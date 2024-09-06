Friday, September 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Analysis | The government unexpectedly welcomed the ay movement: why?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Analysis | The government unexpectedly welcomed the ay movement: why?
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The government shaped the reform of local bargaining in the direction SAK wanted. According to sources, it happened out of necessity, writes political reporter Teemu Muhonen.

Government gave on Thursday to the parliament a historic presentation on the expansion of the so-called local agreement. Uudistus was an employee organization for SAK one of the main reasons for the extensive strikes at the beginning of the year.

In the future, companies that are not members of employers’ unions can also take advantage of the flexibility of collective agreements. Unorganized companies can therefore agree with the personnel representative, for example, on lower wages or working time regulations – but only within the limits allowed by the collective agreement.

#Analysis #government #unexpectedly #welcomed #movement

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lavrov Assesses Turkey’s Intentions to Join BRICS

Lavrov Assesses Turkey's Intentions to Join BRICS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]