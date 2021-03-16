HS analysis The reform was supposed to make vocational training more efficient, but it also made employers dependent on educational institutions – jobs provide learning places selectively

The reform of vocational education transferred more learning to jobs. At the same time, it made vocational training dependent on economic actors – and partly on the goodwill of employers, writes domestic journalist Pauliina Grönholm.

Of the year The reform of vocational education, which came into force at the beginning of 2018, transferred learning more to jobs than before.

The principle was good: an increasing number of young people are allowed to learn in the workplace instead of in the educational workplaces, and thus get a sense of what is required of their future profession.

The pain point is the adequacy of workplace learning places. There are always work-based learning places in Noheville. Instead, for those who need more guidance in their internships, places are harder to find.

This is also paid attention to the State Audit Office (VTV) professional in its audit report on education reform, which was released on Tuesday.

Professional education reform was one of the prime ministers Juha Sipilän (central) government program flagship projects. The aim was to reform and enhance vocational training.

The previous education system was not considered to ensure the skills needed in future working life.

At the same time, vocational training funding, however was cut drastically and the number of teachers was reduced. That made the reform very challenging.

The reform was also prepared quickly given how big the project was.

In the reform there was a desire to deregulate and increase individual study paths.

An individual competence development plan is made for each student. Someone can graduate faster, someone slower. With the reform, it is possible to apply for studies throughout the year.

Instead of learning, we started talking about competence. Teachers became competence and learning instructors whose mission is to “build connections to learning places in working life”.

As such, the goals were great. Indeed, the report draws attention to the fact that the change brought about by the reform in vocational colleges has been above all cultural: it has changed the way schools think about what is valued in education.

On the other hand, the reform made education providers dependent on employers in their area – and in part on their goodwill.

In working life learning periods are now such an integral part of education that without them some institutions will not be able to equip students for working life or in some cases students will not even be able to graduate.

For example, during a corona epidemic some students in the profession have had difficulty completing their on-the-job training periods. Thus, even their graduation may have been delayed or studies even abort.

Business cycles and however, structural changes may occur regionally without a corona epidemic. The largest employer in the community can go bankrupt. Where then can you find learning places for students?

It has already become clear that there are not enough on-the-job learning places for all students. Their number varies by region and sector.

According to the audit report, in some areas companies have not been willing or able to support vocational training in their own area.

Finding a place to learn can be problematic in areas where the entrepreneur himself or herself typically owns his or her tools, such as some jobs in logistics, earthmoving or even forestry.

Working life co-operation is also ill-suited to sectors with a lot of self-employment or a lot of freelance work. These can be, for example, cultural and artistic fields.

There is also a reluctance to find workplace learning places in small professions, especially if the labor market situation in the sector is weak.

In business there is no obligation to cooperate with vocational training institutions.

The idea of ​​learning in working life is based on reciprocity: Educational institutions listen with a sensitive ear to the business community in the area and adapt their educational offerings to serve it. This in turn lowers the threshold for companies to take work-life learners into the company.

However, VTV draws attention to the fact that workplaces provide learning places selectively.

Working life expects more independent and ready-to-learn learners, but at the same time, more and more students are having difficulty keeping up with their studies.

Already advance reform was carried concern for students in need of special support. Some of these concerns seem to have materialized. According to VTV, for example, it has hardly been possible to implement periods of learning for mental health rehabilitators in the workplace.

It is more difficult for students with special support to find a place to learn in working life for the simple reason that workplaces do not have the capacity to guide them.

The success of learning in working life is a key issue for the future of VET as a whole. If it fails, it can drive the entire vocational education into crisis.