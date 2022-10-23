HS Analysis | The security guard asked loudly about Terhi’s mood medications – Court security checks violate privacy protection

During the security check of the Helsinki District Court, medicines have been taken away from customers, the possession of which is not prohibited. They have also been asked about the purpose of the medicines, in full public hearing, writes Helsingin Sanomat editor Susanna Reinboth.

“Where what are these medicines for?” asked the security inspector of the Helsinki district court.

Terrin the goods was Illuminated and he had walked through the security gate. However, the inspector wanted to search Terh’s bag, and there he found painkillers and Escitalopram tablets. The name of the medicine was written on the printing plate.

Terhi said that the prescription drugs are mood drugs. The inspector took the tablets and announced that Terhi would get them back when she left if she could present the prescription.

When Terhi was leaving the court, she went to show the prescription information to the security inspector and received her medicine.

In Terh’s opinion, his privacy was violated when he had to explain his state of health in public. On top of all that, there was a colleague standing behind him in the queue, whom Terhi would not have wanted to know about his private affairs.

“I felt humiliated. Even at the airport, no attention is paid to these same medicines.”

Terhi’s name has been changed to protect her privacy.

Situation is not unique, but HS has received information about several similar situations in the Helsinki district court recently. In the inspection, medicines have been taken from people’s bags and their intended use has been clarified. Tablets have been taken away, starting with allergy medicines.

This also happened to Liisa, another woman who dealt with the district court. From his bag, the security inspector, wearing rubber gloves, took the allergy medicine, hung a medicine plate and asked another inspector what to do with them.

The inspector asked Liisa about the dosage of the medicine and then dropped one tablet from the tray into Liisa’s pill box. Liisa described the inspector’s behavior as rude.

Liisa’s name has also been changed.

Helsinki the district court justifies the procedure with the law on court security checks.

According to the law, a security inspector has the right to use a metal detector or other technical device to inspect a person arriving at or present at the court and his belongings. The goods can also be checked in other ways. A person can be checked if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that he/she has prohibited substances.

The purpose is to find out that the person is not carrying an object or substance that can cause a danger to safety or order or that can be used to damage property. Such an object or substance can be taken away.

In addition, the security inspector can take away an object or substance, the possession of which is otherwise prohibited by law or an order issued pursuant to it.

Is it any Prescription drug, so a substance referred to in the law? The answer is: it is not.

Only the possession of medicinal substances containing narcotics or psychotropic substances without a prescription is prohibited. Other medicines may be kept in possession, even if they are mainly medicines that affect the central nervous system.

The Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea keeps a list of prohibited medicines. There is no more Escitalopram used by Terh than Desloratadine Sandoz allergy medicine used by Liisa.

However, according to Terh, the security inspector did not check the medicine list to see what kind of medicine it was.

“He just took the meds off when he heard they were antipsychotics.”

In 2011, the District Court of Helsinki already received towels from the legality supervisor about its security inspection practices. Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen emphasized in his decision that the security check must not endanger the privacy of customers.

According to Jääskeläinen, the concept of dangerous substance referred to in the law is difficult. It is clear, however, that the purpose of the Security Inspection Act is not to search for prohibited but dangerous substances.

“The Safety Inspection Act, the Order Act or their preambles do not mention medicinal products as dangerous or prohibited substances at all.”

Iceman stressed that the possession of all pharmaceuticals for small- and medium-sized enterprises is not prohibited, even if the medicine was obtained without a prescription. Therefore, the security check can only deal with medicines, the possession of which is prohibited without a prescription.

If it is necessary to investigate the possession of medicines in more detail, it must be done while respecting the customer’s privacy, Jääskeläinen stressed. Violations of privacy protection cannot be explained by district court spatial arrangements or other practical problems.

“I think it’s quite clear that the possibility of being able to follow a public trial should not require submitting to information falling within the scope of privacy protection coming into the knowledge of outsiders.”

Jääskeläinen drew attention to the highlighted publicity of the trials. Their publicity is separately protected in the constitution.

The trial must be able to be monitored anonymously, and the obligation to present the recipes may at least indirectly violate the principle of publicity of the trial. That is why the name information must not be passed on from the security inspectors.

Jääskeläinen asked both the Ministry of Justice and the Helsinki District Court for further clarification on what kind of corrections have been made based on his decision.

Ministry of Justice drew up guidelines for the courts recommending that drugs be tested with restraint. The ministry also emphasized that the possession of the substance to be removed must be prohibited by law or an order issued pursuant to it.

The Helsinki District Court recently announced that it has changed its practices so that medicines are only dealt with exceptionally.

Now the practice no longer seems to correspond to what was reported to the ombudsman. Medicines are intervened at a low threshold and also when there are no grounds for it in the regulations.

Helsinki the current laman of the district court Sirpa Pakkala says that the instructions on the security check were last changed in 2019.

“Taking into account the security situation in the capital region and especially the Helsinki district court, the district court has not been able to take into account the mention of the Ministry of Justice’s recommendation that inspections of medicinal substances should be approached with restraint,” says Pakkala.

Every year, 2,500–3,000 substances or objects are temporarily or permanently confiscated in the district court, he continues. Illegal medicinal substances are confiscated 40–50 times and narcotics 140–150 times each year.

According to Pakkala, the numbers show that the security checks are not in vain. They are done for the safety of everyone doing business in the district court.

“It is of course possible that in an individual case the customer may have felt that his privacy was not taken care of. If this has happened, I of course apologize for this on behalf of the district court.”