HS Analysis | The new Tetris movie nostalgics the 80s boom, but the story of Tetris is about something bigger

Pixel chunks fall in the void and become a wall. In the background, a Russian folk tune from the 1860s compressed into 8-bit plays, Korobeiniki. The full rows disappear with a satisfying splash, the wall lowers.

Tetris is known around the world as an early classic of video games, alongside Candy Crush, Angry Birds and other current hit games feel like loud noise. The aesthetics of 1980s video games are repeatedly copied in new games, but Tetris they do not stand up to suction.

The pleasing pixel world with its cheeky background music feels like it belongs to a short, special time in history. It connects to the charm of the rise of global capitalism, the time surrounding the collapse of the Soviet Union and the idea of ​​the final victory of liberal democracy, Francis Fukuyama “from the end of history”.

By the 2020s at the latest, the Western world’s liberal narrative of progress has melted into such a fragile image that mainstream entertainment must also form a new relationship with it. Depending on the point of view, the relationship has become either coolly ironic or deliciously nostalgic.

In the Tetris movie, Nikita Efremov plays the modest family man Aleksei Pajitnov, who codes Tetris on his home computer.

Tetris a film telling the birth story Tetris (2023) leans towards nostalgia.

The film appeared on the AppleTv+ streaming service at the end of March. The scarcity of distribution is surprising – the story slips so perfectly of The Social Network (2010) and of The Big Short (2015) as a sequel to the technological pilgrimages of recent business geniuses.

The film starts in 1988, when a geeky but good-hearted game salesman Hank Rogers (Taron Egerton) collide To Tetris. Enchanted by the game, Rogers begs his bank for capital Tetris for licensing. We see a monologue typical of the genre, where Tetris instead, you could substitute any invention from an airplane to a football:

“It’s poetry. Art and mathematics in perfect synchrony.”

Nintendo’s authoritative executive By Hiroshi Yamauchi (Togo Igawa) Rogers wins for his side with one daring joke. In the role, Egerton’s feverish looks, passionate hugs and leaping gait are like a combination created by artificial intelligence Leonardo Dicaprio for roles in biopics Catch Me If You Can (2002), Pilot (2004) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

The real Rogers is partly Indonesian, while Egerton, who plays him, is from Wales. The casting has been criticized for misrepresenting Rogers as a superheroic embodiment of white Americanness. In the movie, Rogers sweeps off to Tokyo, and an officeful of Japanese workers cheer him on.

The Tetris movie takes you to the 80s.

Guaranteed A Hollywood movie, that is. However, the reason for the film’s low attention may be simple.

Unlike About Steve Jobs or About Mark Zuckerberg in narrative films, Tetris the technological genius is Russian. Alexei Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) is a laid-back father of a family with children who codes Tetris on his home computer and doesn’t even need money from his output. Pajitnov’s computer is so old-fashioned that he has to use regular square brackets to create four-piece Tetris blocks.

The name “Tetris” is a combination of the Greek word “tetra” meaning four and Pajitnov’s favorite sport, tennis.

Henk Rogers goes shopping Tetris rights personally from Moscow. He arrives at the state technology agency uninvited and initially gets into trouble, but also makes lifelong friends with Aleksei Pajitnov.

An unlikely friendship becomes the driving force of the story, and in the end it is not at all clear whose heroism is more central, Rogers’ or Pajitnov’s.

Perhaps For the audience nostalgic for the bipolar world of the 80s, they are better suited Also in Stranger Things seen Russian villains who mostly clench their jaws and speak stiff English.

Of course there are them too Tetrisfrom the movie. An entire additional twist about a corrupt KGB boss has been developed into the plot, under the guise of which the good-hearted Pajitnov’s victim status is emphasized.

Tetris money-seeking Valentin Trifonov (Igor Grabuzov) walks in a long black coat, speaks in a soft voice, eavesdrops on all calls and threatens to throw Pajtinov’s children off the balcony. The KGB even infiltrates Rogers’ home in Tokyo.

At the end, we see a chase scene so worn out that it feels like a parody.

It’s as if the film freaks out the friendship between Pajitnov and Rogers so much that it underlines it as a counterbalance Bond-familiar villain imagery from movies to the point of ridiculousness. The utopia of the American savior must be held on to so that nostalgia does not crack.

When Rogers is horrified to hear that Pajitnov is not allowed to receive From Tetris money, Pajitnov gives him a dark look and states: “That’s communism.”

In reality Rogers Tetristhe plans were not hindered by the KGB, but by the chain of frauds presented in the film, in which western game companies sold each other the rights to the game without ever having signed contract papers with the Soviet Union.

When Rogers, unaware of this, went to the Soviet Union to trade Tetris for the console rights, he revealed the whole pattern. The only proof of “deals” with the Soviet Union was a fax dealing with the price of the game’s computer rights, under the guise of a businessman Robert Stein (Toby Jones) started selling rights in the West.

When the situation cleared up, Rogers and Nintendo offered From Tetris a better deal than other companies. The illegally distributed game had already achieved such massive popularity in the West that Nintendo wanted to package it with its new handheld handheld console, the Game Boy.

Nintendo’s Game Boy console became a popular device for playing Tetris.

Soviet officials made a new agreement with Stein, defining a computer only as “a machine with a keyboard”. This is how the console rights were sold to Nintendo.

The heavily indebted British game company Mirrorsoft tried to hold on From Tetris and blackmail even the president Mikhail Gorbachev to sell the game to Rogers, but Gorbachev refused. Western currency, jeans and rock music were already pouring into the country from every pore.

In less than three years Tetristrades, the Soviet Union collapsed.

By Jon S. Baird guided by Tetris focuses on painting a picture of the collapsing Soviet Union, whose pearls born in the squeeze are being rushed to the rescue by the ambassadors of capitalism like Rogers. The game itself is ultimately a side event in the film.

Tetris however, the most interesting thing about the story is Tetris.

The game, coded by Pajitnov as a hobby, aroused so much pleasure and desire in people that it started to spread within the Soviet Union from hand to hand, copied onto floppy disks. Finally, it had to be installed on the computers of Soviet agencies Tetris preventive program because people’s work efficiency decreased. They avoided work by playing About Tetris.

The film shows that the western market economy saved Tetris. However, the real Pajitnov was not interested in money. In interviews, he has said that he wanted to With Tetris just to make people happy.

About Tetris is still actively played. In the annuals Tetris at the world championships, the tops of the game gather to chat with each other. Organizer of the competition event Vince Clemente tells for the BBCthat About Tetris the playing community is more positive and supportive than other e-sports. He believes the reason can be found in the game’s universal language, where the player’s main opponent is himself.

Tetris Effect is a new, acclaimed version of the classic game from 2018.

Tetris breaking through the iron curtain seems to tell much more than the ultimate cost of capitalism.

The game, which spread in secret for a long time, managed to scratch some basic ease in people, regardless of cultural background and superpower relations. That is, something that speaks to our desires and awakens revolutionary hilarity in us.

Tetris from the beginning to the present day, global crises have become unprecedentedly multipolar, systemic and existential. If crises are not treated nostalgically or ironically, could a new perspective be found? Tetris by following the desires initiated?

Tetris on the edge we are a playful human, Homo Ludens.

Tetris available to watch on the AppleTV+ streaming service.