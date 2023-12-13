HS Analysis | The “Nordic family” showed its support for Ukraine in Oslo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met the strong support of the “Nordic family” in Oslo, writes HS reporter Hilla Körkkö.

Ukrainian the windy fateful week calmed down, at least momentarily, when the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi met the leaders of the Nordic countries at the Oslo Nordic-Ukraine summit on Wednesday.

The atmosphere of the press conference after the summit exuded gratitude.

Zelenskyi stood on the rostrum next to the “Nordic family”, like the Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated in his opening speech.

The event hosted by the Prime Minister of Norway was also attended by the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli NiinistöPrime Minister of Sweden Ulf KristerssonPrime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, President Sauli Niinistö and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a press conference on Wednesday.

Oslo the summit is a continuation of Niinistö in May for the meeting hosted in Helsinki and part of the world tour of Zelensky, who is seeking support for his country, in the so-called Ukraine “in the fateful week”.

On Thursday, the summit meeting of the leaders of the EU countries begins, where, among other things, it is to decide on the EU's 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine. In addition, the summit will discuss the intentions to start membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

At the same time, another man is also traveling the world with an almost opposite message. President of Hungary Viktor Orbán threatens to topple both the EU's support package for Ukraine and the intentions of membership negotiations.

On Sunday Orbán and Zelenskyi met the new president of Argentina in Buenos Aires Javier Milein at the inauguration. The short but heated conversation between the two made headlines.

In Oslo, Zelenskyi told the press that he asked Orbán to tell the reason why Ukraine could not become a member of the EU.

“I'm still waiting for an answer,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi and Orbán met in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Internationally the atmosphere in the discussions related to support for Ukraine seems to have cooled down with the winter.

From the beginning of the week, Zelenskyi visited the United States with the aim of gaining broad support for arms aid to Ukraine.

During Monday and Tuesday, the President of Ukraine met with the heads of US defense companies, the leader of the Senate Democrats Chuck Schumer's and the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson'sother politicians and the president Joe Biden.

Biden assured The United States stands by Ukraine and announced that it would give separate military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 200 million dollars, but the Republican Party has positioned itself as a stick in the wheel of a new 60 billion dollar aid package.

in Oslo the topics of the summit were the situation of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, the Nordic countries' continued support for Ukraine, and Ukraine's initiative for a just peace.

It was Zelensky's first state visit to Norway.

Norwegian Aftenposten reported on Wednesday morning, that Zelenskyi had only had time to be in the country for about three hours, when Prime Minister Gahr Støre already said that Norway will donate to Ukraine a support package worth three billion Norwegian kroner, or 255 million euros. According to Støre, the funds come from a support package that has already been approved by the Norwegian parliament.

Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram said, on the other hand, that the Norwegian government will increase its production of ammunition and missiles by more than one billion kroner, i.e. more than 84 million euros.

In the summit statement The Nordic countries confirmed that their support for Ukraine is unwavering.

A press conference in his speech, Zelenskyi thanked every leader of the Nordic countries for the support given by the countries to Ukraine.

Zelenskyi especially thanked Finland for the aid of ammunition. HS said on Tuesdaythat the government has decided that Finland commits to invest approximately 24 million euros in increasing the production of heavy ammunition in Finland.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) said that the decision in question makes it possible to support Ukraine, which is fighting a defensive war, until the 2030s.

“It is necessary not only for us, but also for other European countries that share a border with Russia and understand what kind of threat it is,” Zelenskyi said in Oslo.

In his speech, President Sauli Niinistö also emphasized the importance of European ammunition production in terms of preparing for the future.

“Unfortunately, times have changed. We no longer live in a Europe that is always peaceful and safe. When things change, we have to change too,” Niinistö said.

According to Niinistö, Finland fully supports the events of a just peace in Ukraine.

Press conference at the end, Niinistö met representatives of the Finnish press and commented, among other things, on recent noises related to support for Ukraine.

According to Niinistö, he is a bit disturbed by the discussion that there has been a change or some kind of “complete reversal” in Western countries regarding support for Ukraine.

“There is no complete translation,” he said.

Niinistö believes that the US support package will also be released in a reasonable amount of time, even if the internal political situation is now affecting the discussions. Regarding Hungary and Ukraine, Niinistö does not see the mutual contradictions between the countries as directly related to supporting the war situation in Ukraine.

“The question is not so much about support as it is about membership,” Niinistö said.

Niinistö reminded that we live in a situation where the goal of achieving peace in Ukraine is included in the discussions.

“At some point, we even lived in a situation where the word peace was not really wanted to be heard. Yes, all wars have ended in peace at some point and this war will also end in peace.”

According to Niinistö, it is up to Ukraine to decide what a just peace means. According to him, it would be a great thing for the people of Ukraine if peace were achieved as soon as possible.

First, however, we have to deal with the windy week and then the winter, which looks like it's going to be a long one.