HS analysis The pandemic didn’t even make us domestic animals, and now Netflix has collapsed

Netflix is ​​more and more reminiscent of a regular commercial TV channel, writes Pekka Torvinen, HS’s cultural journalist.

Streaming service The value of Netflix shares has fallen by more than 70 percent in six months. The number of subscribers has leveled off and turned to at least a momentary decline this year. Company assess for yourselfthat in April-June the number of subscribers will fall by about two million to just under 220 million.

Sic transit Gloria mundi. It seems a distant time when, due to the pandemic, everyone stayed home and Netflix was expected to take over almost the entire world, with films now being released directly at home at the same time as the theatrical release. That’s just as good, albeit a different experience!

It happened differently.

Netflixin the problems are illustrated by an example of my own life: in the last two weeks I have been home in the evening for a single day. Otherwise, there has been spending, while spending may be the same as it was before the pandemic, except that due to pent-up demand accumulating for two years, spending is expected to be a potential two compared to 2019.

The pandemic didn’t make us domestic animals, but specifically showed how miserable life just inside the home is. Cinemas don’t die because movies are bigger than life, literally.

To the delight of Netflix, I can say that one night at home I watched Netflix for an hour. I looked Better Call Saulin the latest episode. However, the critically acclaimed series ends this season, and Netflix is ​​not even a subscriber to the series, only on demand -distributor.

Another well-written drama series Ozark ran out this spring. There has been little other mandatory viewing on Netflix for a while.

Netflix’s popular Ozark series ended this spring. Laura Linney starred in Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman starred in Martin Marty Byrde.

Instead, over the years, the service has begun to be filled with racing programs, reality crap, true crime, and the latest trend, or scam stories. Is Inventing Annaa, Love Is Blindia, Home dreams come true and Hollywood real estate agents and even sun what. Most of these series are cheaper to make than really thought-out drama series. When it comes to gathering the largest possible audience, the challenge of the series is no longer a merit but a burden.

Just like watching a regular commercial TV channel I don’t watch.

Commercial the sticky feel of the TV channel is The New York Times according to the information ready by the end of the year, when Netflix plans to bring ads to its service in exchange for a cheaper subscription option. For years, Netflix vowed never to add ads to the service.

How long will it take for Netflix to start subscribing to programs with specially designed commercial breaks, as traditional TV channels have done?

Netflix was new and revolutionary years ago, its original series were surprising and in a good way weird, and the production seasons came to be watched at once. They could to bing, the company practically created the whole concept. Watch the whole series at once, forget the night’s sleep!

Nowadays, it is very rare for at least the season of any high-quality drama series to appear in full service at once. Maybe there was something behind the traditions of the old TV channels after all. Perhaps the pace per week pace engages viewers better. Maybe it’s worth trying to create conversational topics from individual episodes, not all at once from the entire series. Perhaps viewers should be encouraged to watch episodes at the same time. Maybe setting up a “race stand” with friends is a better option for streaming as well.

This is followed by live broadcasts and some program flow. (Already available at least in Hulu.)

Maybe there was no longer-term magic in Netflix and streaming. The troublemakers who entered the market with rumble and fanfare end up getting bored with the same boredom as the US ABC, NBC, CBS or Finland’s MTV, Nelonen, TV5 and everyone else.

Netlixin there will again be something really high quality for sure, sometimes.

Sometimes, however, it is not enough when competition intensifies. Netflix, with its own mammothism, has created a streaming war in which subscribers compete with different exclusive series, and competitors have recently done better work in this area specifically for some of the most challenging series. Even Apple TV +, which was initially a joke. Now there is an example Severance.

Or maybe Netflix was never any special, we were just blinded by its rise. It was House of Cards even a good series? At most at first.

Now the streaming market is so crowded that some sort of playoffs are approaching. Disney with different streaming services Disney already has more than 205 million subscribers and its subscription base is growing at such a rate that Disney is possibly already the world ‘s most popular streaming company this year. At the latest, Netflix will start to look like the greatness of the past.

Not a single television streaming giant became, but it was as if about 2016 suspected useless music streaming: the whole market was fragmented, one service has something mandatory, another another, a third a third, and service catalogs are almost completely different in terms of titles.

At the same time, streaming services have accustomed us to a model where unsubscribing is just a few clicks away. No time limits, no huge channel packages for 30–50 e / month.

Next, I unsubscribe from Netflix and take HBO Max again with Barryn third season. It looks like a month. Then you can switch to another one.

This model cannot last.

