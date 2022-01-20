HS analysis The government wants a vaccine passport, but there may be no grounds for it in Finland

The Department of Health and Welfare has begun to be critical of the coronary passport, which also makes it difficult to implement the vaccine passport.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Tuesday that the government intends to reintroduce the corona passport after mid-February.

“The goal is to move to a model where the corona passport would be a stand-alone tool and not an alternative to restrictions. Preparatory work is still underway on whether to move from a corona passport to a vaccine passport,” Marin said.

“The government wants to move in the direction of the vaccine passport, but it may be challenging from the point of view of Finland’s fundamental rights.”

In Finland A law has been in force since mid-October, according to which an EU travel vaccine certificate has also been used as a national corona passport.

The passport was temporarily taken out of use at the end of last year. Before that, for example, restaurants were able to introduce it and thus avoid the interest rate restrictions imposed by the authorities.

EU corona certificate, ie better in Finnish the proof known as the corona passport has been obtained from Omakanta, if it has received an official certificate for two corona vaccinations, a certificate of a negative corona test result or a certificate of a diseased corona.

On the board There is now a fairly large desire to make one’s own Finnish vaccine passport with the EU’s corona certificate, which would no longer be available with a negative corona test result. Instead, coronary illness in the coming months would likely qualify as a passport criterion.

In many European countries, at least a vaccine passport is planned.

Prime minister Marin said Tuesday that there are legal “challenges” to the vaccine passport.

Those challenges can be so great that even the government does not have a very strong belief that, according to the Finnish Constitution, a corona passport would be possible in the current corona situation.

However, HS government sources say that the government still wants to find out properly whether the vaccine passport in the new situation is even worth taking to the Parliament and the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. Even the extension of the current passport may be legally threatened.

Marin said one problem is how the vaccination passport would work for those with coronary heart disease who have not passed or taken an official test and been entered in the register.

This however, is not the only problem.

The main problems with the vaccine certificate revolve around the constitutional notions of equality and necessity.

Last autumn, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered the government’s interest-free passport bill to be problematic for equality, but said that “although the proposal puts individuals in a different position, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs does not consider the proposed regulation to be arbitrary.”

It also justified the passport on the grounds that it would improve freedom of establishment.

Board Counselor at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Liisa Huhtala was instrumental in preparing the corona passport last year.

“In the autumn, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will also assess the proportionality of the action. In particular, it stated that the corona passport must also be obtained by a negative test. “

Second the problem is that the government needs justification if it takes the relevant law to parliament. The law should have an opinion from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

In the fall, THL said vaccines may well prevent the spread of infections, which was one of the reasons for the coronary passport.

Now, according to preliminary data, THL’s view appears to have changed. Vaccines are no longer able to prevent the spread of omicron transformation, although they are still a good protection against serious forms of the disease.

THL: n manager Mika Salminen presented In an interview with MTV on Saturday the question of whether the passport should be completely buried if it can no longer prevent the spread of the virus.

“If the passport does not prevent the spread of infections, then you can ask if the whole passport is needed at all. Even when traveling, ”Salminen said.

“If it is the case that vaccines do not prevent infections, even if they do prevent illness, then the base around its entire passport will drip off.”

If the THL also knocks out a vaccination or even a corona passport in its official statement, it will be quite difficult for the government to at least pass legislation on the vaccination passport to Parliament.

In that case, at least new solid justifications are needed for the passport necessity criterion.

According to HS, in Tuesday’s government meeting, THL did not specifically knock out the corona passport – or at least that was the perception left by the audience.

Which In this case, the passport should be justified, at least in part, differently from the current one, so that it can restrict the lives of unvaccinated people. It must be argued that no other action can achieve the same goals.

The explanatory memorandum is likely to continue to emphasize the prevention of the burden on health care, as the risk of hospitalization for an unvaccinated person with a coronavirus is higher than for a vaccinated person.

Many see the vaccine passport as necessary because it is thought to encourage people to take the coronary vaccine.

It is also seen as a way to keep events safer and to protect unvaccinated people from attending events where they can easily get the disease.

As a justification for the law, these facts are not without problems, as vaccinations are voluntary.

Situation will change if the whole of the European Union decides to turn the corona certificate into a vaccine passport.

However, the EU still justifies the passport on the grounds that it also has a test option.

“In order to respect the right to free movement in the EU and not discriminate against unvaccinated travelers, the EU digital corona certificate covers not only vaccination certificates but also test certificates and certificates for people who have recovered from covid-19. This will allow as many people as possible to use the EU digital corona certificate for travel purposes, ”says On the official website of the EU.

