HS analysis The salary program offered is an exceptional handshake for the municipal sector, but caregivers have a reason to reject it

Nursing associations do not necessarily bend to a compromise, as they have not even used their strongest means of industrial action, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Conciliation Board on Tuesday submitted its proposals for resolving a difficult labor dispute in the municipal sector, and the parties’ responses will be heard on Wednesday. As might be expected, the board’s proposal is both too generous and too narrow at the same time.

It is too narrow for the public sector workers, especially carers. Nursing associations have called for a five-year “rescue program” for the sector suffering from labor shortages, with additional increases of 3.6 per cent each year on top of normal contract increases. The board is proposing a much smaller five-year payroll program that would give the municipal sector additional increases of about one percent annually.

The proposed wage program would therefore increase the average wage level by five per cent over five years, which, in the opinion of the united demanding associations, may sound small at a time of rapid price increases. The board’s proposal may not be the “rescue program” required by caregivers. The salary program offered is still an exceptional outreach to the municipal sector.

Elina Pylkkänen, Chair of the Conciliation Committee, presented the main points of the conciliation proposal on Tuesday.

Board the proposal may be generous to public sector employers. But an even tougher piece is for private sector employers and trade unions, even if they are not direct parties to the labor dispute.

In fact, the proposal will automatically provide higher wage increases for municipal employees in the coming years than for the private sector. In the proposal, the industrial and transport sectors will set the general line in 2023 and 2024, and municipal workers will automatically receive increases of around 1%.

Chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry Riku Aalto described the structure put forward by the board as ‘interesting’, and he did not mean it. In practice, the Confederation of Finnish Industry, which often opens a round of contracts in the labor market, would have to negotiate with employers in the technology industry, for example, not only on the salaries of its own members but also on the salaries of municipal employees.

If, for example, Aalto and the Confederation of Finnish Industry Association negotiated two per cent salary increases next year, they would at the same time negotiate about three per cent salary increases for employees in municipalities and welfare areas.

The employer side of the private sector knocked out the model put forward by the board in harsh words.

“If you want to destroy the funding of Finland’s competitiveness and welfare state, then the settlement proposal announced today is in place. The perpetual movers now presented threaten to lead to a devastating spiral with only losers, ”wrote the CEO of Technology Industry Employers Jarkko Ruohoniemi messaging service on Twitter.

Undersecretary Elina Pylkkänen and the former Secretary of State Martti Hetemäki the conciliation board chaired by him could not, of course, come up with a proposal that would not have made anyone nervous. The aim should have been a proposal that would be as balanced as possible between the various parties and could thus be adopted.

It was a clever solution for the Board to exceptionally publish the main points of its proposal before the parties’ replies. When private sector employers and employees get to criticize the handshake offered to the municipal sector as too generous, the pressure on the municipal employee side to accept the compromise proposal increases.

However, carers’ associations in particular have set expectations so high that it may be difficult for them to be content with a 5% pay scheme instead of the required twenty per cent payroll. Therefore, it is very possible that the nursing unions will decide on Wednesday to overthrow the settlement proposal and start promoting their threat of mass redundancies.

I do chairman Millariikka Rytkönen has vowed to fight for the rescue program to the end.

Would he agree to a compromise before the organizations even resorted to the strongest means and set an exact date for the mass resignation?

In any case, other professional groups and employers in the municipal sector could, if they so wished, enter into their own agreements, leaving only carers’ associations to fight for an even better pay program.

The Finnish labor market is already in its infancy. If the settlement proposal collapses on Wednesday, a dead end will be approached.