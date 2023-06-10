HS Analysis | The Rkp leadership repeated the difficulty of the negotiations, but the real message to the party people came from between the lines

The leadership of Rkp justified to themselves why they should join the government with basic Finns, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Rkp’s at the party meeting, the steps are clear. On Saturday, the party’s leaders gave speeches in Tampere-talo, in which they emphasized the difficulty of the government negotiations with different turns of phrase.

The creation of the board is not yet certain, but it will be decided only after the board’s program is completed, chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson emphasized.

Towards the end of the speeches, however, the real message of the party leadership came out subtly: the Rkp is almost certainly going into the same government as the basic Finns, and that is the right solution.

Henriksson said in his own speech that bloc politics does not suit Finland. He sees Rkp’s role as a promoter of cooperation. Henriksson said that the financing of the hospitals in Porvoo, Raasepor, Pietarsaari, Vaasa and Kokkola must be taken care of.

Finally, the chairman emphatically stated that overthrowing the current government base would not guarantee Rkp access to the government of the coalition and Sdp.

Chairman of the parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz before the elections, he had a very critical, even negative, attitude towards cooperation with basic Finns, to say the least. Now he emphasized that Rkp will not “become a right-wing conservative in a right-wing government”.

“It is clear that the possible government program will not look like Rkp’s own program. But I can say with complete certainty that it will be better thanks to us than without us”, promised Adlercreutz.

Perhaps the most descriptive was the vice president by Sandra Bergqvist speech. He warned about the rise of populism, political polarization and identity politics. According to him, that is why Finland needs an Rkp that focuses on things and building bridges instead of symbolism.

After his sublime introduction, Berqvist compared negotiating with basic Finns to fighting with a crocodile.

“At times it can sink under the surface and it feels like the oxygen is running out. Sometimes it feels like we’ve been in Säätytalo for six weeks wrestling with crocodiles,” said Bergqvist.

Symbolism and juxtaposition are also possible from Rkp if necessary.

Bergqvist the speech showed the contradiction plaguing the party: Rkp has tried in recent years to profile itself as a strong liberal value party, which is not just a language party that pursues the interests of its constituencies.

The intended image has not fully corresponded to reality. Although Rkp is of course much more than that, fundamentally it is a practical ruling party that promotes the cause of its supporters in the government rather than in the government.

Now the Rkp has to break away from the image of a principled liberal value party it was aiming for, because it wants to join the government and does not dare to take the risk of overturning the foundation of the government.

That is why the party is in Tampere developing a new story for itself. It goes like this: the cold winds of populism are blowing in Finland too, but the motherland would be in even worse trouble if Rkp was not in the government fighting bravely against the crocodiles.