HS analysis The Kemi pulp mill brings labor and export earnings, but is it the best way to use wood?

The value added generated by the forest industry is at the same level as 20 years ago. “We can’t afford to choose these investments terribly.”

From Finland more than 60 million cubic meters of wood are harvested annually for industrial needs. It is equivalent to more than 120 million adult pines, although in reality, of course, a wide variety of trees of all sizes are involved.

Wood is a valuable raw material. For example, pine, which thrives on barren cloth lands, grows into a sturdy log tree in 80–120 years. The further north you go, the longer the growth will take.

So it doesn’t matter what the tree is used for.

Metsä Group said on Thursday that it would build a new pulp mill in Kemi for 1.6 billion euros. It is the largest investment in the history of the forest industry. In fact, it is the largest investment in Finnish industrial history if nuclear power projects are left out of the bill.

Immediately after the news was announced, critical voices also began to be heard. Why are Finnish forests boiled into low value-added pulp, which is exported to China for further processing?

About one third of the pulp from the Kemi mill is processed at the adjacent board mill into corrugated board, or kraftliner. Two-thirds of production is exported and, indeed, largely to China.

The mill will increase Metsä Group’s annual wood consumption by 4.5 million cubic meters, part of which will be sourced from Sweden. Still, it is a big addition to Finland’s annual felling volumes.

So what should you think about the project? The previous Metsä Group’s giant plant was started up in Äänekoski only four years ago.

New the factory creates a considerable amount of work both during construction and during operation. According to Metsä Group, it generates export revenues of about half a billion euros a year.

The mill also buys wood and wood procurement work for about half a billion euros a year.

“Industry’s fixed investment in machinery, equipment and buildings has been in the order of around € 4 billion a year, and in bad years the figure has started at three. Relative to these figures, this is a significant investment. When the factory’s degree of domesticity is still high, it radiates not only to Northern Finland but also to other parts of Finland, ”says the chief economist of the Confederation of Finnish Industries. Penna Urrila.

On the other hand, it is a fact that the value added of the forest industry has decreased over the last ten years. This is due to the fact that global demand for papers and office paper, especially for printed matter, has been declining at a steady pace, leading to the closure of paper machines.

Paper machines have also been converted into board machines, most recently at Stora Enso’s Oulu mills.

At the same time, the demand for pulp has increased due to the increased use of tissue and board in Asia in particular. It is not advisable to make loose tissue paper, such as toilet paper, in Finland and ship it to China.

On the other hand, high-quality boards should also be made in Finland for at least some markets.

Business research director of the research institute Jyrki Ali-Yrkön According to the Ministry of Finance, the value added generated by the forest industry and timber harvesting to the Finnish economy in 2019 was at the same level as 20 years earlier, if inflation is taken into account.

“In 2019, the forest industry generated EUR 5.1 billion in value added, while forestry, ie mainly harvesting wood, generated EUR 3.9 billion. At the same time, the value added of other sectors has increased, with the forest industry’s share of GDP declining from almost 6% at the turn of the millennium to 2.5%. “

The figures can also be interpreted as meaning that without new pulp production, this value added would have clearly decreased. Value added means the difference that remains when the price of purchased inputs is deducted from the selling price of the product.

For example, the value added of pulp is obtained by deducting the price of wood and other purchased inputs from the selling price of pulp. So what is it? Well, it varies enormously from year to year.

For example, in 2018, forest companies made pulp at a margin of up to 30 percent when the global pulp cycle was at its peak. On the other hand, a year ago, pulp cooking was barely profitable.

Great the profitability of paper grades, on the other hand, was once consistently good. It is useless to long back for those times. This story is also written on a computer without using a printer. More and more people are reading it from a computer, tablet or mobile phone and not from a printed magazine.

“But you can’t put a nose in a tablet,” says the chief economist of the Finnish Forest Industries Association Maarit Lindström.

It is useless for him to fight against the facts. Demand for printing paper is declining, pulp is growing. Finland needs investments, ie it is worth making and investing in what is in demand.

“I am pleased to welcome an investment that comes in an economically, ecologically and socially sustainable industry. The Finnish forest industry is the cleanest forest industry in the world by international standards. It is also not the case that Finland can terribly afford to select investments. There is a rather shortage of investors and newcomers in Finland, ”says Lindström.

And not not so much that the forest industry would consider a decline in its value added as inactive.

Finland forest giants do work shoulder to shoulder to invent new products and increase added value. For example, all by-products from Metsä Group’s giant mills are utilized as downstream products.

Metsä Group also develops wood-based textiles and other new products. Stora Enso has focused on the development of further processing of lignin, a by-product of pulp, and the production of high value-added wood construction materials.

The use of forests to replace fossil products has become a new growth area. It is possible to build even high-rise apartment buildings from wood instead of high-emission concrete and steel.

Coal and hydrogen can be reorganized into new forms in chemical processes, using wood as much as oil as a raw material.

As a challenge is the competitiveness of new products and often also a scale. Finland is still a large paper producer. Replacing a huge business that will inevitably shrink with something new is not easy, but it is possible.

The most advanced is UPM. It has managed to make a large-scale business from label materials, renewable diesel and wood-based chemicals.

But the pulp mill is not worth mourning either.

“Often, product development for new products is based on pulp. And that in itself has not been any bad business, ”says the forest economist Marjo Maidell From Pellervo’s economic research.