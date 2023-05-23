HS Analysis | The presidential game starts after Midsummer – here is the situation of the main candidates

In the HS presidential poll, familiar names are at the top. However, it does not necessarily say much about the situation when the election day approaches, writes HS’s political reporter Marko Junkkari in his analysis.

Pekka Haavisto, Olli Rehn, Mika Aaltola and Alexander Stubb. This four holds the top positions published by HS on Monday in the HS gallupwhich measured the popularity of the presidential candidates.

The list is not a surprise.

The same top four was Ylen last week in the presidential poll. The same names have also been repeated in all the others this spring in surveys.

Surveys made by different media are not comparable with each other, because the question is formulated in different ways. In the survey conducted by HS at Kantar Public, the question was asked: Which of the following do you think would be good choices for the president of the republic in the 2024 elections?

After this, the defendant was presented with a list of 51 names, from which he could choose several candidates.

In research it was also found out which candidates the supporters of different parties considered to be good choices for president.

Among the Greens, Pekka Haavisto was by far the most popular – which is of course no wonder, because Haavisto is a Green party member. As many as 69 percent of the Greens mentioned Haavisto as a good choice for president.

But Haavisto was also number one on the lists of social democrats and leftists.

Similarly, the Governor of the Bank of Finland, the centrist Olli Rehn received slightly more mentions among the coalition members than the former prime minister, the coalition’s Alexander Stubb.

What should we think about this?

Nothing much. Since there were many options in the survey, many certainly chose the most suitable candidate in their opinion.

In the voting booth, the voter does not have the opportunity for such a luxury.

A left-wing ally or Demari could very well choose Haaviston in the poll, even though he intends to vote for his own party’s candidate in the first round of the election. And the member of the coalition could choose Olli Rehn, although in the voting booth the vote goes to the member of the coalition.

Haavisto and Rehn have done well in presidential polls because both are likely candidates. Both also to some extent represent a wider bloc, not just their own party. Olli Rehn gathers support from bourgeois-minded voters, Pekka Haavisto from the red-greens.

However, the situation will probably change when the parties start nominating their candidates.

The presidential election there are about 250 days until the first round. So far, only one candidate, Liike Nytin, has registered for the presidential race Harry Harkimo. In HS’s survey, he was named by three percent of the respondents.

The candidates of the major parties are still pledging their announcements about standing in the candidate race.

One reason is that the government negotiations are still ongoing. Only after them can we better focus on the presidential issue.

I recently had a conversation with a potential candidate for a major party. He estimates that the reason for pledging is also that no one wants to be the first of the big ones. The idea apparently starts from the fact that the candidate will wear out if he registers too early. After all, the actual election battle doesn’t start until the end of autumn.

However, this is not necessarily the case. Take the 2012 presidential election for example. The sitting president was not applying for a further term in them either. Pekka Haavisto, whose candidacy was already announced in February 2011, was the first to register. Haavisto officially became a candidate in early June.

In second place, the coalition registered for the competition Sauli Niinistö at the end of June.

Niinistö and Haavisto made it to the second round of the 2012 presidential election, so there was probably no harm in going first.

“ Haavisto was mainly considered a fill-in candidate.

When you read the presidential speculations published in the newspapers in the summer of 2011, their message was very consistent. Niinistö was considered an absolute early favorite. Basic Finns were considered his toughest challengers Timo Soinia. Pekka Haavisto was considered mainly a fill-in candidate in newspaper stories at that stage.

But just like that, as the election day approached, quite a frenzy built up around Haavisto, and he was second in the first round of the election. Timo Soini stayed Paavo Väyrynen back fourth.

Since the presidential election is a personal election, support changes can be very fast. Even one failed television appearance can eat away support, as happened with the coalition, for example Riitta Uosukainen in the 2000 presidential election.

It could very well be that there will be big changes and surprises in the presidential polls this fall as well.

The year 2024 therefore, the situation regarding the nomination of candidates for the presidential elections is still completely open. Center’s Olli Rehn is told that he will make a decision on the matter “during the summer”. Many central district organizations have already nominated Rehn as the party’s candidate.

Rehn’s candidacy can be considered very likely. If Rehn leaves, he will establish a voter association, which he will run as a candidate for. At the extraordinary party meeting in September, the center will then position itself as a party behind Rehn.

Center’s Paavo Väyrynen published on Sunday blog post, in which he announced his withdrawal from the central primary. The reason was that he got angry with the center’s election coordinator Juha Iso-Ahon interpretation, according to which the primary is not automation. Even if Väyrynen received the support of three district organizations, the primary election would not necessarily be held.

Väyrynen said that he is considering the candidacy of the voters’ association.

In HS’s presidential poll, Väyrynen received four percent support.

“ Aaltola is constantly flirting with the nomination.

Likely the greens’ Pekka Haavisto is also running as a candidate for the association of voters. His candidacy can be considered pretty much certain, even though he has not announced it yet.

Mika Aaltola, director of the Foreign Policy Institute, is constantly flirting with the candidacy. In every other interview, he lets it be known that he’s leaving, and then in the next one, he backs off a bit.

If Aaltola decides to leave, he will establish a voters’ association. However, there is not necessarily a party behind it.

The coalition’s Alexander Stubb primarily wants to become Finland’s next EU commissioner. With these prospects, however, he will probably be the coalition’s presidential candidate before then – if the coalition’s chairman Petteri Orpo ask him for this task.

Most likely, Stubb will not agree to the primary election for the presidential nomination.

The most interesting situation is with Sdp. Party chairman Sanna Marin has refused the candidacy, as has the MEP Eero Heinäluoma.

All eyes have turned to the EU commissioner Talk to Urpilainen. Urpilainen in an interview with HS at the beginning of May repeated the message he said earlier that has promised to consider a presidential candidacy.

Six years ago, Urpilainen refused the candidacy, which caused bad blood in the party. Because of this, it will probably be harder for him to say no this time.

The candidate of the Basic Finns is Jussi Halla-ahoif he just wants to run for office.

Let’s move on then to the betting. They are quite cautious at this point, because the race hasn’t actually started yet. However, here are a few cautious guesses:

* There will be an exceptionally large number of candidates from the electoral association in the presidential elections.

* Registrations for the top candidates will start soon after Midsummer.

* Support polls level off in the fall. The information may also contain surprises.

* There is no clear early favorite in the presidential election. Because of this, the first round of the election will be very even. Inevitably, no candidate will get more than 20 percent support.