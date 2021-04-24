HS analysis The look of Apple’s new computers was condemned to be awful – and Apple should be happy about that

It is a good thing for Apple that consumers take product announcements that rub against themselves as almost personal insults, writes HS journalist Juho-Pekka Pekonen.

“Terrible.”

“Why? Why on earth?”

“What did they think?”

Many seem disappointed when American IT maker Apple released this week their new, colorful Imac computer models.

As expected, for the first time, the machines included a powerful processor developed by Apple. At the same time, the thickness of the machines with all their components, cooling and displays is reduced to 11.5 millimeters.

But if you look at opinion pieces, news commentaries, and social media, you can see what really matters: with white edges on the screen and a few inches thick at the bottom.

The design and colors of the new Imac models share consumer opinions.­

For example, CNN’s financial journalist David Goldman considers the new Imac to be a technical achievement – but also “ugly as sin”. Among other things, Goldman marvels at the color options of the machines and the bar that dominates their front, which doesn’t even have the Apple logo, like the old Imac models.

And the worst mistake is to leave a white frame around the screen: “It was barely noticeable in the old Imac models because it was black. White contrasts with the screen and the bottom bar, giving the screen a strange look. ”

Goldman is not alone with his opinion. American Marques Brownlee, one of Youtube’s most watched technology video publishers, comments on the look of the machines in the same way.

“My reaction to the look of the new Imac: These are ugly. They are incredibly thin and mostly metallic. Great. But a huge bottom, white edges and weird colors, ”Brownlee estimates.

And the commenters’ list of complaints continues:

Why do machines have so few connection ports?

Why is there no metallic model available?

Why is the screen not bigger?

Despite the hymns of appeal, of course, there are also a huge number of people in the world who think the new colorful Imacs are perky different and beautiful. However, rave reviews of the appearance of the new Imacs are hard to find.

“ From Apple’s point of view, the situation is flattering.

Dotted a flood of comments might think scary Apple.

From Apple’s point of view, however, the situation is downright flattering. It says the company has a huge number of potential customers who take the self-rubbing product announcements as an almost personal insult. They care of a company worth billions of dollars so much that they are willing to share their own visions of “better” Apple products.

Indeed, visions of “correctly” formatted Imacs quickly appeared on the Internet – with black frames, of course:

None the other technology company has barely as convincing a fan base as Apple.

This group of millions of people follow rumor news about Apple’s upcoming products, discuss their hopes online, and gather to follow live broadcasts of the company’s product announcements. And when the rumored new mobile phone model, tablet, computer or accessory is finally released, loyal consumers will gather in front of stores on launch days.

The last time Apple updated the appearance of the Imacie was equally significant in late 2012, just over eight years ago. During that time, both Iphone phones and Ipad tablets have undergone numerous design changes. So consumers who have been waiting for years for a more modern case for their Apple machines were finally offered something new, but not all wishes came true.

If no one complained, no one would care. That is an important message for Apple.

About complaints despite this, Apple is likely to sell millions of its new Imac machines when they hit stores in the spring.

Apple stock prices fell slightly on the New York Stock Exchange immediately after Tuesday’s product launches. Towards the end of the week, however, the price rose again close to the old readings. according to news agency Reuters, Apple’s share price has risen nearly 95 percent in the past year.

Disappointed, on the other hand, can shift their gaze to the fall. That’s when Apple is predicted to unveil a more powerful Imac designed for professionals. Maybe then it will finally be the perfect computer with a bigger screen and black frames.

The rumor is already in the works.