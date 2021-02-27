HS analysis The Ministry was unnecessarily overwhelmed by the decision to leave the sports facilities open to a limited extent – the government may have to blame the mess itself

The Ministry and the government cannot instruct the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency to change its decision. Avi’s interpretation of the law and the government’s proposal may be justified, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Southern Finland regional government agency (avi) announced on Saturday, it does not spin decision for example, the partial closure of gyms and other sports facilities from 1 to 14 March. Businesses can therefore continue to operate from Monday onwards if there are no more than ten people at a time on the farm.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) strongly urges Avia to make a new decision that would completely close the facilities. Undersecretary Kirsi Varhila said Friday nightthat the key interpretation of the reformed infectious disease is incorrect. Varhila took over the general manager of Southern Finland Merja Ekqvistin for an interview.

The Ministry may not instruct the competent authority. STM can give instructions, but avi makes decisions independently and based on the law. Nor is it at all clear that the key interpretation of the law, as claimed by STM, is incorrect.

Ambiguity applies law the wording that the avi may, in an emergency, order the closure of “interiors used for the simultaneous stay of more than ten customers or participants”.

STM believes that, for example, gyms and sports halls, which can normally accommodate more than ten people at a time, should be completely closed for two weeks. STM appeals to, among other things, the government hybrid strategy action plan, according to which, where appropriate, “the use of high-risk public premises shall be temporarily suspended by decision for a maximum of two weeks at a time”.

According to Avi’s decision, the premises do not have to be closed if the number of customers is limited to a maximum of ten at a time.

When avi makes decisions to restrict business freedom, it weighs the proportionality of the restrictions.

Consider, for example, a small gym used by up to ten people and a sports hall that draws hundreds of people at the same time. An interpretation of the STM would mean that in a small gym, ten people can continue exercise classes, but in a large hall, not even ten people should be admitted.

Avi’s interpretation, on the other hand, is that instead of the size of the space, what matters is how many people stay in the space at the same time. It is unlikely that the virus will infect a group of ten at least any more sensitively if the group is playing in a large hall instead of a small hall.

Avin’s interpretation can be considered supportive as well on a proposal from the government. According to it, “facilities could be closed indoors only for more than 10 people and outdoors only for more than 50 people”.

On the other hand, the hybrid strategy action plan can be given a different picture. No wonder, then, that interpreting the law is problematic.

Why is there a limit of ten people in the law at all?

According to the government’s proposal, this is due to the fact that “limiting the number of customers would have a relatively greater financial impact on small establishments than on large companies”. Companies typically have some fixed costs that are not directly proportional to the number of customer seats:

“Thus, for small sites, the prerequisite for profitability is often a higher utilization rate than for larger sites. Limiting the number of customers would thus cause a relatively greater blow to the profitability of small companies than to large ones. ”

As the restriction on the pursuit of a business “is aimed at preventing the emergence of significant chains of infection”, the restrictions do not apply to holdings of up to ten people.

“This would be justified in terms of infection prevention, as with small numbers of customers the number of potential infectious agents will be lower than with large numbers of customers,” the government’s proposal says.

These arguments can also be considered to support the key interpretation that the number of customers is decisive rather than the size of the holding. Partial customer foreclosure may hit relatively more small sites – but if larger sites are completely shut down, they will certainly suffer more.

Ministerial the cause of frustration can be understood in a worsening disease situation.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Thursday that the government has “aligned” with Finland three-week “lockout” in March. The government intends to submit a proposal to Parliament aimed at closing restaurants in almost the entire country. If the Southern Finland avi does not make a new decision soon, for example, the gyms in the Helsinki metropolitan area may still be open.

Deciding on additional restrictions recommended by the government is largely in the hands of the regions. If they don’t work the way the government wants, the government’s plans will be left in the barrel.

It is still unclear whether Avit could close the facilities completely under the Infectious Diseases Act. On Saturday, HS tried unsuccessfully to reach several legal scholars to comment on the matter.

The ministry and government may try to blame the gyms for keeping avia. However, if the aim of the government is precisely to enable the complete closure of the premises, it could have taken a clearer proposal to Parliament itself.

Head of the Alcohol Unit, who has replaced the director of the area of ​​responsibility in Southern Finland Riku-Matti Lehikoinen on Saturday did not rule out the possibility that the avi would make another decision as required by the ministry. A solution must be found to the dispute between the ministry and the agency, Lehikoinen said, according to BTI.

The longer the controversy continues, the longer people and businesses hang in a state of uncertainty.