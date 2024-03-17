HS Analysis | The limits of freedom were encountered in Ireland – marriage, mothers and women's domestic role remain in the constitution

London

Previously very religious and conservative Ireland has taken a liberal leap in the 21st century.

In 2015, Ireland became the first country in the world to approve gender-neutral marriage in a referendum.

In the summer of 2017, he became the Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkarwho is openly homosexual.

In the spring 2018 referendum, Irish people accepted women's right to abortion. Before that, even rape and incest victims did not have the right to an abortion.

In the fall of 2018, the voters even threw a blasphemy into the trash can.

The fact that divorce did not become legal in Ireland until the end of the 1990s gives perspective to the rapid change in the attitude climate. Homosexuality was still a crime in the early 1990s. The abortion ban required a death victim as recently as 2012.

Now however, the limits of liberalism seem to have been met.

The double referendum held in Ireland on Women's Day defeated by a landslide the politicians' proposal to remove the special status of marriage, women and mothers from the constitution.

Nenillee got almost the entire party field, from the government parties to the opposition. In the lower house of the Parliament, only a couple of small conservative parties had opposed the proposal.

Politicians had completely misjudged the climate of opinion. Opinion polls had also been wrong.

Before the vote, centre-right Prime Minister Varadkar saidthat if the constitution is not reformed, it will backfire on Ireland.

After the results, Varadkar admitted his losses and said the government was wrong.

Irish centre-right Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. He has served as prime minister from 2017 to 2020 and again from December 2022.

Many women's organizations that had pushed for the modernization of the constitution also unexpectedly got their side. Women voters didn't even take the opportunity to throw the 1930s chauvinistic designs into the scrap heap.

What happened and why?

of Ireland in the constitution it is said (freely translated and simplified) that the family is the basic unit of society. The state gives special protection to the institution of marriage, on which the family is built.

The government's proposal would have expanded the concept of the family. In the constitution, it would have been mentioned separately that the family can be based not only on marriage but also on other lasting human relationships.

The majority of voters said “no”.

The motion was defeated by 68-32 percent.

Second the change proposal concerned women and family care.

of Ireland Constitution says (freely translated and simplified) that a woman's life's work at home supports the state in such a unique way that mothers cannot be expected to be gainfully employed and neglect their responsibilities at home.

The government would have replaced the sections with a sentence according to which “family members” offer each other care, which the state aims to support.

The majority of voters said “no”.

The motion was defeated by 74-26 percent.

Never before has a constitutional amendment proposal been defeated by such clear numbers, Irish broadcaster RTÉ news. Not a single electoral district supported the amendment proposal.

The women's organization campaigned for changing the constitution, but it did not convince the voters.

Multi a resident of the progressive North might wonder and even criticize the results of the Irish vote: Marriage can no longer be considered a superior family model in the 2020s. And a woman's role cannot culminate in the home and motherhood.

However, religious conservatism has not made a sudden, wide-ranging return to Ireland.

According to the Irish media, voters have had many different reasons for opposing the amendment proposals. The range of opinions can also be seen in the magazines in the audience sections.

For example, some of those campaigning for the rights of the disabled had grasped the new care design, wrote The Irish Times already under the referendum. The fear was that support for disabled and long-term sick people would be reduced to a minimum if care was entrusted to family members at the level of the constitution.

Disability activist Maryam Madani opposed the constitutional amendment proposal and campaigned for the "no" position in front of the Irish parliament during the referendum week.

of Ireland the leading umbrella organization of women's organizations (NWC) instead gave his support for amendments:

“Sexist and stereotype-reinforcing language has no place in our constitution. It represents a time when women were treated as second-class citizens.”

However, the disappearance of mothers and women from the legal text did not appeal to broad masses. Gender neutrality may not have been perceived to help women on a practical level.

Statistics Ireland by women do the majority of unpaid care work in Ireland. More children are born in Ireland than in the EU on average. Ireland's fertility rate is 1.8. The average fertility rate in the EU is 1.5.

Government has also received reprimands for the poor wording of the legal text proposal, which was apt to cause room for interpretation.

In particular, the wording of the paragraph concerning the family was discussed: What does “sustainable human relationship” mean in practice?

Discussion we visited also about whether the new family design of the constitution would have also covered polygamy.

Not all politicians of the governing parties themselves believed in the project of changing the constitution. Usea has admitted to voting “no” despite campaigning for a “yes” position, The Irish Times news.

The majority of eligible voters did not bother to go to the ballot box. Voter turnout was around 44 percent.