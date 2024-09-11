HS Analysis | The recently dug up garbage bank is a grim reminder of the time when “everything went to hell” in Finland

HS analysis|The banking crisis led to suicides and bank subsidies of tens of billions of marks. The state says that it has terminated the asset management company Arsenal, which was founded in the aftermath of the banking crisis.

11.9. 18:28

Government published a small piece of news on Tuesday, which contains one of the most terrible episodes in Finland’s economic history. The time when “everything went to hell”.

In the news, the state says that it has terminated the asset management company Arsenal, which was already in liquidation, and was founded by the state on August 18, 1993, in the aftermath of the massive banking crisis at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s.