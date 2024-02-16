HS Analysis | The relationship between Europe and the United States is not as one-sided as Donald Trump imagines

“We do not have sent an invoice to Washington”, stated the Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski while commenting that he is running for the presidency of the United States again Donald Trump's NATO talks.

Trump said last week that the United States should give Russia a free hand in those NATO countries that do not spend the 2 percent of their gross domestic product agreed upon by the alliance for their defense. Wednesday news agency Bloomberg said that Trump is planning to divide NATO into two tiers of member states, of which the common defense obligation would apply only to a part.

With a comment Sikorski referred to Poland's participation in the operations led by NATO and the United States in the Middle East. In total, more than 33,000 Polish soldiers or employees of the Ministry of Defense served in Afghanistan Over the course of 20 years.

Poland is by no means the only NATO country whose troops fought in Afghanistan. In the US-supported and NATO-led crisis management operation (ISAF i.e International Security Assistance Force) had at its peak 130,000 soldiers from more than fifty nations.

Finland joined NATO only last spring. Despite this, Finnish troops participated in a total of 44 firefights in Afghanistan between 2008 and 2014, according to the Defense Forces. The picture shows Finnish ISAF troops in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan in 2009.

“Free Americans, Europeans would speak German”, is so in its various forms Trump's like the pronunciation used by many other Americans. It refers to how the United States saved Europe from the yoke of Nazi rule in World War II.

The idea of ​​the United States as a protector and Europe as a helpless victim has therefore been around for decades. Also the president before Trump Barack Obama expressed his frustration with the low defense spending of European states.

Obama called countries free passengerswho ask the United States for help in the event of a crisis, but do not invest in their own defense.

In reality, the security relationship between the United States and Europe is not quite so simple or one-sided. Back in the 19th century, the “Great Game” of the British and Russian empires was played in the Middle East and Central Asia, but during the last century, the United States has started to push its interests in the Middle East more vigorously. In pursuing these interests, its allies in Europe have played a significant role.

NATO the most talked about article of the founding treaty is the fifth one, concerning common security guarantees. According to it, all NATO member countries must help the state that has been attacked.

The article has been activated only once so far. It was done by the United States on September 12, 2001, the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A month after the attacks, the United States launched an operation in Afghanistan called “Enduring Freedom” (Enduring Freedom). Troops from several European countries participated in the operation.

“[Yhdysvalloilla] has had a group of close allies that it has been able to use to pursue its own foreign and security policy goals, and who have also been alongside it in military operations,” stated a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy Tuomas Iso-Markku for HS on Tuesday.

United States has led the forces of other NATO countries in addition to operations in Afghanistan, for example in Iraq, where the US invaded in 2003. The actual NATO operation in Iraq was not military, and unlike in Afghanistan, the US war in Iraq did not have a UN mandate.

Despite this, Australia, Denmark, Holland, Poland and Great Britain sent their troops Alongside the United States in the “Iraqi Freedom” operation in March 2003.

Danish soldiers on patrol in southern Iraq's Basra in October 2005.

The Atlantic Council, also called NATO's think tank, published in 2016 reportin which it listed the alliance's benefits to the United States.

According to it, for example, in 2011, the United States saved billions in Afghanistan thanks to its allies. According to a US estimate at the time, sending one soldier to Afghanistan cost the country 1.3 million dollars a year. That year, there were 38,000 soldiers from other NATO countries in Afghanistan.

“NATO is not an alliance where 'the United States does and Europe takes,'” was described in the publication.

United States has repeatedly mentioned that its security policy focus is shifting from Europe to the Pacific and China. And NATO is not the only military alliance to which it belongs.

In Asia and the Pacific region, the United States participates with Australia, India and Japan in the “quadrilateral security dialogue” or QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.) In addition, South Korea and the Philippines, among others, are close allies of the United States. South Korea is located on the strategically important Korean Peninsula, while the Philippines is regularly on a collision course with China in the South China Sea.

“Will the security policy commitments of the United States remain stable in the midst of North Korea's unrestrained threats”, pondered a South Korean The Korea Times magazine on Wednesday, referring to Trump's NATO speeches.

The questioning of the United States' NATO commitments is therefore reflected outside of Europe as well. If the United States undermines the confidence of its NATO allies, this may also have an impact on how other allies view the United States.