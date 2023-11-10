HS Analysis | The music at the funeral reflected Ahtisaari’s personality, ethos and life’s work

The music choices ranged from classical contemporary music to electronic pop and jazz, writes Helsingin Sanomat editor Katri Kallionpää.

President Martti Ahtisaaren the music performed at the funeral beautifully reflected his personality, life’s work and ethos.

Traditional Sibelius, The Narva March and in addition to church music, contemporary music and electronic pop music with a jazz interpretation were heard at the funeral. In their own way, they reflected Ahtisaari’s open-minded attitude to life.

Ahtisaari’s funeral was held on Friday in Helsinki Cathedral.

The funeral saxophonist in the beginning Jukka Perko and a guitarist Jarmo Saari called the British Brian Enon the composition An Ending (Ascent).

Eno’s composition, known as a pioneer of electronic pop and ambient music, received a subtle and devout interpretation at the funeral.

Before the blessing, Perko and Saari play a hymn Amazing Gracewhich reminded me of Ahtisaari’s years in Africa and New York.

of John Newton already composed in 1779, the hymn is a well-known spiritual all over the world. It became popular in the 1960s in America with folk music, and its universal message also reflects Ahtisaari’s ethos well.

Jukka Perko is one of Finland’s most famous saxophonists, who has, among other things, built connections between different genres of music. He is also known as the artistic director of Viapori Jazz held in Suomenlinna.

Guitarist Jarmo Saari has been Perko’s playing partner for years.

Floral greetings after, the cello group of the Radio Symphony Orchestra played the cellist Pablo Casals made known Birdsongwhose solo parts were interpreted by a cellist Senja Drummukainen.

This piece was also a nice reminder of Ahtisaari’s career: The piece is originally a Catalan folk song, which Casals dedicated to all the refugees in the world.

For this work, Casals was awarded the United Nations Peace Medal in 1971, two months before his 95th birthday.

At the medal ceremony, Casals gave a speech in which he said: “Birds sing when they are in the sky, they sing: Peace, peace, peace.”

Later, Drummer played a part Kaija Saariaho of the work Sept Papillionswhich premiered in 2000.

In this way, the master composer who died in June was also remembered at the event.

Senja Rummukainen (b. 1994) is the solo cellist of the Helsinki City Orchestra and one of Finland’s best-known cellists also in the field of chamber music. He won the Turku cello competition in 2014 and has also been successful in several international competitions.

Ahtisaari Hymn 501, performed by the Cantores Minores of the boys’ choir of the Helsinki Cathedral, was also strongly connected to the life’s work, Bless the whole world.

Virre was originally composed by a South African Enoch Sontonga and African indigenous peoples have sung it as a song of liberation. It has also become the national anthem of the Republic of South Africa.

Virre’s lyrics were written by a Finnish gospel musician Jaakko Löyttywho spent his childhood in Namibia and was on mission in Senegal.