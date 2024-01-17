HS Analysis | The moment is now favorable for the Sdp, but the support has turned in the basic Finns – Why?

The coalition retained its first place in HS's recent party support survey. The time would be favorable for Sdp when the government is making its cuts, but the attention is now elsewhere, writes HS's political reporter Elina Kervinen.

of HS fresh party support gallup shows that the parties' support curves haven't budged much since December.

The Kokoomoo is still the largest, the Sdp is the second largest and the Fundamental Finns is the third.

The Sdp is slightly decreasing and the coalition is increasing by the same amount, but the changes are quite minor.

One a possible conclusion from the poll is that the Sdp has so far not managed to fully utilize the favorable moment for it.

The government is making major cuts in social security and tightening labor legislation. Strikes are in the headlines.

At the same time, the Prime Minister's Party is still in first place in the polls.

In the opposition, Sdp's support has of course grown slightly compared to last year's elections. One could still think that there is potential for a bigger change. HS's survey told before Christmas, that the government's social security cuts and labor law reforms are met with significant opposition among citizens.

The support of the left-wing coalition has also decreased, most clearly in the survey. So it doesn't seem to benefit from the situation either.

Cause you can apply for the equality of party positions at one point in time.

The survey was conducted on both sides of Christmas, when people's thoughts were elsewhere instead of politics. The research material was collected from December 11, 2023 to January 12, 2024.

The economic policy debate and the government's actions have also not been the number one issue in the public debate.

Publicity of politics is focused, for example, on presidential elections, where a strong focus is on security policy.

In addition the situation on the eastern border has been prominent.

It might be reflected at least in the support of the ruling party, basic Finns, whose decline seen after the election seems to have stopped.

Basic Finns were hit hard by the crises of the government's early period. The border closure must now have been a much-needed leak stopper for the party.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) has repeatedly appeared prominently in public on an issue that is central to the party's supporters.

Basic Finns' presidential candidate Jussi Halla-aho has also created a debate in the presidential election with his own views, among other things About the financing of Yle and that he believes that ministers and MPs should also be Finnish citizens by birth.

This visibility will not be bad for the party.

One the change in the January poll is that Rkp's support is lower than that of the Christian Democrats for the first time in years. This change also falls within the margin of error.

If you want to interpret something from the change, you can think that some of the Rkp members are certainly dissatisfied with the current government position.

There were indications of this in the work done before Christmas in the HS survey, which inquired about satisfaction with the government and Prime Minister Orpo.

In the ranks of the Rkp, there were fewer people satisfied with the government's activities than in other government parties.

In addition, the Christian Democrats have recently been more prominent among the parties.

Kd does not mind that the party has its own presidential candidate. Rkp decided not to set one.

