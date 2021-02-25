No Result
HS analysis The government outlined a “closed state” to Finland, said Prime Minister Marin, but really the government did not do so

February 25, 2021
The government is trying to arouse the people and regional decision-makers who are tired of restrictions with harsh rhetoric, but at least with these prospects, it is not itself making Finland a real confinement.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin spoke to the media in front of the Estate House on Thursday.­Picture: Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Thursday new government corona measures in dramatic terms.

“The government has outlined that a three-week lock-up facility will be implemented in Finland starting on March 8 and ending on March 28,” Marin said.

In addition, he said that the government was ready to state exceptional conditions in Finland together with the president.

