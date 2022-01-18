HS analysis The government outlined the continuation of the strict restrictions, although THL questioned their appropriateness

THL still considers it necessary to limit “especially high-risk events”. The government, on the other hand, outlined that low-risk operations should also be restricted until mid-February.

Government outlined on Tuesday that current restrictions to curb the epidemic must be extended until mid-February.

In practice, this means that the government intends to continue to impose strict restrictions on the opening hours of restaurants and to freeze the use of the corona passport. In addition, it recommends that regional government agencies continue to ban indoor public events and the closure of indoor sports facilities and other customer facilities. The government recommends that children and young people be excluded from the restrictions.

Read more: This is how the government outlined: The current restrictions should be extended mainly until mid-February, the conversion of the corona passport into a vaccine passport will be clarified

The continuation of strict restrictions is based on the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) that the peak of the disease is currently estimated to be at the turn of January and February. From mid-February onwards, restrictions could be phased out if the epidemic situation allows it, Marin said after government talks.

Health however, in its statements issued on Tuesday, the welfare institution THL did not give unreserved support, at least for the continuation of all existing restrictions.

“The appropriateness of strong restrictive measures is questionable, the corona strategy should emphasize vaccinations and home isolation,” THL headed its bulletin.

In its opinion THL considers that large-scale restrictive measures may not justify buying time to promote vaccinations. In this way, “little benefit is likely to be achieved”.

“As an alternative to general very large-scale restrictive measures, citizens motivated by vaccination with a moderate risk of hospitalization (less than two doses in an adult or less than three doses in the elderly / at-risk group) should be encouraged to isolate themselves and avoid contact until their vaccination protection is improved.” n general manager Markku Tervahaudan and the leader Mika Salmisen the signed statement says.

Tight restrictions can lower the peak of the hospital load. However, if it is lowered too much, the vaccine protection of many Finns may inappropriately weaken, THL says. In his own words, the department was unable to carry out a more detailed analysis within a tight timeframe.

“With regard to the current restrictions, it is of course still necessary to limit events, especially those with the highest risk,” THL concluded.

THL: n risk classification according to, the places with the highest risk are bars and nightclubs, as well as indoor mass events where no seating is provided for participants.

Government still intends to continue to limit medium- and low-risk events and activities.

Strict restrictions currently apply in many places, such as food restaurants, gyms, and even in-house public events where participants have their own seats. In all of the above cases, the risk of infection is low according to THL’s classification.

Restrictive measures must be necessary. At least, based on a statement released on Tuesday, it is unclear whether THL considers it necessary to extend all existing restrictions for a month.

HS did not reach Markku Tervahauta on Tuesday evening to comment on the matter.

Government the policies made on Tuesday are not yet decisions. For example, if the government decides by regulations to extend the freezing of the corona passport until February and to limit the opening hours of all restaurants to 6 pm, it must justify its decision.

The bans on public events and the closure of customer premises in different areas, on the other hand, will only continue if the regional government agencies so decide. By law, regional government agencies must independently assess the need for restrictive measures, so they may not always follow government recommendations.