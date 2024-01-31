HS Analysis | The real target of the general strike is not the Orpo government

Trade unions are now primarily putting pressure on the employer side, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Trade unions are organizing extraordinary political labor battles on Thursday and Friday Petteri Orpon (kok) against the working life changes proposed by the government.

Among other things, the strikes concerning industry, shops, early childhood education and transport are probably the largest of the 21st century in terms of the number of participants. In addition, the umbrella organizations SAK and STTK will organize a demonstration in Helsinki's Senate Square on Thursday.

The official goal of the strikes is to pressure the government to the negotiating table and to give up, for example, limiting political strikes and support strikes, promoting local bargaining, making dismissal easier and cutting social security.

The trade unions do oppose the entries in the government program. However, they no longer believe that the government will voluntarily cancel its plans. In the background discussions with the representatives of the employee side, it becomes clear that the main target of the general strike is now the employer side instead of the government.

The goal of the SAK unions in particular is to cause companies to fear such great financial damage that the business world would eventually ask the government to put the brakes on.

“ In the opinion of the employer, the negotiations have reached the end.

The salaried side in my opinion, employers are behind the work life records of the government program, who are hiding behind the government's back. The government's program contains numerous long-term goals of business life.

The wage-earning side considers the government's program as part of the employers' plan to abandon decades of bargaining traditions: the employer camp no longer needs to negotiate joint proposals on the rules of the working life with the wage-earning side, because it will reach a more desirable outcome by leaving the changes in working life to the tasks of the right-wing government.

Although the legislators have always decided on the legislation concerning working life, in practice the social partners have negotiated among themselves the important change proposals for the politicians to stamp.

In the employer's opinion, the road to negotiations has now come to an end. In the 21st century, the negotiations with the wage earners have not produced the necessary reforms in the Finnish labor market, the business community believes.

Both parties know that there will hardly be a left-wing majority in the parliament, at least not very quickly. That's why the employer side can safely leave the changes in working life to the politicians to decide.

“ Trade unions can be expected to expand strikes in the spring.

Trade unions on the other hand, they try to demonstrate to employers through industrial action that the path they choose will be expensive.

The wage-earner leaders hope that the Finnish Confederation of Business (EK) will finally inform the government that the strike must end and negotiations must begin. Hope may be futile.

EK estimates that this week's strikes will cause a 360 million euro dent in the gross domestic product. The amount is not small, but it will hardly make the business world go down.

Trade unions can be expected to continue and expand strikes in the spring. They fear that the end of the road chosen by the employer is the erosion of national collective agreements.

The opening of the government's changes to ordinary wage earners is causing a headache for the union leaders who are inciting the strike. For example Juha Sipilä The effect of the competitiveness agreement promoted by the (central) government on the purse was much more straightforward than the changes promoted by the Orpo government.

In addition, the employer may be willing to pay a large amount in losses for many of its long-term goals to be realized.

For example, when Metsäteollisuus stopped concluding collective agreements, the forestry company UPM took over a 112-day strike from Paperliito in 2022 before a company-specific agreement was created.