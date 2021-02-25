HS analysis The government outlined a “closed state” to Finland, said Prime Minister Marin, but really the government did not do so

The government is trying to arouse the people and regional decision-makers who are tired of restrictions with harsh rhetoric, but at least with these prospects, it is not itself making Finland a real confinement.
For subscribers
Teemu Muhonen HS
17:19 | Updated 17:38
Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Thursday new government corona measures in dramatic terms.
“The government has outlined that a three-week lock-up facility will be implemented in Finland starting on March 8 and ending on March 28,” Marin said.
In addition, he said that the government was ready to state exceptional conditions in Finland together with the president.
Topics related to the article
.