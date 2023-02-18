HS Analysis | The police announced that street safety has improved – That is not true

Robberies, assaults, rapes and murders increased in public places last year. The situation was the worst in years.

Police Board announced last week on Twitter that street safety improved last year in Finland. According to the police’s view at the time, disturbances in public places have decreased in part because the authorities have been successful in their control work.

Helsingin Sanomat also reported on the views of the police the news.

Improving street safety would be a great thing, but it is not true. In reality, according to crime statistics, street safety worsened in Finland last year.

The police’s perception of the improvement of street safety was based on incorrect information. The police now admit this themselves.

Wait and see first, what the crime statistics tell us about the safety of public places from last year.

According to Statistics Finland, robberies in public places increased by 37 percent, assaults by 15 percent, and rape by 12 percent. Twenty murders were recorded in public places, compared to only ten a year earlier.

Included in the statistics are such suspected crimes recorded by the police that have taken place on the streets and in other public places, excluding restaurants, shopping centers and public events. They can therefore be considered to describe street safety.

The number of robberies in public places was the highest in at least 14 years. Also, assaults were recorded more than in ten previous years, rapes more than in six previous years, and murders more than in three previous years.

Statistics Finland’s figures show a clear turn for the worse.

However, when looking at such crime statistics, it is worth remembering that they only give an indication of the crime situation at best. Some crimes always go unreported to the authorities.

Helsinki Messages news on February 9, that street safety generally deteriorated in Finland last year. The information was based on the police’s street safety index.

Based on its street safety index, the police has been following the development of street safety since the 1990s.

The index forms one measure of street safety based on robbery, assault and damage crimes, as well as drunk driving. For example, robberies are given a higher weight in the index than acts of damage.

On the same day after the news was published, the Police Board announced on Twitter that it will abandon the use of the street safety index, because the index does not measure the safety of public places well enough. The index also includes crimes committed in private places such as homes.

The police also said at the time that in reality street safety has not weakened but improved.

The police’s view of improving safety was based on the new disturbance index it developed. According to the police, it describes the safety of public places and the number of disturbances better than the old street safety index.

The new disturbance index takes into account a greater number of different things than before. For example, many sexual crimes, homicides and causing danger, as well as some of the alarm tasks related to disruptive behavior, have also been included. The review is limited to crimes committed in public places only.

The purpose of the police’s new index is therefore to create a broader picture of the security and disturbance situation in public places than just crime statistics.

New the improvement in street safety shown by the disturbance index seemed strange, because many crimes that are central to street safety clearly increased last year.

That’s why I asked the Police Board on Friday of last week, on which issues the result of the index regarding safety improvement is based. The Police Board promised to provide more detailed statistics from its new disturbance index.

The Police Board responded to inquiries later that street safety has not improved even according to the new disturbance index.

According to the Police Board, the improvement in safety in public places shown by the disturbance index was due to an error in the information system. It caused errors especially in the values ​​of the disturbance indices for the comparison years 2020 and 2021.

The police’s previous information on the matter was therefore based on false information.

Now the disturbance index also shows that street safety worsened last year, although only very slightly, says the Inspector General of Police Vesa Pihajoki.

The Police Board plans to provide more details about the corrected results of the disturbance index later, but they are not yet available.

In the police the question has now arisen as to whether the increase in certain crimes should have had a more pronounced effect on the final result of the disturbance index. The decrease in the number of alarm tasks made the final result of the disturbance index more positive.

The disturbance index is one of the many measures used in the police administration to monitor the success of police units in their work. That is why it is important that the index is as good as possible, says Pihajoki.

In his opinion, the right crimes and alarm tasks have been chosen as metrics for the alert index, but the weights between them may need to be changed.

“We are still evaluating whether alarm tasks are given too much weight at the expense of crimes in the disturbance index,” says Pihajoki.

This case is a good reminder that a certain issue – in this case, street safety – can look very different depending on which statistics highlight and which don’t.