HS Analysis | The Premier League champion and jumbo team have been announced before the season even started

Football The English Premier League is here again. More than a billion euros have been spent on player transfers during the summer. Have the settings changed since last season?

In the predictions for the 2022-2023 season, almost no one could predict that instead of Liverpool, Arsenal was Manchester City’s biggest challenger. In the evaluations of the starting season, Arsenal have been raised directly as City’s number one challenger, but there are some exceptions.

For example the BBC in the preliminary estimate, it is believed that Liverpool will return as second. Last season, Liverpool finished fifth, so the team plays in the “Thursday League” in the European League.

“I believe Liverpool will recover,” writes the BBC Phil McNulty.

When looking money spent on player transfers, at the moment (the transfer window ends on September 1) the number one is not Manchester City or Chelsea but Arsenal. No less than 232 million euros have been spent on purchases and 34 million euros in revenue from the sales of players, so there is almost 200 million euros below the line.

Declan Rice’s move from West Ham to Arsenal is the biggest football transfer of the summer so far.

The biggest player deal of the summer is also done by Arsenal. The club bought a midfielder from West Ham By Declan Rice for 105 million pounds (121 million euros). If Liverpool’s £110m deal with Brighton From Moises Caicedo comes true, it rises to the top of the list.

Big sums also went from Arsenal for an attacking midfielder Kai Havertz to acquire from Chelsea (65 million pounds or about 75 million euros) and topper Jurrien Timber for purchase from Ajax (40 million euros).

After Arsenal, Chelsea (207 million euros), Tottenham (193), Manchester United (192), Newcastle (153), Manchester City (119) and Liverpool (112 million euros) have made player deals with the largest sums.

After Rice, the top player acquired by Manchester City from Leipzig becomes the second most expensive player (from completed deals) If Guardiol, 89 million euros. Havertz is number three, Rasmus Højlund fourth (Atalanta to Manchester United), Dominik Szoboszlai Fifth (Leipzig to Liverpool), Mason Mount sixth (Chelsea to Manchester United), Sandro Tonali seventh (from AC Milan to Newcastle) and Christopher Nkunku eighth (Leipzig to Chelsea). The price tag for all of these is around 60–70 million euros.

Earlier we talked about the top 6 teams in the Premier League, but now we have to talk about the top 7 teams, when Newcastle has wedged in with their Saudi money. Or should the strengthened Aston Villa be added to the candidate list, in which case there would be eight teams? When BBC asked several experts for their assessment of the teams finishing in the top four, two put Villa in fourth place.

How is it okay in the starting season?

Although Mikel Arteta piloted by Arsenal, at least based on the pound stacks, the most strengthened, will the north Londoners be able to return as champions? Next spring it will be 20 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League, and at that time the team also made history without losing a single match during the season.

It’s pretty unanimous that Arsenal’s dreams have already been buried in advance and the champion is predicted to be the familiar and safe Manchester City, who would already win the championship for the fourth time in a row.

He left City İlkay Gündoğan to FC Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli, but the squad still has width and the defense strengthened with Guardioli and in addition Pep Guardiola’s the group acquired somewhat unexpectedly Mateo Kovacic From Chelsea. In addition, they have a fear of goals Erling Haalandwho will get into real game shape when the season starts – in last Sunday’s Community Shield match, the Norwegian was still in summer.

One threat to City’s championship dreams is also whether the Premier League will decide on possible financial fraud during the season. If the club were to lose points, the championship would be celebrated elsewhere than on the blue side of Manchester.

André Onana is Manchester United’s new number one goalkeeper.

What about the red side or the sleeping giant, Manchester United? Is the team a strong contender? The head coach Erik ten Hag has made clear specific acquisitions and even a goalkeeper David de Gea has left and was replaced André Onana.

That means Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are competing for places 1–4. Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa are competing for other European places. Harry Kane leaving Tottenham, the club is in a strange situation and it could lead from a new rise to a complete collapse.

Brighton and Brentford complete the top ten of the league table.

Last season was exceptional to the extent that none of the rising teams from the previous season (Nottingham, Bournemouth and Fulham) were relegated, but Leeds, Leicester and Southampton started to pick up speed from the second level.

This season looks quite different.

If Manchester City’s championship is already considered almost certain, Luton, an equally clearly small rising team, is returning to the Championship. Another upstart, Sheffield United, is also a “certain loser” and Bournemouth, Burnley or Wolverhampton are making company for the duo.

Finally: the long overtime familiar from the World Cup, which the Premier League adopts, has its own chapter. At least stat geeks can calculate which teams will score more points due to longer game time.

Premier League opening match Burnley-Manchester City today Friday at 10 p.m. Premier League matches on Saturday: Arsenal-Nottingham at 2:30 p.m., Bournemouth-West Ham at 5 p.m., Brighton-Luton, Everton-Fulham and Sheffield United-Crystal Palace at 7:30 p.m. Newcastle-Aston Villa. Viaplay and V Sport will show the matches.