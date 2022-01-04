HS analysis The interplay of the trade union movement surprisingly failed, and now Finland is threatened with a strike

The labor market got worse and worse when, to the surprise of the employees, the senior employees made agreements with the employers in the technology industry, writes the political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

National Mediator Vuokko Piekkala starts on Tuesday in the afternoon to mediate a labor dispute between the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Technology Industry. If no agreement is reached, a strike of tens of thousands of wage earners will begin in the key export sector by the end of next week.

The likelihood of a strike increased significantly on Sunday when a real bomb fell into the job market, in keeping with the saying goes. Employers in the technology industry said reached three agreements with the YTN representing senior staff. The agreements cover about 100,000 employees.

The emergence of an agreement that normally covers a key export sector will open the plug in the labor market round. Now the opposite can happen.

The contracts of the senior staff members came from the Confederation of Finnish Industry, which represents the ‘industry’ of the technology industry, and its chairman. To Riku Aalto as a complete surprise. Immediately on Sunday, word fencing began: the employer side and YTN repeated the “head opening” to the labor market, but Aalto denied this.

“The contract can be at most a major opening for senior staff but not for employees. The Confederation of Finnish Industries seeks its own solutions, and we do not tie our hands to the decisions of others, ”he said your line on Twitter.

It was clear from Aalto’s words that the co-operation on the part of the employee had betrayed him worse. The employer side, on the other hand, made a great batch win with the contracts of the senior employees – but at the same time takes a big risk.

The Confederation of Finnish Industry will meet in early December. Pictured is Jari Nilosaari, second vice-chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry (left), Riku Aalto, chairman, and Turja Lehtonen, first vice-chairman.

“ Wage increases of 1.8 per cent are not enough for the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

“With the main opening” means an agreement which, in the context of the labor market round, defines a so-called general line, ie a cost ceiling, for agreements in other sectors as well. In previous rounds, the main openers have been the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Technology Industry.

Now, YTN has unexpectedly passed by and entered into agreements with employers in the technology industry to increase wages by 1.8 percent this year. This increase is not enough for the Confederation of Finnish Industries, and it will not be enough for caretakers’ associations, for example. Therefore, Riku Aalto does not accept the agreement of senior employees as a “main opening” of the labor market.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industry, the wage increase line should also take into account company-specific agreements previously entered into by forest companies. In them, the increases are slightly higher than in the YTN agreements. The Confederation of Finnish Industry also considers that senior employees cannot determine the salary increases for dunaers, as senior employees have a better opportunity to negotiate personal salary increases for themselves.

Very probably the national mediator Piekkala, on the other hand, believes that the main opening took place over the weekend. The contracts of senior employees in industry, the IT services sector and the design and consulting sector are quite comprehensive: they have a total of more employees than the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

If Piekkala comes to defend 1.8 percent pay increases as a general line, strikes are hardly avoidable. Aalto and the Confederation of Finnish Industry have reportedly sought increases of more than two percent.

There is some leeway in the way bonuses are distributed: in general, the general bonuses distributed to all in senior staff contracts are 0.9 per cent and employers distribute the others 0.9 per cent as they wish. The Danube Associations specifically want general increases for everyone, so increasing their share may be one solution. It is still unlikely that the Confederation of Industry would agree to increases of less than 2% without a strike.

Jarkko Ruohoniemi, CEO of employers in the technology industry. The new employers’ association is negotiating its first agreements.

“ The contracts of the senior employees were a success for employers in the technology industry.

Key the question is why senior executives unexpectedly agreed to an offer from employers in the technology industry over the weekend.

Representatives of YTN have told, their members simply did not want to go on strike for a few percentage points higher pay increases. For senior staff, the pay rises they receive in the workplace are more important than the general pay rises.

The Confederation of Industry was still confident that the co-operation on the part of the workers would work. From the point of view of the Confederation of Finnish Industry, senior officials would not have had to go on strike. It would have been sufficient for YTN, as in previous rounds, to wait for the outcome of the Confederation of Finnish Industry’s negotiations and then apply for the same pay rises for its members.

However, YTN did not trust that this time senior officials would receive as good promotions as the “Dunnars” without a strike. There has been a willingness on the part of the employer to get rid of general promotions for senior employees. Therefore, YTN decided to take up an offer in which the small overall increases remain.

From the point of view of employers in the technology industry, the agreement of the senior employees just before the conciliation with the Confederation of Finnish Industry was a success. The employer side knows that the national mediator will now be defending 1.8 percent pay increases on Bulevard as a general line and is unlikely to offer the Confederation any more.

At the same time, the situation is risky for employers: if the 1.8 per cent “head opening” is not maintained, but the Confederation of Finnish Industry gets better by striking, the credibility of the whole general line is at stake. In that case, unions in other sectors will hardly be content with increases of less than 2%, but will seek better wage solutions in the coming months.