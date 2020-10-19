HS analysis The severance of a teacher’s neck is not an isolated case for France but part of the great struggle for freedom of expression

The brutal murder of a teacher brought to the surface the struggle begun by Charlie Hebdo in France, writes Petja Pelli, head of the foreign service.

French the republic is a country where everything can be mocked. Tough satire has been part of the nation’s dna for centuries. No politician or president, let alone religion, is safe from it.

They all use power over individuals. Therefore, they must be able to laugh.

Mocking a god or a prophet can offend someone’s religious feelings and good taste, but it is not illegal. Unlike Finland, France has completely separated the church and the state in its legislation.

This French freedom of speech thinking was attempted to be taught by a secondary school teacher Samuel Paty to its students in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. As part of the lesson, he showed students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

The images are part of a debate on freedom of expression in France, which led to the January 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. Kouachin the brothers shot dead 12 people with machine guns in an editorial in a satire magazine.

According to a parent of a student who spoke to the Reuters news agency, Paty gave Muslim students the opportunity to leave the class before showing the pictures. It didn’t save him.

On Friday, Paty was found killed. His head was cut off.

The murderer died in police bullets, but managed to post a post on Twitter about his work, in which he said he had executed a French president Emmanuel Macronin “Hell dogs”. An 18-year-old Chechen man has been named murderer in the French media Abdouallakh Anzorov.

In his update, he described Macron as the leader of the infidels.

For details going through it can feel heavy. However, it is not unnecessary.

Without them, one might think that it is a single act: the killer got confused, the teacher died. For France, however, the significance of the event is much greater. The assassination of Samuel Paty is part of a continuum that began with the bullets of Charlie Hebdo, in which France has to fight for its freedom of speech and against fear.

This fall, the trials of Charlie Hebdon finally began. The trauma could be viewed for a while from a distance.

Now Paty’s murder has too much of the same thing: unreasonableness, brutality, radical Islam and a victim who has exercised his freedom of speech. The same collective emotions surface.

The details of the murder of Teacher Paty will be clarified in the investigation, but at least Anzorov did not operate in a vacuum. He radicalized in the environment that made it possible. Somehow he ended up choosing this item. Somehow he succeeded.

Anzorov was from 80 miles from Paty’s school. He barely knew the teacher. The murder was preceded by a message posted on the social media by Paty’s father, a student, in which he demanded “mobilization” against the teacher.

According to sources in the French newspaper Le Monde, police would also have information that Anzorov arrived at the school with hundreds of euros in his pocket, with which he tried to bribe students to help him identify Paty. At least one student has been arrested in this regard.

I was In Paris, Charlie Hebdon attack in the evening and the following days.

The video below is filmed in front of Charlie Hebdon’s editorial office the morning after the terrorist attack.

At that time, I worked at Helsingin Sanomat as the next foreign journalist for European affairs, and when the news came I took the first flight I had time for.

As the evening fell, thousands of people packed up on Paris’s Place de la Republique to prove that Paris was not afraid. The murderers were still at large. The young people climbed on top of the statues.

It came to mind Luc Lemoine encountering a young man named. He had just left his job in the logistics industry to focus on drawing.

To him, Charlie Hebdon’s drafters were heroes.

“The magazine had fun at everyone’s expense. It hasn’t been against anyone, ”he said.

He himself had drawn a drawing for the demonstration, in which a bare-headed man points with a large pencil at another man, aiming back at a commando hat with an assault rifle in his head. Pen against a gun. Pen against sword. Pen against a knife.

Luc Lemoine had drawn his message on the picture of Charlie Hebdo on the night of the terrorist attack in Paris in January 2015.­

In Charlie Hebdon’s protests, many lifted up the sky in defiant pencil. Shirts and signs reading “Je suis Charlie,” I’m Charlie.

As many as tens of thousands of police officers took part in the hunt for the Kouach brothers, which lasted two days and ended with the shooting of the brothers in an attack by special forces. The news circulated through all the news channels and etched in the minds of the French.

Corona in the fall 2020 the same struggle will continue. What would be freedom of speech in France, where teachers are afraid to teach the French idea?

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people filled the squares of Paris again. Not even a corona pandemic made Parisians stay home. President Macron promised swift and tangible action.

Signs reading “Je suis prof,” I’m a teacher.