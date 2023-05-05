HS Analysis | The key figure of Basic Finns in the government negotiations is a surprise name that is not even in the parliament

Fundamental Finns were left with a trauma from the government negotiations led by Juha Sipilä, which still weighs on party members. That’s why Petteri Orpo is now doing everything he can to make the government negotiations exceptionally careful and thorough, writes HS’s political editor Marko Junkkari.

Board negotiations have started, so it’s time for ovilive broadcasts again.

Ovilive is a live broadcast on the media’s network, where the progress of the negotiations is monitored throughout the day.

As a rule, almost nothing happens in broadcasts. They mostly show the door of Säätytalo.

Still, many follow the broadcast, because staring at the door on the screen is somehow meditative in the long run.

Of course, something always happens in ovilive broadcasts. Usually in the morning we see the so-called stair information, when the chairmen of the parties arrive for the negotiations. One by one, they give comments to the reporters on duty on the stairs. Even if there is nothing to say, something still needs to be said.

And then we journalists interpret these platitudes and look for messages between their lines.

However, you can sometimes find something interesting there – like on Wednesday morning, when the chairman of the coalition and leader of the government negotiations Petteri Orpo arrived at Säätytalo.

Orphan told that he instructed the coalition’s negotiators in such a way that they should not seek profits for themselves at the negotiation tables but build a common program.

“I mean the attitude and style of how we negotiate. There is a possibility that until the last comma we will negotiate and search for our own best solution. I don’t think that’s the right attitude,” Orpo said.

“ Basic Finns were left traumatized by Sipilä’s government negotiations.

On the face of it, there is nothing special about talking about joint solutions – after all, they are sought in government negotiations. But why did Orpo want to separately emphasize in the stair information that you should not apply in negotiations the best solution down to the last comma?

The explanation may be found in the center Juha Sipilä from the government negotiations held in 2015. Fundamental Finns were left with a trauma from them, which also affects the ongoing negotiations.

Let’s reminisce a bit.

Election winner In 2015, Juha Sipilä decided to put together a government with basic Finns and the coalition.

In retrospect, the government negotiations did not go well for the basic Finns.

Before the start of the actual negotiations, the center and the Fundamental Finns held mini-government negotiations together, on the basis of which, among other things, the immigration and EU registrations of the future government were agreed upon.

It was a smart bet on Sipila’s part, because this way he got the parts of the program that were known to be difficult in advance out of the way. At the same time, Sipilä managed to engage the chairman of the Basic Finns Timo Soinin as a government partner in advance.

It reportedly affected the course of the negotiations. During the crucial negotiations, chairman Soini couldn’t hold back until the very end, because he was already mentally in the minister’s car.

In 2015, the parliamentary group of Basic Finns was very inexperienced. The group only had previous experience in government negotiations Work in Kankaanniemi and a few others.

However, the Kankaanniemi experience was of little help. He had to leave the negotiations in the middle of everything, when to the public came the sex messages he sent on Facebook.

“ When the government started its work, the support of basic Finns collapsed.

For a first timer government negotiations can be a confusing experience.

One basic Finn who was at the 2015 negotiations recalls wondering how the media could have such good information about what happened at the negotiating table.

By following Hs.fi, you could read almost in real time what was being done at the table at that very moment.

“Then I realized,” he says.

He realized that the negotiation partners were constantly communicating information about the progress of the negotiations to the journalists, and were thus trying to pressurize others to their own position through publicity.

According to the basic Finn in question, the coalition especially excelled in this tactical leak.

He says that basic Finns were also pained by the coalition’s way of negotiating. If a compromise was reached on some issue that was not the least bit unpleasant for the coalition, the topic was returned to in the next negotiation, where the coalition still tried to twist the situation more to its liking.

“Every time something was agreed upon, later we had to argue about what had actually been agreed.”

Of course, the real trauma for basic Finns was caused by the fact that as soon as the government started its work, the party’s support collapsed. The voters of Basic Finns felt that the party had given up too much in the negotiations.

“ The role of a government negotiator does not include milking every last drop.

This one the spring government negotiations are becoming difficult. The primary reason is, of course, the issues – the Kokoumus and the Basic Finns are on different lines about work-related immigration, the EU and climate policy, among other things.

However, the fact that basic Finns’ trust in the coalition is low does not make the negotiations any easier. They fear that the coalition will try to pull the plug in the same way as in 2015.

This lack of trust stemming from history was the reason why Petteri Orpo emphasized on Wednesday that there is no reason to twist individual issues to the bone in negotiations.

In any case, the coalition would hardly function the same way it did eight years ago, because this time it is in the leader’s place in the government negotiations. The role of a government negotiator does not include milking every last drop.

Still, the experiences of 2015 will probably influence the negotiations this spring. Even in spite of the fact that few of today’s basic Finns were even involved in the negotiations at the time.

Institutions have memory. Experiences pass as hereditary information from one person to another and forward in time.

The key person in passing on this information is Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo.

He is the absolute key person for basic Finns in these government negotiations.

In the year 2015 Slunga-Poutsalo served as party secretary of Basic Finns and was chairman Timo Soini’s right hand in negotiations.

In this spring’s negotiations, he is the chairman Riikka Purran trusted.

From 2019 to 2023, Slunga-Poutsalo served as an MP, but did not apply for another term in this spring’s elections.

So chairman Purra hired Slunga-Poutsalo right after the election to work in the party office.

The reason was that the current party secretary Arto Luukkanella is known to be difficulties in performing their tasks. But an even bigger reason seems to be that the party needs Slunga-Poutsalo’s experience and know-how specifically in government negotiations.

The party also needs these qualities in the event that Petteri Orpo’s government is formed. One could bet that Slunga-Poutsalo will then be appointed as the state secretary of Finance Minister Purra.

The experienced Slunga-Poutsalo is important for Purra, because Perussuomaiset will enter the government negotiations with a very inexperienced parliamentary group again.

Only of the current MPs from the Basic Finns Juho Eerola and Sakari Park were also in negotiations in 2015. However, Sakari Puisto was not yet an MP then.

Some of the same names can be found on both the 2015 and 2023 negotiator lists – for example, Matti Putkonen and the general secretary of the parliamentary group Antti Valpas. Former member of parliament Toimi Kankaanniemi is also involved in the negotiations again.

Not many others can be found.

The reason for the current basic Finns’ limited experience in government negotiations is, of course, that the party’s parliamentary group broke up in 2017, when Jussi Halla-aho was elected chairman of the party.

About twenty representatives of basic Finns – including all the ministers – founded their own parliamentary group at that time and later a party. None of these defectors made it to parliament in the 2019 elections.

As many as 16 of the current 46 deputies of the Basic Finns are new first-term representatives.

In the 2019 elections, there are 19 people in the group, but none of them have experience in government negotiations.

There are seven people in the current group who came to parliament in 2015. They don’t have experience in government negotiations either, because for some reason the then chairman Timo Soini didn’t take any of them into the 2015 negotiations.

At that time, mostly only Soin’s confidants got into the working groups. The majority of these trusted defected with Soin in 2017 and subsequently dropped out of parliament.

In the current parliamentary group of Basic Finns, there are four who entered the parliament in 2011. Of them, only Juho Eerola was present in the 2015 government negotiations. from Arja Juvo, Ville Vähämäki and Ritva Elomaata Soini didn’t care to join.

But this time they are present at the negotiations. Like practically almost all other members of parliament from the Basic Finns as well.

Almost all of the representatives from the first season have been appointed to working groups. For example Onni Rostila is in the legal policy and equality group, Miko Bergbom in the communication group, Joakim Vigelius in the communication and digitalization group, Sara Seppänen in the nature and environmental policy group and Jorma Piisinen in a group that covers the labor market.

The coalition works in the opposite way. It did not take a single MP from the first term as a negotiator.

Basic Finns therefore works in these government negotiations differently than in 2015, which is probably reasonable from its own point of view.

If Petteri Orpo gets the government together, it will probably have to make cutting decisions that many citizens find unpleasant.

The support of basic Finns may well collapse due to the decisions.

It will certainly cause pain in basic Finns, but the parliamentary group will probably hold together better this time, since almost all the representatives have been involved in making the guidelines of the government program.

But even that doesn’t guarantee anything in the end. Oh, the party will still fall apart.

It is of course a problem for the government partners if one of the main parties breaks up in the middle of the season. At the same time, the entire government would fall.

Because of this, Petteri Orpo and the coalition have made a tactical policy that the negotiations will be conducted exceptionally thoroughly and carefully. The purpose is to try to ensure that all parties definitely know what they are committed to and do not get too traumatized afterwards.