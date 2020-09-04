HS analysis The Jokers made a solution you can stand behind – but that doesn’t eliminate the actual problem

The KHL match in Minsk would have been a hyperpolitical act, but canceling the match only postpones the problem.

“Hockey is outside politics. ”

A familiar statement was heard on Wednesday by the chairman of the KHL hockey league Alexei Morozovin from the mouth.

Now the time for pretense is hopefully over. Hockey is a policy, and especially it is in the “continental hockey league” at KHL.

Founded in 2008, KHL is initially a thorough political project, invented by the President of Russia himself. Vladimir Putin.

“I just do not support the Kontinental Hockey League System, but I was initiated,” Putin said in an interview in 2009.

“I came up with it because I think hockey has lost a lot since the confrontation between North American and Soviet hockey ended.”

In the second in an interview, Putin said that the KHL is “a project that allows us to seriously consider restoring a unified humanitarian state in the former Soviet Union”.

So it is a question of using the so-called “soft power”, but Russia has also regained its power in its old empire in a tougher way.

Where the Soviet Red Machine was honestly a state-run sports monster, the KHL is a typical contemporary Russian imitation that mimics the American role model, the commercial NHL.

However, ticket sales, commercials and TV contracts are not enough to cover the league’s huge expenses. KHL clubs are only nominally privately owned, as they are funded by state-dependent oligarchs.

Jokers is a great example of this. In six years, it has made a loss of more than 70 million euros. For a long time, its shareholders were Finnish-Russian billionaires Gennady Tymoshenko and the Rotenberg family.

Today, 40 percent of the club is owned by Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta in Harjavalta. One might ask what a nickel refinery does on a hockey team. The question should be put to the main owner of Norilsk Nickel To Vladimir Potanin. He was also one of the main sponsors of the Sochi Olympics, and is a good oligarch for not being subject to sanctions.

The main sponsor of KHL as a whole is Sogaz, whose largest owners are Putin’s friend Yuri Kovalchuk. On the board of KHL Jari Kurrin accompanied by Tymoshenko, Arcade and Roman Rotenberg as well as the former Gazprom pump Alexander Medvedev.

The previous chairman of the league Dmitry Chernyshenko Putin appointed Russia’s deputy prime minister earlier this year. Sounds like a political designation.

Putin has stated directly that KHL ‘s goal was to expand into Europe. Among other things, Swedish clubs were wanted. The occupation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent isolation of Russian foreign policy changed everything.

Teams from Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have left KHL. The rest of the EU countries are the Jokers and Dinamo in Riga, which is also owned by the alleged former KGB agent. Juris Savickis.

Instead, the league has expanded to the east. In 2016, it was joined by Kunlun Red Star from Beijing. An agreement on the matter was signed between Putin and the Chinese president Xi Jinpingin under the eyes, which also does not reinforce the image of the apoliticity of hockey.

There are no Chinese playing in Kunlun Red Star.

In Belarus hockey has a very special significance because it is the leader of the country Alexander Lukashenko special protection.

When the 2014 World Cup was played in Minsk, the International Hockey Federation banned the waving in the stands of the old white red flag of Belarus, which has been a symbol of protests.

The union thought the flag was – politics.

Now Latvia is abandoning its plan to host the 2021 World Cup together with Belarus, again for political reasons.

Of course, no speeches by Putin or Lukashenko will be made between KHL matches, but there is no need.

Mere The match between the Jokers and Dynamo itself would have been an important indication to Lukashenko that everything in Belarus is running normally.

Who knows Lukashenko would have dropped the starter and the Russian Prime Minister, who visited Minsk today, sat in the auditorium Mikhail Mišustin.

At the same time, thousands of people have been arrested. Last Tuesday, seven journalists were still arrested in front of Dynamo Ice Rink, which have still not been released.

Managing Director of Minsk Dynamo Dmitry Baskov has been one of Lukashenko’s most prominent supporters throughout the unrest in Belarus. He vowed to stand by the leader “always”. As a result, team fans have declared the matches boycotted.

More than 400 athletes and sports actors in Belarus have called for free elections and the release of prisoners in an open letter.

There are Olympic medalists among them, but not very many hockey players.

Hockey is too close to Lukashenko – that is politics.

Everything against this the Joker match would have been interpreted.

The team’s solution stretched right on the whitewashed lines.

However, it is Finnish sports history. A solution you can stand behind.

However, it does not eliminate the actual problem but postpones it.

“There is no free cheese,” says Russia. By the way, tens of millions of euros have not been pumped into the jokers, just because it would have seemed to be normal by playing.

Now the Jokers have betrayed the expectations of their owners, who from the beginning were not alone athletic.

Still can there be payers for losses?

The Jokers are committed to playing at KHL for a five-year Soviet-era term ending in 2022.

Let’s see what happens to the entire KHL when ruble and oil prices are low, league turmoil and policy-making is poison to the body.