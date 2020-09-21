HS analysis The government’s support for education continues, but there is still a lot to be fixed in terms of funding

Ambitious targets for both education and research would require long-term investment, which is still lacking in next year’s draft budget. The budget controversy outlined that additional money would also be sought from the EU’s stimulus package.

In summer 2019 published by the Prime Minister Antti Rinteen (sd) and since Sanna Marinin (sd) from the name of the government’s program – Participatory and Competent Finland – one could conclude that a pro-education government was now introduced.

There is still a pro-education climate, but there is so much to be spent on funding education and research, especially compared to the targets, that there is no reason for the great joy after the budget conflict.

It had already become painfully clear in the government negotiations that there would not be enough permanent budget money to be allocated to all the good training and research promises that the parties had made before the elections.

However, the end result satisfied the organizers of different levels of education, from kindergartens to universities, as at least no new cuts would be made in spending, but at least the current level of funding would be secured and small increases would be expected.

Indeed savings in vocational training, which have been the subject of savings of hundreds of millions of euros for many years, would have to fetch teachers’ washable money from the pot of fixed-term future investments.

The goal of raising the research funding ratio to 4% of GDP also does not seem to be achieved during this parliamentary term.

The target of raising the share of young people in higher education to 50% of young adults is also likely to be missed, even though universities received a sizeable sum of € 124 million from the “supplementary stimulus budget” in the summer for increases in starting places.

Instead, the left’s long-cherished increase in compulsory school age to 18 and the free of charge for students in secondary school, ie vocational school and high school, will be implemented from next autumn, so that in 2024 almost EUR 130 million will be spent on textbooks and travel.

The government did not listen to the hopes of most municipalities and other education providers to postpone implementation for at least a year in order to deal with the coronavirus first. The reform is justified, among other things, by employment. At the current rate, the employment impact is estimated to be at its peak, at 15,000 people in 2065.

Coronavirus epidemic brought its additional challenge to the financing and even organization of education, as schools had to be closed and largely switched to distance learning, which is still largely ongoing.

On the other hand, the latest scourge of mankind has underlined the importance of education and research. The role of universities in solving problems in particular has been emphasized, although they are not very easy to nourish or revitalize the disease.

Due to the coronavirus, education and research may also receive new additional funding. The focus is on the European Union’s recovery financing package.

In a budget debate that ended on Wednesday, the government decided to draw up Finland’s sustainable growth program. One part of this is education and research and innovation, in line with the EU recommendation. More detailed guidelines for directing EU recovery money and also for future investments are promised towards the end of the year.

For example The Council of Rectors of Finnish Universities, Unifi, thanked the government for its “wise decision” to direct the EU’s recovery funds to education and research, which would help Finland return to a path of sustainable growth.

On the other hand, the principals recalled that ambitious goals in both education and research would require long-term investment, which is still lacking in the draft budget.

Unif’s statement illustrates well the divisive attitude of universities towards the government, which still implements the education-friendly policy of its government program, but when there is so much to fix in terms of funding, there is little room for improvement.

The policy is also based on too much earmarked and fixed-term funding. Then there is a danger that the strong base of research will crumble.