels raged: in order to get to nature, nature was indirectly destroyed.

While rowing on his beloved waterway, he had an awakening: the world will be saved with electric cars.

Bridge Robert “RJ” Scaringen the narrative created could have won an Oscar, but in the real world the story is badly unfinished.

Scaringe runs the electric car company Rivian, which is sometimes rising and sometimes falling. Rivian is on display again, as it recently introduced two new car models.

For a long time, they give an idea of ​​where the special car company is going.

Robert Scaringe drove around the new R2 car at a launch event in California on Thursday.

From Rivian boomed when it was listed on the stock exchange Three years ago. For a moment, the company became one of the world's most valuable car manufacturers.

We talked about the new Tesla. Both come from the United States, favor similar tactics, and the companies are run by eye-catching millionaires; Scaringe and Elon Musk.

Tesla started with expensive electric cars and then introduced affordable cars to the market. Rivian does the same: first there was a big and expensive car in two different versions, and now it's the turn of the cheaper ones.

The cars R2 and R3 presented now are SUVs. The latter will be an off-road version that Scaringe can drive with a clear conscience for hiking and rowing. In addition, the company makes electric vans for Amazon.

Despite everything, it seems that Rivian will remain behind Tesla. Scaringe lacks one thing: time.

Financial media The Wall Street Journal points out that Rivian is late.

Deliveries of the R2 car are scheduled to begin at the beginning of 2026. R3 will come later. Timetables should be treated with caution, as there are often delays in the production of new cars.

We are approaching the 2030s, when they would start to become common in traffic. Competing Tesla models are currently available with a delivery time of a few weeks.

Almost every brand already has an electric SUV or at least an electric car in the price range targeted by the R2, i.e. around 45,000 dollars (more than 41,000 euros).

There is so much happening in the electric car business that the world can be completely different when new products arrive. Or already saturated with SUVs.

Scaringe consoled himself technology media The Vergen in an interview that the vast majority of traffic in the United States has yet to be electrified. He believes that the pot is enough money for many different car brands.

I hope Rivian himself has enough money. In the last quarter of autumn, the company pocketed $43,000 for each car it produced, reports the news agency Reuters. Tenth you can leave the staff.

After all, the launch of the new cars went without drama. Rivian's share and market value peeked through the hole. 68,000 R2 cars were booked.

Rivian the straw is Europe. The Yankee models currently available are too big for the taste of the old continent, but the new R2 and R3 are another story.

The second model is scheduled to be brought here, and it will compete with the super popular one Tesla Model Y of buyers. The smallest triple model can also have hit potential if priced correctly, because the design of the car at least attracted attention.

The R3 looks a bit like an old Volkkare – or, depending on the viewer, a Lada Niva. Straight lines bring to mind Korean electric cars, which start to look like they were carved with a knife. The whole is softened by the subtle round headlights.

Rivian the name is a twist of Indian River. It's a body of water near Scaringe's former home in Florida. There the man rowed and visioned.

Now the whole company has to row and feel to get its cash flow in order. It plans to halt construction of its second plant, which will bring savings — but eat up valuable time.

Rivian produced around 57,000 cars last year and is going to build the same amount this year. A sadly static situation for a growth company.

About the story an art film is coming: few will watch, but those few will be satisfied. According to Yankee reviews, the brand is of high quality. For example, the electric car of another buzz company, the Vietnamese Vinfast, was revealed terrible in tests.

But Vinfast can already be ordered in Central Europe. Tesla can be found everywhere. Chinese cars are coming in line. Rivian is waiting. Clock is ticking.

Scaringe walks into the Oscars with great stories when the party is over.