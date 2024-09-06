HS Analysis | The government unexpectedly welcomed the ay movement: why?

HS analysis|The government shaped the reform of local bargaining in the direction SAK wanted. According to sources, it happened out of necessity, writes political reporter Teemu Muhonen.

Government gave on Thursday to the parliament a historic presentation on the expansion of the so-called local agreement. Uudistus was an employee organization for SAK one of the main reasons for the extensive strikes at the beginning of the year.

In the future, companies that are not members of employers’ unions can also take advantage of the flexibility of collective agreements. Unorganized companies can therefore agree with the personnel representative, for example, on lower wages or working time regulations – but only within the limits allowed by the collective agreement.