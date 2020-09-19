HS analysis The opposition’s disapproval of government borrowing is misleading, as the real problem lies much deeper

Government borrowing in a crisis situation is understandable. However, the opposition is right that there is a large discrepancy between the government’s employment measures and the sustainability deficit of public finances, writes Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Opposition tabled a joint interlocutory question on Friday the government’s “completely irresponsible” employment and economic policies. Is the opposition’s criticism of lax economics appropriate?

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo among other things, described dramatically how the government made four billion euros of debt in two days in a budget dispute. In reality, the strong indebtedness this year and next is due to the management and recovery of the interest rate crisis and the purchase of fighter jets. All of these are also supported by the opposition parties.

The government did increase the budget deficit by four billion in the budget debate, but the money will mainly go to support municipalities in dealing with the interest rate crisis. In practice, it is a matter of transferring public debt from one pocket to another: if the state did not support municipalities with debt money, municipalities would take on the debt themselves or raise taxes.

In general the expenditure increases decided in the government program explain only a small part of the high indebtedness. Of the € 11 billion in expenditure increases made this year, two billion will consist of permanent and non-recurring expenditure increases decided in the government program. The remaining nine billion are related to treating the coronary crisis. The figures are based on a distinction made by the Ministry of Finance.

Of course, the government could have reversed the expenditures it had decided on, such as caregiver sizing or an increase in small pensions. However, hundreds of millions of euros would not change the big picture when it comes to billions.

The borrowing of next year’s budget proposal is EUR 10.8 billion exceptionally large, but not unusual. At the time of the financial crisis, the government led by the Center Party and the Coalition Party proposed borrowing EUR 14.7 billion in current money for 2010. In a crisis situation, it is worth keeping the economy afloat with debt money.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (left) is not making budget deficits for the first time. He found himself in a similar situation as prime minister during the financial crisis.­

Instead the opposition’s criticism of the government’s employment measures falls at least in part. According to the interlocutory question, “there is a glaring mismatch between the employment measures presented by the government and the employment reforms needed to safeguard the welfare state”.

The government said it had decided in the budget debate to get 31,000 to 36,000 employed by the end of this decade. According to the Coalition Party, the real figure is only 14,000-16,000.

The Coalition Party bases its argument on the fact that some actions have already been taken and some are still pending. More than 10,000 people are to be covered by the employment package for older people, the content of which was still open. In addition, the government ignored decisions it had already made that would weaken employment slightly.

Although the comments made by the Coalition Party are justified, the reading controversy is still a side issue. Namely, the actions brought in 15,000 or 35,000 new employees, which is largely a matter of quarreling.

The purpose of raising employment is to strengthen public finances, ie to reduce the income and expenditure mismatch. This structural sustainability gap is in the Ministry of Finance according to estimates about € 10 billion. If 35,000 people were actually employed by the end of the decade, it would reduce the sustainability deficit by just under one billion, according to the ministry. Public indebtedness would therefore remain strong.

And that’s not all. Several employment measures decided by the government pay off. The government is allocating a total of more than 250 million euros to extend compulsory education, strengthen employment services and reduce early childhood education fees. The amount must be deducted from the benefits of rising employment.

Even optimistically, the employment measures decided by the government would thus eat up less than a tenth of the EUR 10 billion sustainability deficit in years to come. The pessimistic interpretation, on the other hand, is that the sustainability deficit will be reduced by a maximum of a few hundred million euros.

It’s a little.

“ If efforts are made to strengthen the sustainability of public finances at this pace, the contract can easily take over for decades.

From what he presented despite the criticism, the opposition itself would not necessarily be particularly determined to balance public finances in the long run.

The Coalition Party would be prepared to implement the employment measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance, such as extensions to earnings-related unemployment security.

The Coalition Party’s speeches are partly on a fragile footing. Orpo, for example, said Friday that promoting a local deal would increase employment by “an estimated 15,000 people”. It goes without saying that this is the own assessment of Suomen Yrittäjit, an interest group that supports local agreements. It is unnecessary to expect a similar assessment from the officials of the Ministry of Finance.

The opposition Finno-Ugric opposition party, on the other hand, does little to support the employment measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance, but resist for example, the removal of the pension tube. Instead, the party, like the Coalition Party, is calling for significant tax cuts for middle-income earners.

The mainstream of research literature shows, so that tax cuts do not strengthen public finances in the long run but, on the contrary, further weaken them.

Noteworthy is that, despite a gaping gap in public finances, no party is proposing significant adjustments for the 2020s, ie spending cuts or tax cuts. Nor were they just presented during last year’s parliamentary elections.

A good example is that agreed by the government in the budget debate public finance “sustainability roadmap”. It does not even aim to end indebtedness, but only to stop it momentarily at the end of this decade.

Achieving this goal will require strengthening public finances by around EUR 5 billion, according to the roadmap. The government assumes that this can be done without spending cuts or tax cuts.

Two billion is to be gained by strengthening employment. The billion will come from “strengthening the conditions for economic growth” such as “knowledge” and “developing the investment environment”. The second billion will come from “increasing the productivity and cost-effectiveness of public administration”. It means, for example, “better utilization of digitalisation, procurement know-how and space solutions”.

If these sublime but rather circular-sounding projects happened to succeed, the indebtedness would still not stop for a moment.

It is no coincidence that roadmaps talk about know-how, development and digitalisation. Namely, if Finland’s public finances were to be successfully balanced, much more annoying-sounding things would be recorded in the papers. Then we would be talking about, for example, substantial tax cuts and cuts to, for example, health care, pensions, social benefits and agricultural subsidies.

Right now, it seems that politicians have no desire to embark on the path of adjustment, even during favorable economic cycles. Instead of fear of indebtedness, Finnish economic policy has begun to be guided by the idea that the central banks’ easy monetary policy and low interest rates have come to stay.

If other states are also indebted at a rapid pace, how much should we tighten our belts on? No one has a definite answer to that.