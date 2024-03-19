HS Analysis | The power is now held by someone other than a white British man – the island kingdom is making history

A politician of African descent will become the leader of Wales this week.

United The kingdom is making history this week: A white British man no longer leads any of its countries.

Political leaders have their roots in Asia and Africa. In Northern Ireland, on the other hand, the most important position is an Irish woman who wants her country to say goodbye to Britain.

Last week a person of African descent was elected to the leadership of the Welsh Labor Party Vaughan Gething. Gething, who was born in Zambia in 1974, will also become the leader of the Welsh government on Wednesday.

Gething's father is a white Welsh vet who met his future wife who ran a poultry farm in Zambia. The family moved to Britain when Gething was two years old.

Welsh politician Vaughan Gething is a trained lawyer specializing in labor law.

At the same time, Gething becomes the first black politician at the head of the government of a European country.

Britain's conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak on the other hand, was born in the south of England, but his the roots of their parents are in India.

Sunak, who started as Prime Minister in autumn 2022, also belongs to Britain to the Hindu minority. Sunak is the first politician of Asian background to lead Britain.

The United Kingdom consists of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Of these, the latter three have varying degrees of self-government.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (b. 1980) has often referred to the immigrant background of his doctor father and pharmacist mother.

of Scotland the prime minister, on the other hand, was born near Glasgow in 1985 Humza Yousafwhose parents immigrated to Britain from Pakistan.

Yousaf belongs to Britain's Muslim minority.

Yousaf's party is the Scottish National Party (SNP), whose core goal is Scottish independence.

Humza Yousaf became the Prime Minister of Scotland about a year ago in March.

The first minister of self-government in Northern Ireland is, on the other hand, an Irish woman, ie Michelle O'Neill.

O'Neill's (b. 1977) party Sinn Féin is pushing for the unification of the island of Ireland. Sinn Féin has traditionally been supported by pro-Irish nationalists who are usually Catholic.

Michelle O'Neill is the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland because Sinn Féin is the largest party in Northern Ireland. Officially, however, the deputy prime minister, who is Emma Little-Pengelly of the pro-British DUP party, is equally responsible for vetting.

of Gething Wales' rise to leadership has been widely reported in Britain (BBC, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, The Daily Mail), as well as the fact that he is the first black leader in his position.

However, no public mass victimization of the “marginalization” of white men has been seen.

Basically, the situation is not even particularly miraculous. Britain is a progressive country, and progressiveness is not even the exclusive right of the left.

When a member of the right wing of the British Conservative Party Liz Truss started his short-lived prime ministership in September 2022, he shared everyone the heaviest portfolios for women and/or immigrant conservatives.

Already a year earlier, the then conservative prime minister Boris Johnson was confused his own government so that none of the key ministers was a white man anymore. The only exception was Johnson himself.

One among the candidates to succeed the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is his government's trade minister Kemi Badenoch, whose roots are in Nigeria.

And if the SNP loses the next Scottish general election, the leader of the Scottish Labor Party may well become prime minister Anas Sarwar. His parents also have a background in Pakistan, just like the current Prime Minister of Scotland.

British Office for Statistics (ONS) by in 2021, 81.7 percent of the residents of England and Wales felt themselves to be white. Ten years earlier, the corresponding figure was 86 percent.

in Scotland by whites share is greater.

Other kinds too phenomena are seen.

Recently, a businessman who made huge donations to the conservatives came into the news Frank Hester's pleadings. of The Guardian by this had, among other things, said that the MP of the Labor Party by Diane Abbott the sight of it makes him “hate all black women”.

Badenoch, Sunak and many others condemned statements as racist.

