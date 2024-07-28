HS Analysis | The situation on the front is “critical” – Russia is burning the Ukrainian troops to exhaustion

HS analysis|Ukraine faces difficult choices in order to resolve the crisis centers that have arisen around the front, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s foreign correspondent John Helin.

Ukraine lost the village of Prohres in the Donetsk region last weekend after just 48 hours of fighting. According to Ukrainian sources, the situation in the region is very difficult.

Russia started on Friday of a “massive attack” on the village. As a result of the attack, the infantry defending the village “chaotically” abandoned the village. The Ukrainian reinforcements sent to help also had to retreat in the face of an overwhelming enemy.

Losing the village has put the Ukrainian forces in the region in a difficult position. The Ukrainian Deepstate group that monitors the frontline situation by The military leadership of Ukraine has not reacted to the changed situation.

Because of Russia’s advance, some positions in Ukraine even had to be completely blocked. However, the forces allegedly managed to break through the blockade during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

It is difficult to independently verify all of Deepstate’s claims, but the group has close connections to the front and the Ukrainian administration.

And Deepstate is not alone. Frontline journalist Yuri Butusov and the Frontelligence Insight group of Ukrainian background following the war are inviting both the situation. “critical” on the Donetsk front.

of Donetsk the front combines many of the challenges of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukrainian sources criticized constantly blame their own commanders for too slow, bad, or even self-destructive decisions. According to Deepstate, the units trapped in Prohres were never ordered to withdraw

The majority of Ukraine’s combat-capable forces are also tied to the front, as Russia has succeeded in repeatedly creating several smaller crises around the front during the summer. They have all tied up Ukraine’s resources.

In order to solve the crises, Ukraine has to transfer auxiliary forces from one front block to another. There are hardly any new troops in the reserve. In order to strengthen the defense in one direction, Ukraine must therefore weaken it somewhere else.

Fighting constant fires will wear the troops down. Some Ukrainian units have not received hardly at all complement men for a long time.

Even when new troops flow to the front, their training is often the issue incomplete. It says a lot that Deepstate did not name Prohres’ abandoned infantry unit, but still conveyed the veterans’ “warm regards” to the training center in Rivne.

Inadequately trained and inexperienced troops break more easily than veterans under Russian pressure.

Russia takes advantage of the movement of auxiliaries and attacks when he notices that troops are moving from one front block to another.

The brigades that Russia has found to be the most tired, weakest or poorly trained are often the target of attacks. However, these cannot be withdrawn from the front, as there are simply no replacement troops.

At the beginning of July, Ukraine lost positions near the city of Toretsk for this very reason. Fierce fighting still continues in the region, and Ukraine has had to move additional troops to the region.

A week after Toretski’s situation escalated, Russia moved forward suddenly in northern Luhansk.

During the last week, Russia has advanced almost four kilometers in Prohres, and the situation does not look good in southern Donetsk either.

Russia has tried to wear down the Ukrainians. Now, for the first time, it has succeeded in creating several simultaneous crisis centers on different front blocks.

Ukraine has to choose carefully how to solve the situation with its limited resources.

It is clear that Russia is unable to maintain the current pressure indefinitely. Its troops are also tired, and Russia’s resources will run out at some point

The situation in Ukraine is possibly eased by the new mobilization laws enacted in the spring. They should bring a solution to Ukraine’s manpower shortage during the fall.

There is a race at the front until autumn. Russia seems to be throwing everything into the game to break Ukraine before then.