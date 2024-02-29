HS Analysis | The Red Bull team is almost destroying the formula season already at the beginning of the season

Formula the longest season in the history of the first team starts this weekend accompanied by quite a bit of hype. The reasons for the headlines are not found in the preliminary settings for the starting season, but for completely different reasons.

The first to cause a news bomb Lewis Hamilton announcing his transfer to Ferrari next season. It may also have an impact on the starting season, as Hamilton will hardly be informed during the season about all the internal matters of the Mercedes team, if they also reflect the 2025 season. However, there are hardly any effects at the very beginning of the season.

Only a few days had passed since Hamilton's Ferrari contract and once again the F1 world was in the headlines: Red Bull's team manager Christian Horner was suspected of inappropriate behavior towards a female employee of the stable.

“ “Rumours are still circulating in the pits about what Horner was suspected of doing.”

Team manager Christian Horner and Max Verstappen spoke at the Bahrain tests on February 23.

This was the thing the team least wanted.

Red Bull has become a superior team, and already in last weekend's tests, the boss of the team had to show a big smile with the speedy performance of the renewed car, but Max Verstappen's and by Sergio Perez almost no one was interested in track laps.

When Horner appeared in front of the media on Thursday of last week, two things were of interest – and neither of them were the team's favorites.

On Wednesday, Horner was found not guilty, but Autosport according to the pit, there are still rumors about what Horner was suspected of doing. The versions are contradictory.

Red Bull receives criticism that the team practically controls another team, i.e. RB (formerly Alphatauri). CEO of the McLaren team Zak Brown shocked that in no other elite sport can the same owner have two teams in the same league.

However, this can be the case in Formula 1 and it has not been seriously questioned before. Red Bull and RB, for example, use the same parts in their cars, which F1 is possibly interfering with from 2026.

CEO of RB Peter Bayer of course defends the tight union of the stables. According to him, it guarantees the opportunity to compete against top teams. But: if there was a situation where Verstappen needed to overtake a car from the RB team for the world championship, would the RB driver try to prevent the overtake. The answer is probably quite clear.

Is Red Bull in the starting season, as superior as last season, when the team's drivers won all but one of the season's races – Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr won the Singapore race.

The answer: unfortunately, nothing seems to stand in the way of Verstappen's fourth world championship.

Of course, the Bahrain tests were just tests, but Verstappen and Perez were faster than the other drivers. The renewed car is the strongest favorite to win in every race this season as well, and Verstappen is often on the highest podium.

The strongest the challengers are the familiar Ferrari and Mercedes.

Based on the test days, Ferrari has got the tire wear under control, which brings more confidence For Charles Leclerc and for Sainz. The gap to Red Bull can even narrow and if Leclerc's composure in particular has improved a bit, wins can also come off.

Mercedes has been quite an enigma in the past couple of seasons and the going has improved a little towards the end of the season. Now drivers Hamilton and George Russell praised the car for being more comfortable to drive than last season's go-go game.

Aston Martin and McLaren are also fighting for the top podium places – especially McLaren by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri aching even for winning struggles has already been mentioned in some evaluations.

“ “Botta's chances have not been considered very high.”

Former teammates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton joked at the test drive media conference last week.

How about Valtteri Bottas and Sauber?

In almost every forecast, Sauber is listed with the Haas team as the tail end controller. At best, Sauber could finish seventh, i.e. leave Alpine or Williams behind.

The test days went reasonably well and promising from Sauber. For Bottas, the sad thing was that the team mate Zhou Guanyu clocked faster lap times. Bottas could drive, for example, with larger amounts of fuel, so the times are not completely comparable. In any case, the competition between the duo may become more even than in previous seasons.

For Bottas, the starting season is not just one season among others, he is also fighting for his job for the next seasons. This season is the Finn's last under the current contract, and he would very much like to be involved in Audi's F1 project – Sauber will move to Audi's factory team in 2026, but presumably the drivers for the 2025 season are already those who also drive in the Audi team.

Bottas' chances have not been considered very high, especially when Sainz is released from Ferrari and he has been rumored to be the number one driver of the Audi project.

The latest Audi rumor is not related to the drivers, but to whether Audi is still committed to F1. CEO enthusiastic about F1 Markus Duesmann left in November and a new boss by Gernot Dollner is said to have a positive attitude towards the F1 project. The rumor was shot down with a joint cry from Audi and Sauber, but the question could still remain in the air.

When the season the first race on Sunday in Bahrain kicks off, one question might be answered. Will the new drs rule bring more overtaking at the start of the race?

According to the new rule, the rear wing can be opened already in the second round of the race. Opening is allowed if the difference to the driver in front is less than a second. When the race has progressed only a fair lap, this is often the case – but it is the case with several cars. So the top car is the most “endangered”.

The opening race of the F1 season in Bahrain: qualifying on Friday at 18:00 and the race on Saturday at 17:00. Viaplay and F1TV will show.