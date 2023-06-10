HS Analysis | The Greens hope Virra will give the party a new start

The hope for change is also aimed at the party’s way of being and doing, writes HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

10.6. 19:29

From hair the laundry that followed the election loss changed the leadership of the greens in Seinäjoki.

Member of Parliament for the second term Sofia Virta won the presidency with about 60 percent of the votes cast in the membership vote.

Bet on the presidential race at some point and was also hoped for by several party members Oras Tynkkynen and Bella Forsgren became vice-presidents Silja Keränen with.

Deputy chairman last term Iris from Finland was not elected chairman of the party council, but took the position Riina Lumme From Turku.

New party secretary Anna Moring gets a party office that has gone through the change negotiations to lead, which many green people blame In HS’s Thursday story a large part of the party’s problems.

When Maria Ohisalo announced after Easter that he would give up the leadership of the party, the media rushed to the door of the Green group room soon to ask how many people might consider the presidency.

Usea said he was considering it – eventually the entire parliamentary group will be the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto and Tiina Eloa except for.

At that time, not many people even noticed to ask the position of the now elected Virra. Later, he told when HS asked over the phonethat he is considering the candidacy.

Mixed Stream that of his opponent Saara Hyrkkoä were considered relatively little-known names nationally, but Virta was not very familiar to many green people.

He has no history of serving in party positions, and Hyrkkö was generally considered the early favorite in the race.

However, during the presidential race, Virta was able to turn this arrangement in favor.

For many greens, he represented change, something new. It is usually an attractive option in the presidential election in any party.

And if there is no long history within the party, there is no burden that comes with it either.

“I voted for Green, which I have never met”, formulated one who has been involved in the party’s activities for a long time.

Several greens also highlighted his good personal success in several elections and his “Sannamari-like” charisma.

of HS on the value map of the election machine, Virta falls into the right-wing liberal corner together Atte Harjanten with.

The Greens have thought a lot about whether the party is now too far to the left, and whether it should defect to the right.

However, staring at the value map and putting too much emphasis on the right-left issue can lead to a misdirection: the party wants to diversify rather than take a right-wing line.

Anyone who has listened to both Virra’s and Hyrkö’s speeches already knows the common campaign motto by heart: You shouldn’t talk any less about the climate and the environment, but you have to know how to talk about other things as well. Solutions must also be offered for social security, education and “everyday worries”.

It can however, be easier said than done.

There is no more airspace available for the parties. If one thing is “not talked about any less”, it may be that there is no room left for the other.

It is clear that in the support field, the party leader always has conflicting expectations. It is impossible to fulfill everyone’s wishes.

During the party meeting, there was some talk about how Hyrkkö would be more of an “establishment” candidate in the election, some kind of group that holds power in the greens.

However, several members of the former “establishment” publicly supported Virta. One of them is the former chairman of the party Osmo Soininvaara.

After the election defeat, Soininvaara estimates that the greens have “foolishly tried to get rid” of the urban image. Virta, on the other hand, said immediately after his election that the party should strengthen its image as a party for the whole of Finland.

There is not a single person from Helsinki on the new board of directors.

To the same at the time there is a familiar message about how the party’s image should also be improved in a more humble direction.

There shouldn’t be a “right” way of life touting and giving advice.

One could think that many of the greens’ desire for change is directed more towards the party’s way of being and doing, not so much towards lines on different issues.

“I think our political positions are good, and our political program is good,” Virta told HS shortly after her election.

At the party meeting green, cardboard hearts had been dropped on the tables.

“This is the heart of the joint spirit of Saara and Sofia and the greens! When you want to spread positive energy, wave the heart. When you see someone waving a heart, join in,” the card read.

The party certainly needs positive energy. During the spring, many members of the party have been able to publicly say that the other Greens are wrong and that the party should change – preferably in the direction in which you would like it to change.

The discussion of the future continued at the meeting, where more than a hundred speeches were immediately reserved for political discussion. The number of speakers had to be limited so that each could only use one speech.

In the end, it is very possible that the future support of the Greens will not be decided by what kind of consensus analysis the Greens party meeting will achieve in the discussion.

A more conservative government is receding, with tactical votes drawn Sanna Marini (sd) leaving the field of play and Pekka Haavisto can bring a positive boost to the greens in the presidential exams.

Of course, it’s also possible that it won’t happen.