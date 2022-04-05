HS analysis The pace of debt at the Marin government is terrible – and the war may be just beginning

The final upheaval of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (sd) term is described above all by the increase in government spending, and the agreed cuts could not be made without gimmicks.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government completed its last fiscal plan exceptionally quickly.

Usually at least two days have been set aside for this so-called frame rally, but this time the rally was completed almost on the first day of office.

During the riot itself, the government did not even negotiate much in practice, but pretty much everything had already been decided over the weekend and Monday.

Last in the quarrel, nine days were wasted as the government quarreled over spending increases so that the center almost escaped government responsibility for the peace of the opposition.

As late as last year, it looked like there was another ugly drama ahead.

Four months ago, Minister of Finance, President of the Center Annika Saarikko warned of leaving the government if the frameworks were not adhered to and spending discipline did not.

That was not the case. The frames seemed to be held, but spending discipline did not.

Ukraine the war changed everything.

First, the government quarrel diminished. The Marin government trademark, the public prosecution of others, disappeared completely.

All governing parties realized that citizens would not look good if the government tried to profile itself to its own voters by arguing over a few tens of millions of euros at a time when Russia was waging a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine.

The quarrel would not have added to the sense of security.

Yet from the beginning of the year, the government had a strong effort to stay within the expenditure frameworks agreed last spring. At that time, it was agreed that spending would increase by a maximum of EUR 500 million in 2023 from the level agreed by the governing parties in 2019.

Technically, the EUR 500 million limit was not exceeded, but in reality it was well exceeded.

The government did not even achieve the promised cuts of EUR 370 million, but used a frame box to offset EUR 42 million without any cuts.

However, it accommodated many expenditure increases within the agreed framework.

This succeeded because the government developed an “framework exception clause” as a tool.

Under that clause, all expenditure resulting from the war in Ukraine will be transferred outside the framework governing expenditure discipline. The majority of these are just a few years of spending increases.

Outside the framework are billions of euros in arms purchases, aid to Ukraine, the cost of sanctions passed on to the state and security of supply purchases.

As well as investments that increase domestic energy production and reduce dependence on Russian energy.

State indebted just as much, whether money is marked in a mystical “frame” or not.

However, the framework discipline has been created precisely to ensure that the state does not recklessly become indebted.

Because of this, it has generally been sacred to governments. This has meant that governments will only increase spending if they cut elsewhere. Politicians are very tempted to increase spending, especially before the election.

Marinine The government’s term, and in particular the recent upheaval, is characterized above all by a very significant increase in government expenditure and indebtedness.

Distributing money is notoriously easier than cuts. This also explains why the frame ride was completed on time.

According to HS data, many ministries tried to increase spending as if under the guise of war and security of supply in Ukraine, but the red pen of the Ministry of Finance diligently pushed these proposals.

However, it will only be seen later how much of the investment, for example outside the framework, can be justified by the war in Ukraine.

Second the option would have been the Coalition Party’s preferred line, that spending be covered, for example, by cutting social benefits. At least in terms of cyclical policy, it does not make sense to increase the state’s revenue, but war is not a cyclical policy but a war.

Finland’s debt reached a record in World War II, and it would have happened even if the slowdown had been slow.

The most significant the cost increases are due to Russia and its attack on Ukraine. Investments in security, security of supply and refugees will increase government debt by about two billion euros this year and next.

While increasing spending is easier and more comfortable than cutting, the government would probably have preferred to live in a world where the spending increases now made would not have been necessary.

The opposition would probably have made similar increases in defense spending. Both the Coalition Party and the Basic Finns also praised themalthough indebtedness was criticized.

Major part of the government spending increased by the Marin government is not due to the government but to the coronary virus and Russia.

Still, it is a worrying fact that the Finnish state is in a coronavirus and the war in Ukraine but also others Antti Rinteen (sd) and significantly more indebted than it was at the start of the government due to spending increases by the Marin governments.

This is particularly worrying because as the nation ages, government spending threatens to increase at a time when the relative share of the working population is declining.

Debt rate is terrible. According to data released on Tuesday, the government will incur additional debt of about 7 billion euros every year from 2023 to 2026.

Next year, the state will have a debt of 144 billion euros and in 2026 about 165 billion euros.

On average, Europe may be even more indebted than Finland, but that will not comfort Finland.

No one knows what else lies ahead. The war may be just beginning.

Inflation and interest rates are rising, as are energy prices. All of these are traditionally the biggest delays in financing the economy and at the same time welfare. There can only be more spending and debt ahead.

Minister of Finance Saarikko said on Tuesday that because of the war, the future is unusually foggy.

“Korona’s effects on the economy were relatively temporary, but the effects of the war are likely to be permanent,” Saarikko said at a news conference on Tuesday.