HS Analysis | The NATO countries tightened their grip on China and gave Ukraine an unexpected package

HS analysis|Instead of multi-year financial support, NATO leaders agreed on one year of support for Ukraine. Mostly signals were sent about NATO membership, writes HS reporter Elina Kervinen.

Ukraine gets broad support from NATO, but not everything he hoped for. NATO is taking an increasingly strict stance on China.

That’s one concise summation of the 38-point statement that the leaders of the NATO countries approved on Wednesday at the Washington summit.

The importance of summit statements is central to NATO: What ends up on paper guides all of NATO’s work. After all, there is always a lot of work and twisting about the place of many commas.

In contrast to last year’s Vilnius meeting, the disputes were largely kept behind the scenes during the Washington meeting. It was clearly also the goal: we want to send a message to Russia about a united NATO as much as possible and support for Ukraine.

Instead of an invitation, Ukraine gets an “irrevocable path”

NATO countries promise in their statement to Ukraine, as was already known, among other things, a commitment to financial support.

The minimum level of support is recorded to be “roughly” 40 billion euros during the coming year. In addition, a “sustainable” level of support is promised in the future, taking into account, for example, the needs of Ukraine and the budget processes of the countries. The distribution of support is based on gross domestic product.

General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg initially pushed for multi-year support, but the NATO leaders’ package does not include an exact promise of such a thing. Finland followed a similar model to Stoltenberg.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) still didn’t go to reprimand what was agreed. He reminded, among other things, that many countries such as Finland have simultaneously made multi-year security commitments with Ukraine.

NATO’s monetary promise to Ukraine is not really binding. So nothing guarantees that the countries will fulfill their promises.

NATO leaders did not serve Ukraine with big surprises so far. The allies will gather again on Thursday for the so-called NATO-Ukraine Council, where the President of Ukraine will also be present Volodymyr Zelenskyi is present.

On Wednesday, as previously reported, NATO stated that it will take a stronger role in coordinating the aid to Ukraine and the training of the soldiers, in order to put the support on a more stable footing. For this purpose, a new headquarters will be established in Germany.

“This does not make NATO a party to the conflict,” Stoltenberg stressed at the press conference.

A senior NATO official source estimates that the staff brings stability and “responsibility” to the support of Ukraine. He pointed to the fact that even though promises of support are made, even less support than promised has ended up on the battlefield.

Before meeting, one of the points of the statement that sparked discussion was how Ukraine’s future membership in NATO would be described. It was clear that Ukraine cannot be invited to NATO as long as the war continues.

The NATO leaders repeated last year’s formulation of the Vilnius meeting, according to which it is possible to give an invitation to Ukraine when “the allies are unanimous and the conditions are met.”

In addition, the statement states that NATO will continue to support Ukraine on its “irrevocable path towards full Euro-Atlantic cooperation, including NATO membership.”

Therefore, NATO membership did not promise any major concrete news for Ukraine. It is mostly about a signal sent in the language of diplomacy, with which we want to maintain Ukraine’s faith in NATO.

Of course, there was also quite concrete news for Ukraine: On Tuesday, the member countries reported on new air defense systems, which Ukraine has been hoping for more.

On Wednesday, the United States announced that NATO member countries have begun transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Stronger language than before from China

NATO countries in their statement, they call China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s military actions because of the countries’ extensive partnership and China’s support for Russia’s defense industry.

“This increases the threat posed by Russia to its neighbors and Euro-Atlantic security,” the statement states.

China is still not characterized as a “threat” to NATO.

However, the language is a degree stricter than in the declaration of last year’s Vilnius meeting.

The United States has increasingly turned its gaze toward Asia as strategic competition intensifies. NATO’s role in the region has also caused discussion.

Now the cooperation is getting closer with regional partners such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan. Their leaders are present in Washington.

Finland’s NATO presence is mentioned

Finland already got the news he was hoping for at the defense minister’s meeting in June: the Nordic countries will move together under the Norfolk Joint Operations Command, located in the United States, Finland will have a sub-staff of the ground forces, and Finland will have its own model of FLF forces, i.e. the presence of NATO countries.

The NATO leaders’ statement does not go into all these details. The paper briefly mentions the accession of Finland and Sweden and their integration into NATO command structures. The development of NATO’s presence in Finland is mentioned separately.

The president of the Republic Alexander Stubb described that Finland is very satisfied with the declaration. He considered that it shows Finland’s handprint and the goals achieved by Finland.

Wider Regarding the strengthening of NATO’s defense and deterrence, Secretary General Stoltenberg stated on Wednesday that NATO now has 500,000 soldiers ready for rapid action.

At the Madrid summit in 2022, the goal was set that NATO would have 300,000 soldiers in varying degrees of readiness for rapid action, which means that the goal has now been exceeded.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done. During the meeting, a high-ranking NATO official described several areas in which NATO countries still need to invest. These include, for example, air and missile defense and logistics.

Russia’s hybrid influence on display

from Russia the statement uses, as expected, tight turns of phrase.

The NATO countries state, among other things, that they will “never” recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Finland was involved in influencing, for example, the part of the declaration concerning Russia’s hybrid actions, which is more extensive than last year in Vilnius. Instrumentalized immigration, which is central to Finland, is mentioned now differently than it was then.

In NATO, Russia’s border countries have traditionally experienced the Russian threat more strongly than their more distant partners.

Foreign Minister Valtonen thought it was important that everyone in the federation now understands that the countries are in the same boat: Hybrid measures can target everyone, regardless of the country’s location.