HS analysis The State Audit Office has an extremely independent status – and that is why it became a problem

MPs piled the independence of the Audit Office into the Constitution and believed it would work smoothly. Parliamentary oversight fell asleep, although information for MPs came from many channels.

The logo of the State Audit Office VTV on the wall of the head office in Helsinki in January 2021.­

Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

12:10 | Updated 13:01

State in a couple of weeks, the financial control agency became a symbol of all kinds of state decay – at least if there is a lively social media debate to believe. Several commentators have feared that the events of the State Audit Office (VTV) could recur anywhere if they have not already recurred.