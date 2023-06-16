HS Analysis | The most right-wing government program in Finnish history is a cocktail with a strong flavor of the coalition’s policies

Finland’s blocking policy seems to have become a pendulum movement, where it goes from one side to the other every four years.

This is a shared cocktail. This is how the chairman of Rkp put it Anna-Maja Henriksson Friday night at a news conference when asked if he would Petteri Orpon (kok) government basic Finnish politics.

The question was interesting because Henriksson already stated before the elections that the Rkp will not enter a government that does basic Finnish politics. After all, Rkp and Perussuomalaiset are ideologically very far apart in many matters.

Of course, it is some kind of cocktail-type mixture government program. After all, the four governing parties have been twisting the program together for two months, and surely everyone has had their handprints written down.

Nor does reading the government program give the impression that it is a particularly basic Finnish program. Of course, the immigration guidelines are tightened in many ways, but that is not what is remembered most from the program.

Above all, the program is very right-wing.

Certainly the most right-wing that has ever been made in the history of Finland. It presents major spending cuts to, for example, social security, structural reforms to working life and market opening in, for example, the pharmacy sector. Private companies are being forcefully brought in to do business with public services with various service voucher adjustments.

Orpo’s future government will present a direct combat challenge to the ay movement by, among other things, tightening the right to strike and making the first day of sick leave unpaid.

About the program can see that in the government negotiations, the coalition made the basic papers for different negotiation tables. The handprint of the coalition can be seen very strongly in the final result.

The coalition wanted to reduce income taxation by one billion euros. It didn’t go through, but the coalition had to settle for half a billion. Many other goals of the coalition in the program, on the other hand, can be found almost as they are. As well as the wishes of the Confederation of Finnish Business and Entrepreneurs of Finland.

Of course, the program is a barrel of wishes after all. There are hundreds of different shows, some of which will certainly not be realized. It must be remembered that the government does not legislate laws in Finland. That is a matter for the parliament.

In particular, the parliamentary constitutional law committee may have a lot to say about various ideas found in the program – for example, offering weaker social security to immigrants may be difficult to get through the constitutional law committee.

Many other shows are probably still boring.

“If if even a third of the shows were realized, that would be great,” one member of the coalition evaluated the program. He said that he strongly believes that the issues that are especially important to the coalition will probably move forward. He is not as sure about policies that are central to basic Finns, for example regarding immigration.

Although the section on immigration enforcement is long and contains a huge variety of actions, the verb “find out” is repeated very often. Things are not necessarily being done, but just being sorted out.

A large part of the government program’s immigration registrations also comes directly from EU directives. In addition, the constitution and international agreements prevent some. At least this is what the members of the coalition and the representatives of the Rkp seem to believe.

Rkp and Perussuomalaiset clashed a lot during the negotiations, for example over work-based immigration. One Rkp member of parliament estimates that the end result is actually quite good from their point of view.

“Labour-based immigration will accelerate”, he claims.

In any case it can be said that Finland has entered a completely new political era.

In recent years, a devout consensus prevailed here, where power was exercised alternately by two of the three major parties. Always in turn, one of the trio Sdp, the center and the coalition remained in the opposition, two were responsible for the government.

Politics often felt quite lukewarm, because even in the opposition you couldn’t let loose and bark at the government. After all, the opposition party very likely knew that it would be in the next government with another government party. It wasn’t worth burning bridges.

In that time of consensus in Finland, the changes between changes of government were very minor. Especially when the entire color spectrum of the political field could be represented in the boards, from the left-wing coalition to the coalition.

Instead of ideology, the ideal was management. Things were moved forward, and not necessarily so many red flags or cornflakes were waved.

There is another today. Politics seems to have become a pendulum, where instead of a steady jolt, the policy line swings from one side to the other between governments.

The reason is, of course, the rise of basic Finns to the ruling party in 2011, which broke the Sdp center and the coalition’s district game.

Policy has started to block.

In the years 2015–19, Finland dominated Juha Sipilä (central) bourgeois government, which profiled itself with the competitiveness agreement and cuts.

Then the pendulum swung to the other side when Sdp came to power in 2019 Antti Rinne red green government. Rinne declared that the paradigm has changed – instead of cutting discipline, the government would invest more money in services. As a first step, the Rinne government increased permanent expenses by 1.5 billion euros.

Now those expenses are being cut again, and we are working hard. Petteri Orpo’s government plans to save no less than 4.2 billion in public spending at the level of 2027. According to the government program, the biggest cuts are aimed at social security, from which up to 1.5 billion euros are being cut.

That one and a half billion is roughly the same order of magnitude as all the direct spending cuts of the Sipilä government combined – that is, of the government that profiled itself as a cut-throat government.

The program of Petteri Orpo’s government is not really hip, but shows ideologically at least as strong a color as during the red-green government led by Antti Rinnee and later Sanna Marini. Now the colors are just different.

In the assembly we are said to be mentally prepared for the fact that there will be a big backlash from cuts and labor market reforms. Basic Finns are also certainly aware that the party’s support may be tough in the coming months. After all, the party’s support once collapsed in Sipilä’s government as well.

Petteri Orpo’s government justifies the cuts by saying that only with their help can the welfare state be saved, because Finland has lived beyond its means. There is a reason to balance the economy. But cutting politics just might not be the best way to please citizens.

In surveys, Finns generally support strict financial discipline, but when the cuts fall on themselves instead of their neighbors, their popularity usually quickly declines.