HS Analysis | The race between Lindtman and Kiuru can increase tension in the Sdp, and there was a foretaste of it in the parliament

The presidential race between Lindtman and Kiuru can bring out the party’s already faded internal dividing lines, political journalist Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

Thursday it was confirmed that there will be a presidential race for the Sdp Antti Lindtman and Krista Kiurun dueling. No other candidates entered the race.

Around 30,000 eligible voters can 22.6.–25.8. vote for your favorite of the two Sanna Marini successor in the advisory member vote. The winner of the membership vote, i.e. the new chairman, will be revealed at the Sdp’s party meeting in Jyväskylä at the beginning of September.

Many in the party think it’s good that Lindtman is not promoted without a counter-candidate, instead Kiuru went to challenge the early favorite. On the other hand, the background discussions also raise concerns that the Sdp’s internal divisions, which have faded for a while, might deepen again during the opposition period.

Perhaps a foretaste of the tensions came after the elections, when the Sdp’s new parliamentary group was organized. Lindtman continues to lead the group, and vice-chairmen were elected Johanna Ojala-Niemelä and Kim Berg.

According to Helsingin Sanomat’s information, Ojala-Niemelä won the vote by returning to parliament Nasima Razmyarin by a narrow 23–20 vote. Ojala-Niemelä is one of Kiuru’s supporters, while Razmyar is one of Lindtman’s supporters.

Several Sdp sources assure that the vote was not really about the clash between “Kiuru’s camp” and “Lindtman’s camp”. Ojala-Niemelä received support for regional reasons, i.e. because she is from Lapland. Politicians from different parts of Finland are typically selected for party leadership positions.

Still, some in the Sdp believe that because of Lindtman’s likely presidency, Kiuru and his close circle want to strengthen their grip on the parliamentary group. The rise of Ojala-Niemelä to the group’s vice-chairman could be an example of this.

Sdp’s The dividing line of the 2010s ran sharply Eero Heinäluoman mixed Antti Lindtman supporters and, on the other hand, for example Marin and Kiuru and Antti Rinne between supporters. The division was never clear-cut, and the front lines were alive.

For a long time, Lindtman has wanted to break away from the reputation of a “hayloman” and the whole dividing line thinking. He has repeatedly emphasized in public how the party grew more united during Marin’s tenure than in the past.

At least in public, there were practically no cracks in the cooperation between chairman Marin and group leader Lindtman. Lindtman narrowly lost the fight for the prime ministership to Marin, but after that he publicly supported Marin even amid the uproar.

Lindtman has known that he is the likely next chairman of the Sdp after Marin, and maintaining tensions would not have benefited him in the least.

In addition, the party’s parliamentary group has partly been renewed, and for example, not all first-time MPs may even be able to place themselves on either side of the old dividing line.

If Lindtman is elected chairman, Kiuru could try to beat his old rival in the parliamentary group. Inevitably, however, he would not do so. Kiuru has tried to get close to the current chairman before, which has helped his own influence.

No matter who is elected as the next chairman of the Sdp, there will hardly be any quick changes in the party’s line.

In his economic policy views, Lindtman is slightly more to the right than, for example, Marin, Rinnett and Kiuru, but there are no significant differences. In addition, Sdp’s opposition policy is probably based on criticism of the cuts presented by the right-wing government.

