HS Analysis | The masks have been taken off the faces of the oil companies: easy money won the climate promises

The recent moves of the oil giants forces us to ask whether their climate promises were ever anything more than a game of time, writes HS’s financial reporter Petja Pelli.

President Sauli Niinistö said on February 24, 2022, after Russian tanks penetrated Ukraine from three directions, that “now the masks have been taken off, only the cold face of war is visible”.

Niinistö’s famous formulation of the meaning of the brutal attack could also be reconciled with the oil companies’ actions after that date.

The largest oil companies in Western countries have made record profits at war prices. At the same time, they have canceled their renewable energy goals.

Now the climate masks have been taken off, only the cold face of money is visible. When oil profits can be made, they are made.

Examples can be found on both sides of the Atlantic.

CEO of Shell Wal Sawan announced in the summer that Shell will not for a year 2050 for its goal of carbon neutrality despite this, he intends to reduce his oil production at the pace he promised. The leader of renewable energy was stopped.

According to Sawan, Shell’s energy transition is one where “investors are taken along for the journey”. It was decided to increase the dividends.

BP, on the other hand, already announced in February that it was withdrawing from its previous emissions reduction target aimed at 2030.

The US Exxon Mobil and Chevron have promised less than the European Shell and BP from the start.

In March, Exxon Mobil announced that it would end the development of algae-based renewable fuel. In October, it said that it had found another use for the money. ExxonMobil to buy Pioneerwhich produces oil and gas in the southern parts of the United States using water fracturing technology, which puts a heavy burden on the environment.

The value of the deal is almost 60 billion dollars. Exxon Mobil can afford that. The company’s profit in the war year 2022 was 56 billion dollars, or almost 53 billion euros. The amount is about 60 percent of the Finnish government’s budget for next year.

Relative to these numbers, “low-carbon” solutions get money from the oil king of the United States, even though they are big money.

In the next few years, Exxon Mobil plans to spend around 2.8 billion dollars a year on solutions that save the atmosphere, such as capturing carbon dioxide and cleaning the process, while still increasing its oil production.

Still, the company claims to be in its own operations carbon neutral in 2050.

Oil companies are like mammoths. They are strong, big and eat up natural resources. And possibly that is why they are too slow to adapt to the changing world and climate.

It was climate change that defeated the mammoths ice age laundrybut this time the climate is changing because of human – and oil company – actions.

The conflict between the oil companies and the outside world is clearly visible in the International Energy Agency in IEA statistics. According to the IEA’s calculations, since 2016, the world has already invested more money in clean energy than in fossil energy every year. The difference is already really clear.

A new milestone will be passed this year: in 2023, more money will be invested globally in solar power alone than in new oil production.

Meanwhile, oil companies are still focusing on what they do best: oil and gas production. In the IEA’s bar graph of oil companies’ use of money, investments in low-carbon production are such a small slice that a magnifying glass would be useful.

This is despite the fact that the increased energy prices have given the oil companies like a tray of profits with which investments in the new future could be made.

International according to the energy organization IEA, oil companies should be able to do better. The IEA considers that it is difficult to implement the transition to cleaner energy production quickly enough if the oil companies’ capital, engineers and project management skills are not also behind it.

They could build offshore wind power or develop a hydrogen economy.

The IEA is an important authority on calculations that outline what it takes to stay below one and a half degrees of warming in practice. According to the intergovernmental climate panel IPCC, one and a half degrees is a “safety limit”, after crossing which the consequences are too unpredictable for humanity. The world has already warmed at least 1.2 degrees.

There is a rush, and according to the IEA, the rush also applies to oil companies.

“Oil and gas companies must take their climate action to a new level now,” read the organization the report in the title already in January 2020.

It will soon be four years since that title. Has the organization’s wish come true? Is the oil industry taking the necessary steps?

“It seems that the industry is going in the opposite direction,” he says Danielle Fugerewho answers a video call from California ten hours away.

Fugere is a leading expert of the US investor association As you sow. He has first-hand experience in the decision-making of the largest oil companies.

“Unfortunately, the high price of oil has had a negative effect on companies’ desire to invest in new solutions or reduce their production.”

Exxon Mobil’s Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana, USA, pictured in May 2021.

As you sow is the largest investor activism organization in the United States. It tries to influence listed companies with the owner’s right, gathering those who take the climate into account at the general meetings behind resolutions as many investors as possible.

The organization also talks directly with company management.

Last year, As you sow passed a resolution at Exxon Mobil’s general meeting with a 51 percent majority, which required the company to find out what the world of net zero emissions in 2050 outlined by the IEA would mean for the company’s business operations.

“ The oil companies have not yet controlled even those emissions that everyone agrees are futile.

As you sow emphasizes economic reasoning. For example, it has tried to convince oil companies that the exploitation of known oil and gas fields would quickly throw the world above two degrees of warming.

Therefore, when opening oil fields, one should take into account the risk that the investment will never be fully utilized, if the governments of the world really stick to what they agreed to in Paris in December 2015.

The Paris Agreement declared that human-caused global warming will be stopped below two degrees and preferably below 1.5 degrees.

As you sow works with all kinds of large companies. However, according to Fugere, oil companies have been particularly slow to change their ways.

“Usually, the company’s management can be moved just by getting 20 or 30 percent of the owners behind the proposal. With oil companies, you usually have to vote.”

Natural gas escaping from an oil field was ignited in Venezuela in April. A lot of climate emissions are generated in oil production even before the fuel reaches the consumer.

The big ones the oil companies’ recent game moves raise the question of how they really intended to make their climate promises in the first place.

According to Fugere, it now starts to look like it was a game of time: something had to be promised in order to keep the legislator and the most climate-conscious investors out of the way.

“I think the evidence suggests that there has not been a sincere desire [ilmastolupausten] behind,” Fugere says.

“They are large, successful companies. If they really wanted to switch to alternative forms of energy production, they could have done so.”

In Fugere’s opinion, a particularly clear example is the fact that the oil companies have not yet brought under control even those emissions that everyone agrees are futile: methane is still leaking from oil fields into the sky and it is also being deliberately flared. Leaks could be monitored better and excess methane could be recovered.

“That technology exists and it’s not that expensive. And yet even that lasts.”

Methane is a much stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

Oil and gas of course, the world is not going to end tomorrow. The oil companies appeal to that as well: they respond to demand.

The IEA also states that all oil and gas investments can only be stopped at the wall, because no realistic consumption reduction scenario would sustain it.

In this light, according to Fugere, Exxon’s investment in water fracturing fields in the southern United States is not the worst possible: it is an existing production that can be quickly adjusted. In his opinion, this is a better option than, say, investing in a completely new offshore oil field.

“I don’t think that particular case is so worrying,” says Fugere.

In Fugere’s opinion, the most important thing would be for the market to start pricing the risks of accelerating climate change correctly. According to him, that will not happen now. Wall Street, on the other hand, rewards the oil companies that care the least about the climate.

According to Fugere, the reason for this is the incorrect basic information in the investor analyzes about the overall effects of climate change.

He refers to the Carbon tracker think tank for a recent reportaccording to which many pension funds still use investment models that assume that global warming of 2-4 degrees would have only a “minimal” effect on the value of their investment portfolio.

“When the assumptions are so wildly out of the woods, investors don’t take action.”