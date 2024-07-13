HS Analysis | The price of electricity on the exchange fluctuates exceptionally much – is it worth getting a fixed-term contract now?

HS analysis|Although fixed-term price offers may seem high compared to stock exchange prices in summer, in winter the price may seem advantageous, writes economic journalist Anni Lassila.

Electric energy the prices of fixed-term contracts have remained fairly stable in the summer, even though the price of electricity on the exchange has fluctuated wildly. The offers are clearly cheaper than in the dead of winter, but slightly more expensive than in April, for example.

So is now a good time to fix the price of electricity for a year or two, and is it worth it at all?

According to the Energy Agency’s sahkonhinta.fi comparison service, the cheapest truly fixed-price two-year contract cost 8.49 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday.

The cheapest price for a fixed-term contract with a flexible element was 7.49 cents.

You can buy electricity from any electricity seller operating in Finland. In addition, a basic fee and transfer price are paid for electricity to the network company in your area.

In summer the electricity exchange price has been clearly lower than these contract prices. On the other hand, the price has fluctuated by an unprecedented amount.

It is due to the large share of solar and wind electricity production, which varies according to the weather. The fluctuation of prices has been increased by the temporary interruptions of the transmission connections between Finland and neighboring countries, which are caused, among other things, by the construction work of backbone networks.

The price of electricity has at times been deeply on the negative side and at times quite high.

The average price of electricity has still decreased towards the summer. In January, the average price for the entire month was more than 13 cents per kilowatt hour, and in the first week it was as much as 30 cents per kilowatt hour.

In June, electricity only cost an average of 4.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Compared to the stock exchange price in summer, fixed-term offers seem expensive, but in winter they may seem cheap.

Electric companies pricing fixed-term contracts according to electricity futures prices. They, on the other hand, reflect the expectations of industry players about the price of electricity in the future.

According to current futures prices, the taxable price of electricity in the Nordic countries in winter would be around 5.5–8 cents per kilowatt hour. In reality, it can be much lower or higher in Finland.

In theory, the price of a two-year contract is the average expected price of electricity during this period. On top of that, however, the electricity companies have to add a risk premium, because the electricity company bears the risk of unexpected electricity price and consumption fluctuations during the contract period.

Risk premiums have grown at the same rate as electricity price fluctuations in recent years. It is difficult to predict the production of renewable electricity.

If the winter is, for example, exceptionally cold, the price of electricity can rise very high and customers will even use more electricity than normal.

Last winter, there were several unexpected situations in the electricity market, the causes of which ranged from bid errors to cold weather and power plant failures. The price fluctuations were wild.

Last years, the popularity of exchange-traded electricity has still grown rapidly. At the end of 2023, 31 percent of households already had an exchange electricity contract, compared to eight percent three years earlier.

According to the Energy Agency, 45 percent of households had a fixed-term electricity contract.

In theory, the exchange electricity contract is the cheapest in the long run, because it is, as it were, the purest market price. However, this only applies if the consumption is constant throughout the year or if the consumption can be focused on the cheapest hours.

Specially scheduling for an electric heater is practically challenging. Most of the electricity is inevitably consumed by the electric heater in winter, when electricity is usually more expensive than the average price.

And in winter, electricity is consumed the most when it is very cold and electricity is usually the most expensive. However, with a reserve system, it is possible to schedule the heating at night, when electricity is often cheaper during the day.

With a fixed-term contract, the electric heater protects itself from the uncertainty caused by price fluctuations and the weather. But it might end up being the most affordable electricity contract for him anyway.

Or then not. A fixed-term contract is like insurance. It protects against risk, but can come at a cost. Its profitability can only be assessed in retrospect.

For apartment dwellers or if the heating method is other than electricity, exchange electricity is probably the cheapest option in the long term. Especially if you can use household appliances at night and avoid saunas during the most expensive hours.

Even in a larger apartment building, the electricity consumption is usually so small and the electricity bill such a small expense item that the quality of the electricity contract or the timing of the consumption does not save very large sums.

Even with an electric heater, small price differences do not mean large sums. If electricity is consumed for 2,000 kilowatt hours per month in the heart of winter, the price difference of one cent per kilowatt hour means 20 euros in the final amount of the electricity bill.

So you shouldn’t stress too much about the price of electricity.