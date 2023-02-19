HS Analysis | The league’s worst donors of the last few years are on the move again – the owner of SaiPa has sold both himself and his son

Ice hockey The league’s clearance sales are a tradition every spring.

Year after year, there is laughter and rage in the transfer border, when the clubs stuck at the tail end throw in the towel and turn their eyes to the upcoming season.

In the league, this is possible when there is no threat of relegation. With a closed series, the competition has been completely removed from the base end of the series.

HS researched clearance sales over the past seven years. The review reveals that this year’s deal makers were the two worst donors of the past years.

In addition, the trade was exceptionally tight. In a total of seven years, almost 70 core players have been traded on the back end, i.e. an average of ten players per season.

Now SaiPa and Sport traded a total of 15 players together. Two exceptionally bad lineups remained.

Many of the shops are very black and white, and there is no attempt to hide them in the statements. In some cases, the difference between a clearance sale and a contract sale made for other reasons can be blurred.

In the review, we have tried to take into account only the more obvious cases, so the readings are more likely to be on the lower side than on the upper side. The closer the player transfer has been made to the back limit, the more likely it has been counted.

Clean seven league clubs get the papers. The names are not very surprising.

HIFK, Ilves, KalPa, Kärpät, Lukko, Tappara and TPS have not had to empty their teams to save the future. More often than not, these teams have continued their season after the regular season into the playoffs.

Successful clubs have also acted as buyers. League clubs from Sweden, Switzerland and Germany have also competed for players.

The shops of HPK, JYP and Ässie have also been quite few. Ässät gave up hope in the spring of a miserable season in 2019. HPK, on ​​the other hand, balanced its finances a year earlier.

JYP, who traded a few players last year, decided to fight to the end this year, even if, for example, a star defender Sami Nikulla would have been in demand all over Europe for sure.

Reaching the playoffs seems unlikely, but refraining from clearance sales was already an image win for the team.

Read more: JYP decided completely differently than Vaasan Sport – “The fight continues”

Heikki Hiltuse has a special dual role: he serves as chairman of both Liiga and Vaasa Sport.

Nearly the Pelicans, who have been in some sort of financial distress throughout their existence, have resorted to a clearance sale only once. In the spring of 2020, just before the start of the corona pandemic, the doors opened properly, when seven players left Lahti within two weeks.

Jukurit and KooKoo, who belong to the freshest faces in the league, have been able to increase their athletic and, to that extent, also their financial credibility. In fact, KooKoo hasn’t had to give up its players at the back end in five years.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Vaasa Sport. In 2018, the club that completely emptied itself did the same this year on an unprecedented scale.

During its league campaign, Sport’s ranking in the regular season has never been in single digits: twice it has reached tenth place.

Sport gets the blame for another reason as well. Chairman of Sport Heikki Hiltunen is also the chairman of the League.

For years now, the situation has seemed like a really big conflict of interest. Of course, Sport’s league position is beneficial for Sport itself, but from the overall point of view, there is no joy in the permanent position of the people of Vaasa.

The viewers have also voted with their feet. Supporters of the sport have been protesting against the “apathy of the closed series” for years and pushed for the return of the qualifiers.

As club manager, Jussi Markkanen has fallen into the teeth of SaiPa supporters. Photo from SaiPa’s February 7 survey.

Saipa was a significant Merchant for the third year in a row. The situation is logical: the absence of a sports director has caused a lack of sports management, so success has surrounded Lappeenranta from afar.

The duties of the sports director are handled by the CEO, who is one of SaiPa’s owners Jussi Markkanen. There is too much work for one person, and the club legend has gradually become the spitting cup of the supporters.

Back in the 2010s, SaiPa was often a small contender for the league cups. One of the wonders of the East fought against the biggest with a small budget and particularly suitable foreign acquisitions.

Nowadays, recruits who hit the mark find their way at the beginning of the year to a paying and more competitive club: that’s what happened this year to the defender For Aaron Irvinga forward last year To Nick Halloran.

At worst Markkanen has been involved in selling himself to Switzerland. This happened in the second last year of his career in the spring of 2017, when Markkanen went on loan to his former club Zug for the rest of the season.

“By acting like this, SaiPa will be able to secure the building of the team for the coming season”, stated Markkanen in connection with his transfer, and with slightly different choice of words, the same thing has been taken care of time after time later.

Son Juho Markkanen has followed in his father’s footsteps as a goalkeeper. He was loaned from SaiPa to Lugano in Switzerland last spring.