HS analysis The Prince of Darkness really became the devil: Shocker Marilyn Manson’s private life and art were mixed up, and it might be too much for fans

Church burns, hangings and guillotines. In metal music, sugaring and horror are involved.

It is an art form with elements of horror, in which the artist’s image as an artist and civilian life have usually been able to be distinguished.

However, overshooting has been seen and not everything can be justified by art.

Now it happened To Marilyn Manson.

52 years old Manson lived by his real name Brian Warneria has been titled Prince of Darkness. The musician, who made a breakthrough in the 1990s and is also popular in Finland, is known for his uplifting raptures, black clothes inspired by the Gothic style and strong make-up.

On the 2007 tour, Marilyn Manson used a knife-decorated microphone.­

However, the image of Manson, an artist flirting with death, experienced a collision this week. Five women accused her of sexual harassment and manipulation. Among the women is Manson’s ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. Manson denies the allegations.

The record company fired, the agent is considering breaking the collaboration and two TV appearances have been canceled.

Is Manson’s career now over? Either fans got enough of Manson’s questionable behavior?

University of Turku Docent of Popular Cultural Studies Kimi Kärki has been familiar with the history of popular music, entertainment spectacles and metal music in his research.

He says violent sugaring is part of some metal music genres. However, blinding stage behavior, glorifying death, or admiring the aesthetics of blood do not suggest that there is anything questionable in the artist’s civilian life. It is precisely a theater that includes shock elements.

Perhaps the most famous shocking artist is the shock rocker who began his career in the 60s Alice Cooper, which has, among other things, struck the heads of baby dolls on a broken stage. Part of the show were also executions in which the artist was hanged at the end of the performance.

Through Cooper, sugaring became an integral part of metal music culture. In the 80s, for example, WASP became known for guillotines and saw blades on stage.

That was all part of the show, though.

Alice Cooper on a concert stage with a boo snake in Toronto in 1972.­

Metal music history has seen cases where everything can no longer be justified by art. Some of the artists ’own lives have become part of an art that includes brutality and shock with fire. However, this has not ruined the musician’s career.

For example, Norwegian Varg Vikernes that is, by its real name Kristian Vikernes known for the band Burzum, which has been in operation for about 30 years. He also served as bassist for the gloomy black metal band Mayhem in 1993. A year later, he was convicted of murdering his bandmate and burning churches.

However, Vikernes’ career continued inside the rock when he released new music from there. Since his release from prison, his career has continued on the side of ambient music.

Kärki states that in the case of Vikernes, the prison sentence could even increase the artist’s credibility, as he gained cult status.

“He is, so to speak, a man the length of his lyrics,” Kärki says.

Kristian “Varg” Vikernes was brought to justice in Paris on suspicion of racist writings in the fall of 2013. Previously, the musician has been convicted of murder and arson.­

“Rock takes a sense of danger, and a certain sugariness is part of rock and art. If you behave criminally, the limit is exceeded. This is by no means acceptable, ”said Professor of Art Management at the Sibelius Academy Toni-Matti Karjalainen notes.

Karjalainen has studied, among other things, the export, commercialism and culture of metal music.

Vikernesin however, it is not possible to draw an unequivocal conclusion from the case that Marilyn Manson would also be able to get back on her feet after the abuse, Kimi Kärki says.

Metal music is a very broad genre. The draw of similarities between different cases is not without gaps. Among the metal music, there are child-friendly music, Iron Maiden sinking into the mainstream, black metal glorifying satanic worship, as well as extreme alliances that admire Nazism like National Socialist black metal.

Manson belongs to mainstream metal music or shock rock rather than the marginal subgenres represented by Vikernes. According to Kärje, the mainstream is more tense than the extreme groups about the artist’s questionable activities in his free time.

Marilyn Manson was indicted for sexual harassment of her concert organizer in Detroit in 2001. Police arrest photo.­

Manson is tested the limits of his fans many times already. In 2017, among other things, he demonstrated the audience with a plastic toy gun at a gig in the city of San Bernardino. The same city had one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in U.S. history two years earlier.

The musician has written a song inspired by pedophilia Vladimir Nabokovin Lolitafrom the book. Manson has also named his tour the Rape of the World Tour. The name refers to rape.

In 2009, Manson’s music video caused a stir when he pretended to beat an actor who looked like his ex-girlfriend dead. In the case of music video, the line between artist image and civilian life began to blur.

That same year, he said In an interview with Spin magazine fantasizing about the beating of his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood.

“I fantasize every day by smashing his skull with a lick,” Manson said in an interview.

Frank Guan wrote in 2018 In culturethat Manson is probably better known for things that happened outside of music than about the music itself. Noises are thus an integral part of an artist’s artist image.

Toni-Matti Karjalainen speculates that accusations of exploitation may not take away the most loyal fans. Instead, the fuss is likely to affect casual listeners and those who listen in a variety of different artists within the same genre. These may echo.

“Any kind of bad behavior by an artist is even more affected. The listeners think more carefully about where they spend their time and money, ”says Karjalainen.

He sees Manson as a likely threat to no longer want to perform at mainstream festivals.

American Iced Earth’s guitarist Jon Schaffer participated in the conquest of the U.S. House of Congress on January 6th. Fans and fellow musicians didn’t look at it well. Other members of the band condemned Schaffer’s performance as the band’s bassist Luke Appleton In Instagram posting.

Fans have also turned against Schaffer and demanded their money back ordering Wicked Words & Epic Tales books. The book includes Schaffer’s lyrics and interviews, among other things.

20 years ago, the hustle and bustle of artists ’leisure time might have been looked through their fingers. This recent example from Schaffer shows that this is no longer the case.