HS analysis The government is under a lot of pressure to announce dates for opening Finland after the epidemic, but restrictions may still be needed in late spring.

The improved corona situation makes it even more difficult for the government to get through the new restrictions in Parliament, which may still be needed in late spring.

Coronavirus the spread seems to have slowed down or even stopped in Finland.

At least for a moment.

That’s good news for everyone, but for those looking forward to a relatively normal summer, it also creates threat images that hopefully don’t materialize.

The tougher restrictions in place for the second month in the case have begun to work. The doors of the restaurants are still closed in the worst areas. Young people have been extensively involved in distance learning.

Director of Diagnostics, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen considers the transition to distance learning to be a “very significant” measure.

“It has probably been crucial and has contributed to a reduction in infections,” Lehtonen said said in an interview with HS on April 4th.

Schools are now being opened.

On the board new actions are currently being considered, which could be introduced if the coronavirus situation worsens.

Consideration will be given to, among other things, stricter restrictions on gatherings and closures of private meeting rooms.

The central aim of these measures is the same as the restrictions on movement overthrown by the Committee on Constitutional Affairs: to save the summer if the situation gets really bad.

The lower the infection rates at which summer begins, the more likely it is that seasonal variation and vaccines brought on by warm weather will be able to secure as normal a summer as last summer was.

“ It is quite possible that the government will no longer receive from Parliament even a continuation of the current restrictive measures.

The situation recovery can lead to the same as in many countries in Europe: authorities, municipalities and the government start lifting restrictions too early, after which it is very difficult to re-control the virus.

No one wants to exacerbate the interest rate crisis again, but the temptation to reduce restrictions is, of course, great. The forthcoming municipal elections will not dampen enthusiasm at all.

The most important of the restrictions in force is the restaurant ban, the effectiveness of which has been considered key by the health authorities.

It is valid until April 18.

Government has not yet decided whether it will continue the full closure of restaurants again, even though the closure was to be in force for the second time in just three weeks.

Full blockage is only possible as long as there are exceptional circumstances in Finland. So far, the government has reportedly not yet negotiated an end to the exceptional circumstances.

The government has planned that after the complete closure, the operation of restaurants will be restricted by a law under consideration in Parliament.

If Parliament passes a new law, it would stop selling alcohol in the worst Korona areas at 5 p.m.

“ There are numerous examples in European countries of how small reductions in restrictions have led to a rapid increase in infections.

Although the partial opening of lunch restaurants and bars does not necessarily increase infections much, the decision is not easy: it would also be a message that the situation is no longer critical.

If the bars on Kallio’s Vaasankatu, which are closely followed by the media, are filled with beer drinkers in the morning, it is conceivable that citizens will begin to keep their own meetings and large-scale celebrations equally safe.

In terms of summer, more crucial in the end is how much or how little people meet each other in April and May.

For restaurants, constant uncertainty is suffering.

Still, it may happen that the doors that have just been opened will close again if the hospitals start filling patients again in May.

It will take at least a week, if not two, to close the restaurants again.

At the moment, there are more restrictions in Finland than ever during the entire interest rate crisis, but the incidence rate is still quite close to the record.

According to European examples Finland may be in May in a situation where both schools and bars are open, even though the corona situation is alarmingly deteriorating again.

Also, especially the Coalition and the Greens maskipakon the passage in parliament is not a matter of urgency, because the necessity of this law must also be carefully justified.

Nowhere is there any research known to tell Parliament how much the number of infections will decrease if the use of masks increases by as much as 10 per cent from the current already high figures.

The government can add means to ignite the coronavirus, for example, infectious disease and assembly laws.

Nor is it certain whether Parliament is prepared to give new means to the authorities if the law is justified by figures that are now declining.

“ It is difficult to make firm promises because no one knows exactly what the virus situation will be like even in May or June.

Government a plan for when and on what grounds restrictions will be reduced is due to be published this week.

According to HS, the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has wanted the most accurate dates possible for the plan, but some of the staff and assistants have stalled.

If the stated date is not met, the government will be accused of misleading entrepreneurs and scrapping hopes.

If there are no dates in the plan, the government will get a blast that it won’t work such as the Danish governmentthat creates hope for people with accurate dates.

Political the pressure to publish dates is tough, and time limits are coming at least on a monthly basis. Conditions are set for time limits. The most important of these are the vaccination situation at the time and the incidence of the virus.

In any case, setting summer or fall dates is all the more risky the less the government has the means to limit the spread of the virus if it gets worse again in late April or May.