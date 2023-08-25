HS Analysis | The government’s first attempt to reduce the debt is going to be a bust

With these prospects, the government will not strengthen Finland’s public finances next year as much as it promises in its program, political journalist Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

Ministry of Finance the proposal for next year’s state budget has a deficit of 10.1 billion euros, said the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) on Friday.

Of course, the continuation of strong debt-taking is not only the government’s fault, as a significant reversal of the course in one year would not be realistic. The government’s savings measures for the first year are still going to be smaller than it outlined in its government program completed in the summer.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s proposal, the government’s austerity decisions reduce next year’s expenses by approximately 0.7 billion euros. Without the cuts, the debt would therefore be around 10.8 billion euros instead of 10.1 billion euros.

The difference is not huge.

Government program according to the savings decisions should strengthen the public finances next year by almost 1.5 billion euros. With these prospects, the amount is about to be halved.

In part, it is due to the fact that, for example, the implementation of some tightening of earnings-related unemployment insurance is stretching to the second half of next year.

An even bigger reason is that a large part of the savings from unemployment benefits is apparently flowing into the reduction of taxation in practice.

The Employment Fund, which finances earnings security, practically automatically proposes a reduction in unemployment insurance premiums paid by wage earners and employers if the fund’s expenses are reduced due to benefit cuts.

If the government does not, for example, tighten income taxation as a counterweight, a large part of the benefit cuts will lead to a reduction in taxation instead of a reduction in indebtedness. This issue of hundreds of millions of euros remained unresolved in the government negotiations.

Finance Minister Purra said on Friday that the government intends to deal with the issue in September’s budget meeting.

Also for the coming years, the Ministry of Finance anticipates deficits of around ten billion euros.

At the end of the government’s term in 2027, the government will still take on a debt of 9.3 billion euros, the ministry predicts. Without the government’s austerity measures, the debt would be around 12 billion euros.

The Ministry of Finance’s forecasts can be even lower, because they lack, for example, the positive employment effects of the government’s actions of almost two billion euros estimated by the ministry itself.

At least for the time being, the government is not backing down on any action it agreed to in the government program. Therefore, the coughing up of the first budget is not yet fatal in terms of the government’s goals.

If the government finally succeeds in implementing its entire six billion euro adjustment program, the indebtedness will not end but will slow down significantly.

Current the governing parties did not promise during the elections to end public indebtedness in one election term. Purra emphasized several times on Friday that it is important to change direction: if unpopular decisions were not made in the following years, the problems would continue to worsen.

However, the deficit budget of ten billion euros makes Purra a likely target for the opposition during the question hours of the parliament. During the election, Purra criticized the debt-taking of the left-led government and the coalition’s desire to cut low-income earners – now his budget proposal includes both significant debt-taking and cuts to social benefits.