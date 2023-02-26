HS Analysis | The green transition is shaking up the industry, but Finnish large companies are clinging to the old

Finland’s large industrial companies are hanging on to old products and services, even though the world around them is changing faster than ever, writes HS’s financial reporter Alex af Heurlin.

Industry there’s a lot of buzz going on right now: wind and solar power are taking over the market, electrification is progressing everywhere, the hydrogen economy is gaining ground and emissions should be reduced quickly.

Everyone has known for years that the market will be re-divided and the industry will have to reinvent itself. What does Finnish industry do?

It is surprising that even though the world around us has changed enormously in a decade, the large industrial companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange are practically the same as they were ten years ago.

It is all the more worrying that the operations of Finnish industrial companies and the Top Products have not changed at all in a decade – with a few exceptions.

You wouldn’t believe the slowness of change when you read the companies’ latest earnings releases. In them, all industrial companies say that they are greener and more agile than each other.

A comparison with the annual reports of ten years ago reveals the harsh truth. Very few companies have made new territorial acquisitions in ten years. Kone sells elevators, forest companies cook pulp and Outokumpu melts metal, much the same as in 2013.

In some machines, diesel has changed to electricity and paper has changed to cardboard. The basic business idea, the most important products, customers and markets are still the same old ones.

The big ones machine shops have focused on corporate restructuring instead of innovation. Konecranes, Cargotec, Metso Outotec and Valmet have made and attempted some kind of corporate restructuring over the past ten years. Bankers and lawyers have taken fees from these arrangements, even cautiously, in the hundreds of millions of euros.

Maybe instead of mergers it would have been worthwhile to focus on new products and customers.

Energy company Fortum seriously tried to reform itself, but it remained a company. During the decade Fortum sold electricity networks and power plants for a total of 16 billion euros. The sales were successful, but the use of the money was unfortunate. The billions went to the dividend payment and the Uniper disaster.

All that remains are remnants of Fortum from a decade ago.

Although Fortum got rid of Uniper, Fortum is still in a difficult situation. The Nordic countries urgently need new energy sources to replace Russian energy. However, it is difficult for Fortum to build new power plants because the bottom line is shrinking.

A few the industrial company is undergoing a transformation. Wärtsilä’s main business is still stuck in diesel and gas engines, but the company is building a new support for itself from energy storage, such as battery systems.

The battery market is hot and the growth is fast. The bad news for investors is that battery systems are currently a raw business. Profitability is absolutely weak. Wärtsilä believes that the losses of energy storage will stop within a few years.

However, something about the potential of battery solutions indicates that Wärtsilä is competing with Tesla there.

Among the steel companies, SSAB is planning to become an emission-free steel manufacturer, but the renewal will take years. At the moment, SSAB’s business is the same as always: steelmaking, which produces significant carbon dioxide emissions.

Forestry companies like to talk about their new innovations, but a look at the income statement and balance sheet tells a different story. Pulp is made from the forest. After all, UPM invests in chemicals in addition to pulp.

Helsinki of industrial waste on the stock exchange, only Neste has turned its business into a completely new position during the decade. Ten years ago, Neste made its money by refining Russian crude oil. Renewable diesel was just beginning in the company and made losses of tens of millions of euros. Traditional oil refining filled the money hole of renewables.

In 2022, Neste was the world’s largest producer of renewable diesel, and the company plans to stop refining crude oil in the next decade. It may be that Neste will not only remain a captive of bioproducts, but will also be involved in the hydrogen market more broadly in the future.

Neste’s change of direction has an important lesson for the rest of the industry. A fundamental change in an industrial company will take at least a decade.

Finland should be carbon neutral by 2035, i.e. 12 years from now. The winning technologies are already selected before that.

If the industrial company has not yet started its transformation, now is too late.

When Leaving Neste and a few half-way transformation attempts out of the bills, the result is quite sad. The industrial companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have not revolutionized their operations. Most of the companies are trying to update themselves to the 2020s, slowly and steadily. One percent energy savings there, a new low-margin device order here. Revolutionary products and services are conspicuous by their absence.

On the other hand, there is faith in the future in the small companies on the stock exchange.

The brightest star on the Helsinki Stock Exchange right now is Kempower, which specializes in charging stations for electric cars. The company was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North list at the end of 2021, and the pace since then has been breathtaking.

Last year, Kempower’s sales almost quadrupled from a year ago, and the company expects strong growth to continue for a long time to come.

Although last year was bad for the stock market, the downturn was not reflected in Kempower’s share price. Kempower’s share price has increased by 350 percent from the listing price.

Investors’ expectations are also high. Kempower’s market value is 1.5 billion euros. If Kempower were to move to the main list of the stock exchange, it would immediately become one of the major companies of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.