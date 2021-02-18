HS analysis The Koskela homicide trial deals with two different realities: These cases may resolve the verdict of the accused.

The District Court will have to assess at the Koskela Murder District how probable the young people accused of the homicide considered the victim’s death, writes Anne Kantola, HS’s crime and justice journalist.

Koskelan shocking details of the violence that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old victim were heard at the murder court on Wednesday.

The prosecutor is seeking the convictions of three 16-year-old boys for murder as young people. In the prosecutor’s view, the boys have acted together in targeting the 16-year-old victim with brutal and humiliating violence.

In its news coverage, HS has provided certain details on the violence against the victim. The publication of the data has been carefully considered.

An essential feature of the crime in question is bullying and violence between children, which has a wider social significance. The factual description of the incident forms the basis of this discussion and the legal assessment of the case.

Special Prosecutor Yrjö Reenilä told the media on Wednesday the prosecutor is demanding absolute prison sentences for the accused. Reenilä had not yet commented on the length of the penalties on Wednesday.

In addition to the murder charge, the court is charged with assaulting the victim in the weeks leading up to death. Defendants confessed to most of the beatings. In them, for example, the violence was hitting the face.

However, they deny the murder.

In the District Hall thus, at least two different realities are addressed simultaneously.

In fact, the prosecutors three young people planned the victim’s beating in advance. Plenty of alcohol, such as beer, was procured for the evening. The victim was provided with liquor to make it easier for him to be beaten.

This notion is supported by the numerous Snapchat messages sent by the defendants to each other, which were seen as evidence in court.

In the posts, the boys discuss in an enthusiastic tone about the victim being beaten and watered drunk.

The defendants’ defense argues that the killing of the victim was not the intention. The intention, according to the defense, was to carry out similar violence as on previous occasions.

Two of the boys admit the acts in outline, but according to their defense, it was a case of aggravated assault or aggravated death.

The third defendant denies involvement in unanimity and admits only basic assault.

Criminal Code in accordance with the characteristics of murder are fulfilled if it can be shown that the murder was committed with deliberate consideration or in a particularly cruel or cruel manner. In addition, the act as a whole must be aggravated by the estimates.

Professor of Criminal and Procedural Law at the University of Eastern Finland Matti Tolvanen according to which acts are increasingly classified as murders on the basis of the particular brutality or cruelty of the act.

“Quite rarely is it used as a justification that the act has been done with careful consideration.”

The main difference between the death penalty and murder is the intentionality of the act. Fault of death is about the negligence of the perpetrator.

Aggravated assault, on the other hand, involves intentional acts, that is, individual acts that can lead to, for example, an injury, a life-threatening condition or a serious illness.

The defense of the accused is based on the fact that the accused have severely beaten the victim. Both the assault and the departure have been accompanied by gross negligence, as the death of the victim has not been considered probable and he has been left alone in the scene of the crime in very poor condition.

According to Tolvanen, homicide convictions have also occurred in the past in situations where the victim has been left beaten to death.

“Legally, if you think about it, then here you have to consider how probable the perpetrators thought death was. It is affected by this activity as a whole, ”says Tolvanen.

According to him, mere age does not typically, at least in violent crimes, be a justification for not understanding the consequences of an act.

On the history of law there are cases where revocation of the murder charge has been sought on similar grounds.

For example, a criminal leader Raimo Anderssonin convicted of murder Brother Matti Huohvanainen appealed his murder sentence to the Court of Appeal and demanded that it be commuted to aggravated assault and the death penalty.

The victim had beaten the victim for several tens of minutes, for example by kicking. However, according to the complaint, he had no intention of killing Andersson.

The Court of Appeal decided to uphold the murder sentence. However, the Court of Appeal held that the perpetrator had not acted intentionally.

The intention of the perpetrator to kill the victim was thus not clear before the act or even during it. According to the ruling, however, the perpetrator must have considered the death of the victim to be quite a probable consequence of the violence as the act progressed. Therefore, the murder was considered to have been intentional.

According to Tolvanen, the defense used by Huohvanainen is very typical of homicides.

Intentionality in addition to the assessment, the district court also takes a position on the alleged unity of the act.

The prosecutor’s view is, as has been said, that the accused have committed the murder together. I did so despite the fact that one of the perpetrators has been away from the scene for a couple of hours.

This is justified by the images and videos sent by the accused to each other, which were seen as evidence in court. The accused who was absent said in a message, for example, that the victim should not be allowed to leave until he returns.

The defense of the displaced perpetrator alleges that he participated in the violence only after returning by hitting the victim twice.

According to Tolvanen, when delivered together, from the point of view of unity, it basically does not matter who did and what.

“Usually, just working together is enough to show consensus. We see that everyone involved in the beating, for example, must take into account the end result of the act, ”says Tolvanen.

According to the prosecutor, all the accused have left the scene of the death one distance.

The youngest of them had still returned to the scene of the killing and sent at least one of the accused a voice message heard as evidence in which he said the victim was no longer breathing very weakly. In the message, the accused says the victim will die soon.

Koskelan the murder trial continues Friday with a hearing of the accused and witnesses.

The accused are heard in camera by the judge’s decision. As a result, the public will not be able to hear what the accused themselves are saying about the events of the evening and night.

Witnesses who had spotted the boys in Koskela Park on the night of the murder are also heard in the hall.

The trial will continue until the beginning of March. The prosecutor has demanded a mental health test for all those accused of murder.