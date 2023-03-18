HS Analysis | The government of the coalition and basic Finns is starting to look more and more likely

Sdp and Kokoomus are fighting each other, but both are leaving Perussuomalaiset, who has raised their popularity by a hard ride, in peace, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

Election debate has been the leading coalition in the last week, while the previous week the center was on its head when it announced that it does not agree to continue as part of the current government composition.

The exits of the parties only reinforce the view that it will be very difficult to form a government after the elections.

Intimidation with various staking and programs of other parties can only be expected to intensify as the election day on April 2 approaches.

Elections the economy has remained the main topic. The Ministry of Finance’s various public finance cut speeches have determined the pace of the discussion.

Education, work-based immigration, and gang and school violence have brought color to the argument about who cuts what, moving largely at the level of images.

At times, it has been difficult to find out how strictly even the coalition requires its potential government partners to comply with the public finance balancing program it has presented.

The chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo, and the chairman of the Sdp, Sanna Marin, were filmed at MTV’s election rehearsal on Wednesday.

In the first big one organized by MTV in the election exam on Wednesday, the president of the association Petteri Orpo declared that the next government must use different means to balance the public finances with six billion euros, and the next government with another three billion euros.

Party Vice President Elina Valtonen had made it clear earlier that day that the surgeries could be staggered differently.

“This is unequivocally six plus three billion euros. That’s the party’s line,” Orpo said at MTV’s exam.

That’s a lot of demand, when at the same time things like social and health care, youth mental health, education and the NATO army should be put in order.

The coalition the lead in the polls narrows, but the party still presents itself as the party of the already elected prime minister.

This picture was taken by the vice president of the coalition Kai Mykkänen demanded Sdp chairman Sanna Marin (sd) to humble himself In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi on Thursday.

In the interview, Mykkänen was asked how the positions of the coalition and Sdp can be reconciled.

“Sdp chairperson Sanna Marin needs to humble herself,” Mykkänen replied. “And the Sdp must humble themselves to the fact that now is the turning point.”

That was hard to say, because no one can dictate everything in government negotiations and no elections have been held.

It could be that the coalition is not even the one leading the government negotiations, but the largest party in the elections could just as well be Perussuomalaiset or Sdp.

Kai Mykkänen, the chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group.

Mute has explained his statement afterwards, but the speech can easily be read as at least a so-called Freudian slip. It means speech in which a person accidentally says what he really thinks and feels.

In general, the coalition’s irritation towards the Sdp sounds like the party would rather spend four years with the Sdp than with basic Finns, as long as the Sdp understood to accept the coalition’s economic guidelines.

Sdp made the most of Mykkänen’s sentence.

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman messenger Friday’s announcementin which he said that Mykkänen’s frenzy for surgery is so strong that he can’t even hold elections.

“The election situation doesn’t get any brighter than this. The only alternative to the new economic right-wing government is that the Sdp will come out on top in the elections,” Lindtman declared.

The sentence is in line with Sdp’s election strategy. The party promises everything good and nothing bad, and always emphasizes that the Sdp is the only option if the citizens don’t want cuts, misery – and basic Finns.

Board base will ultimately be decided by the elections.

So far, the favorite option of the speculators has been a government built on the basis of the coalition and the Sdp, even though their economic policies are far from each other.

After this week’s speeches, it seems stronger than before that a government built on the basis of the coalition and basic Finns can just as well enter the country.

So many parties have refused to cooperate with basic Finns that these two parties need the center, which has already lost support in two successive governments, as a friend.

In this and other alternatives, the center could pretty much dictate its terms, and they would not necessarily be cheap terms for the public finances.

The chairman of the center’s parliamentary group, Eeva Kalli, in the parliament’s newspaper reading room.

On Friday chairman of the center’s parliamentary group Eva Kalli messenger interesting announcement.

There are also ingredients for that if you want to form a government consisting of the coalition, Basic Finns and the centre.

Kalli intimidated the government of the coalition and Sdp as best he could. You could read between the lines that all governments without a center are dangerous.

“It is not far-fetched that the central solution for the coalition and Sdp would be ‘economies of scale’: strengthening Finland’s regional concentration in the name of cost and efficiency benefits,” writes Kalli.

“Also in the light of recent history, it would probably mean cutting from municipalities, i.e. people’s local and basic services. Connecting municipalities and welfare areas. Reduction of education and study places from the provinces. From the maintenance of current roads, railways and other thoroughfares to pruning and placing new transport projects only in growth centers”, he continues.

Kalli is right, at least to the extent that the fate of the municipalities will be discussed in the next government much more than what can be concluded from the parties’ election programs.

Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, was filmed at MTV's audition on Wednesday.

MTV’s the election debate of the parliamentary parties showed the special setting of the elections.

Sdp attacks the coalition and the coalition attacks Sdp, but both parties left Perusfuomalaiset mostly alone in the MTV exam.

However, Peru Finns is the party with the fastest rise. It can destroy Sdp’s government path and the prime ministerial dreams of the coalition.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra said in an interview with HS at the beginning of the year that if the basic Finns become the largest party, only the position of prime minister will be good for it. Basic Finns are therefore not going to join the coalition prime minister’s bandwagon if the people vote for the largest party.

For now many have taken it for granted that it is easy for the coalition and basic Finns to find a common savings line.

However, it is not known how much the Basic Finns are ultimately ready to cut from other sources than immigration and development cooperation money.

Basic Finns is a popular party among the unemployed and the poor, among others. The cuts proposed by the coalition would definitely hit them.

In the elections, the parties have to present what they would do if they were, as it were, alone in power. The parties’ ideological differences must be visible, even if in a multi-party government no one can get all the demands through.

However, the voters cannot be sure now how serious the Sdp is in its own economic program built largely on dreams, or the coalition in its own stakes.

It is certain that everyone will have to humble themselves in the government negotiations, including the coalition.