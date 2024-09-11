Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | The recently dug up garbage bank is a grim reminder of the time when “everything went to hell” in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | The recently dug up garbage bank is a grim reminder of the time when “everything went to hell” in Finland
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The banking crisis led to suicides and bank subsidies of tens of billions of marks. The state says that it has terminated the asset management company Arsenal, which was founded in the aftermath of the banking crisis.

Government published a small piece of news on Tuesday, which contains one of the most terrible episodes in Finland’s economic history. The time when “everything went to hell”.

In the news, the state says that it has terminated the asset management company Arsenal, which was already in liquidation, and was founded by the state on August 18, 1993, in the aftermath of the massive banking crisis at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s.

#Analysis #dug #garbage #bank #grim #reminder #time #hell #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tumor, Mazzocco (Ieo): “Psycho-emotional distress is a vital sign to monitor in cancer patients”

Tumor, Mazzocco (Ieo): "Psycho-emotional distress is a vital sign to monitor in cancer patients"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]