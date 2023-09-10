HS Analysis | The layout of the presidential elections will become clear, and soon the money bags of the campaigns will also be weighed

Although there is an effort to get rid of the parties, their money chests are important in the presidential race, evaluates HS’s political reporter Robert Sundman in his analysis.

The former of the prime minister Sanna Marini (s.d.) Thursday’s resignation from parliament almost buried another important piece of political news. The ruling party Rkp will not put forward its own candidate for the spring presidential elections.

Chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson justified the solution saying that the party does not want to promote the “fragmentation of the liberal field” – when there are already liberal presidential candidates available.

It is known that the discussion took place in Rkp several times in the last few weeks.

Although the candidate of a small party would not necessarily have seams in the upper echelons of the race, the elections are important for the parties. They bring visibility when the candidate is featured, for example, in televised debates.

Visibility is particularly important for Rkp, which is trying to hold on to its position in the summer European elections.

Of course, the final result of the presidential election – what Henriksson refers to as the “fragmentation of the liberal field” – weighs in the other balance cup.

In the August survey by Helsingin Sanomat, the voters’ association Pekka Haavisto (green) and the coalition Alexander Stubb were the most popular candidates.

Both of them can be characterized as liberals. Coincidentally, the background material of the survey shows that they are also the favorite candidates of Rkp’s supporters.

The background material can be considered indicative at most. Against this background, however, the party’s decision can be understood.

Officially, Rkp does not stand behind any candidate.

Rkp’s after the decision, the presidential candidates start to be clear.

Their own candidate is still expected from the left-wing coalition, which plans to make its decision in mid-October. Chairman Lee Andersson has promised to inform in good time if he is available as a candidate.

Putting up your own candidate is also a matter of visibility and profile for the left-wing coalition. The party is reportedly annoyed by Haavisto’s public statements about “red-green”.

Sdp’s party meeting cheered last weekend Talk to Urpilainen and decided on a statement that the party people want him as a candidate. The official decision on the presidential candidate will be made by the party council in November.

Multiple Sdp source described to HS already in August, that Urpilainen’s candidacy is a “practically certain” thing. The postponement of the announcement is due to Urpilainen’s position as a commissioner and the election freedom negotiations with the European Commission.

Spring the presidential election is expected to be a tight and exciting race, with an unusually large number of high-profile candidates vying for the position through the electoral association – and likely to have an unusually large number of candidates in general.

With the exception of the first direct national election in 1994, there have always been a maximum of eight candidates. When the Left Alliance nominates its own candidate, and if Haavisto, Mika Aaltola and Olli Rehn (central) get their supporter cards together, this time we get to nine candidates.

In addition, they also collect cards Saara Huhtasaari, Paavo Väyrynen, Jaana Kavonius and Jouni Kuitunen.

“ Parties still matter.

Although voter associations seem to be especially popular this time, parties still matter in presidential elections. They have significant campaign expertise and money.

In the two previous elections, campaign expenses have varied from tens of thousands of euros to a few million euros. In spring 2012, the cheapest campaign was made by Sari Essayah (kd), which cost about 80,000 euros. Sauli Niinistön the campaign cost more than two million euros at the time.

The parties provide a significant part of the funding. It is also collected from citizens and companies.

Stubb, who took second place in the HS survey, can still get a significant advantage from the money collected by the party and the business community.