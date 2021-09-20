HS analysis The Russian election ended in a farce when the result suitable for the ruling party was rubbed for an embarrassingly long time

Moscow

Russian elections to the lower house of parliament, the Duma, were held over the weekend. According to official results, the ruling party, Russia, retained a majority of more than two-thirds, although it has received about 30 percent support in opinion polls in state institutions as well.

The election was exceptionally unfair and dishonest

In Russia, elections are held under the supervision of the authorities, from the nomination of candidates to the counting of votes, so they are generally not elections in the Western European sense. This time, they were still exceptionally unfair and dishonest.

The election was preceded by strong persecution of the opposition, the NGO field and the remaining independent media. Candidate lists were cleaned up, state employees were ordered to vote. The fraud of election days and the counting of votes came to the fore.

Its own chapter was electronic voting, which was possible in a few areas. It was suspected in advance of facilitating both fraud and forcing those to vote for the ruling party for fear of follow-up.

The actual scandal was related to an electronic vote in Moscow, the results of which were delayed.

Officials emptied the ballot box in Moscow after voting time ended on Sunday.

The low turnout did not bother

The official turnout was a historic low of 41.2.

One purpose of the Duma elections is to prove people’s support for the Russian president Vladimir Putinia and this system. This time, a low turnout was enough, as the two-thirds majority of the ruling party had to be retained.

Passivity was also a goal. Cheats have their limits because too blatantly it can lead to protests and eat credibility too much. So the authorities tried to get the state dependents to vote and keep the more critical ones away.

In Russia, the nature of the Russian elections is understood. In authoritarian countries, however, the position of those in power is based not only on the threat of violence but also on the fact that most believe that the majority supports them. Belarus showed that the situation could change, which contributed to the tightening of grips.

A clear protest vote was seen in Moscow

Although the election is conducted under the supervision of the authorities, occasional voting protests can succeed. For example, in the fall of 2018 in Khabarovsk, the filling candidate won the governor’s election.

The imprisoned opposition politician is also based on this Alexei Navalnyin a tactical voting project in which votes are concentrated on one counterpart of the ruling party. The project has been seen as one of the big reasons for the escalation of persecution.

The project is only meant to show the opposition has influence and a pushing power party, so it recommended several communists. The recommendations still worked in Moscow, although voices of protest could come anyway. Many of the Communist candidates led the vote by paper vote.

The protest was quite harmless to those in power. In addition to the ruling party, only the so-called systemic opposition, which is obedient to the Kremlin, can enter the elections. Its important role is to collect protest votes. However, Navalnyi is a matter of principle for those in power.

In Moscow, the situation ended in a farce when the Central Election Commission explained how it takes almost a day for a computer to count votes. It was obvious that a result was being massaged behind the scenes where the Kremlin would keep its face, the Communists would get something and the situation would look like a failure of the Navalnyi project. At the same time, attempts were made to consider how Muscovites would react.

The grips will continue to tighten

During the elections, Russia has become increasingly authoritarian and the persecution of dissidents has intensified. It has only partially related to the election.

The background is the strengthening of the position of the armed forces. Domestic politics is now being done according to their worldview, which is why “foreign agent” stamps are now being distributed and traitors are being sought.

It doesn’t matter very much to the powerhouse how many votes the ruling party gets. However, at least some of them really seem to believe Navalny is a Western project, which is why he and his actions need to be crushed.

The force got an important victory over the weekend as technology giants Apple and Google tended to remove the Navalny project from their app stores and Youtube, for example. Internet censorship took a new step.

At the same time, the election will serve as an exercise in the next presidential election, which is likely to take place in 2024. Putin may run for office, but there is a lot of nervousness about the election.